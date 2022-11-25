ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 3

Greg Bunn
3d ago

This crook has the money to do this…. He owes several contractors 10 of thousands of dollars. And, check out his records on paying out claims for insurance. He is a Dousch

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA

El Paso’s Salvation Army brass band kicks off 2022 Christmas Campaign

EL PASO, Texas -- The Salvation Army of El Paso's Brass Band kicked off the nonprofit's 2022 Christmas Campaign Saturday at the Cielo Vista Mall. The Salvation Army's Christmas Campaign includes the iconic Red Kettle program and the Angel Tree program. The nonprofit said that music is a longstanding tradition...
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

24-Hour Drive Through Dispensary Opens In Las Cruces

New Mexico and recreational Cannabis have now become synonymous, and now there is something NEW to look forward to in the Land of (Green) Enchantment. This doesn't seem like something that would be allowed, right?. Well, thanks to the City of Las Cruces deciding not to restrict the hours a...
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso News

Weather Watcher of the day!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Today’s Weather Watcher of the day goes to Lourdes Garcia! This is a shot of snow seen on Friday of last week near Sean Haggerty. If you want to send them to our Chief Meteorologist Monica Cortez, send it to her email mcortez@ktsm.com or through her social media platforms:
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso police arrest 26 people for DWI during Thanksgiving weekend

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police arrested 26 people and charged them with DWI from Wednesday to Sunday, Nov. 23-27, over the long Thanksgiving weekend. The previous weekend, Friday through Monday, Nov. 18-21, 18 people were arrested for DWI and the weekend before that, Nov.  11-14, police made 21 arrests for DWI.
EL PASO, TX
US105

6 Cozy Cabins Near El Paso To Make it Feel Like Christmas

The holidays are here and while El Paso isn't exactly known as being a "winter wonderland", we still have some nice holiday weather. Luckily, there are different ways you can experience an actual winter wonderland. First, we have Winterfest happening in Downtown, and I hear that the rink has actual ice this year and there are high percentages of "snow".
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Warm week ahead with a little wind

EL PASO, Texas- The Borderland is seeing a little bit of a warming phase this coming week. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s possibly warming up to around 70 degrees during the upcoming weekend. There is no precipitation in the forecast as well. Tuesday should see wind gusts into the...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso mother and son collecting Thanksgiving leftovers to help feed the homeless

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso mother and son are asking the community to donate their Thanksgiving leftovers so they can feed the homeless. Cheree Coleman said her and her Wilbur, or "Bookie," have not thrown out any food in nearly two years. And their nonprofit, Bookie and Mommy's Helping Hand, operates year-round. For The post El Paso mother and son collecting Thanksgiving leftovers to help feed the homeless appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

City of El Paso closures Thanksgiving Day

EL PASO, Texas -- City of El Paso Administrative Offices are closed Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving. There will be no garbage or recycling pickup as the City Landfill and Citizen Collection sites will be closed. Other closures include the El Paso Zoo, all libraries, and all recreation and senior...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Temperatures begin to warm up going into December

EL PASO, Texas- Temperatures in the Borderland will be a little warmer this week compared to the last two. The highs will be in the mid 60s for the majority of the week with the overnights in the 30s and 40s. There is no precipitation in the forecast currently. Winds...
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces beats Albuquerque in “best & worst” cities for singles, study suggests

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The latest take on the so-called “best and worst” cities for singles has Las Cruces fairing better than Albuquerque, according to a study from WalletHub. An internet site known for ranking everything from weather to airline credit cards, WalletHub says it generated its dating rankings based on “36 key indicators of dating-friendliness.” […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KLST/KSAN

Embattled El Paso D.A. agrees to resign

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Embattled District Attorney Yvonne Rosales agreed to resign from office effective 5 p.m. December 14, following months of scandals that dominated her less than two-year tenure at the helm of the 34th Judicial District of Texas. The agreement was made in the 346th Court Monday afternoon when a 1 p.m. […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Multiple people hit on Loop 375 near Ascarate Park

EL PASO, Texas -- At least two people were hit by a car on Loop 375 near Ascarate Park, according to initial reports. Authorities tell ABC-7 that one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and another was taken with minor injuries. The crash appears to have happened...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy