US oil prices hit lowest level in nearly a year. Gas is down 6% in a month
CNN — US oil prices have fallen to their lowest level since December 2021 on concerns that protests in China against Covid-19 lockdowns will dent demand. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures, the US benchmark, slid 2.7% on Monday to trade close to $74 a barrel, a level last reached in December 2021. Futures for Brent crude, the global benchmark, dropped 2.9% to trade close to $81 a barrel. That's its lowest level since January.
Exclusive: India asked by sanctions-hit Russia for parts for key sectors - sources
NEW DELHI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Moscow has sent India a list of more than 500 products for potential delivery including parts for cars, aircraft and trains, four sources familiar with the matter said, as sanctions squeeze Russia's ability to keep vital industries running.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Nato foreign ministers meet in Romania; US to announce ‘substantial’ aid
Nato foreign ministers are meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday in Bucharest; US says aid will help Ukraine deal with damage to energy infrastructure
Analysis: As Qatar World Cup unfolds, planet keeps spinning
LONDON (AP) — Soccer — or football, to most of the global billions watching the World Cup this month — is not human society itself, with all its thorny issues. But at times, the game is a reflection of the entire planet — of nations, their disputes, their aspirations and those of a multitude of minority communities.
One of Ukraine's largest hospitals nearly evacuated patients after Russian strikes cut water supply
CNN — One of Ukraine's largest state hospitals was "on the verge of evacuating" some patients after it lost water supply because of Russian air strikes on Wednesday, a regional official told CNN. Moscow has sent a barrage of missiles to target energy "generation facilities" in its latest effort...
China markets tank as protests erupt over Covid lockdowns
CNN — China's major stock indices and its currency have opened sharply lower Monday, as widespread protests against the country's stringent Covid-19 restrictions over the weekend roiled investor sentiment. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index sank more than 4% in early trading. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, a key...
Desperation and defiance on show in Kherson as Russians shell city just two weeks after pulling out
CNN — A pool of blood-stained water and the charred wreckage of a car mark the spot in Kherson where Russian shells tore into this city Thursday, killing four, according to local officials, and shattering any sense of calm. Russian President Vladimir Putin claims he's annexed this region, and...
New poll suggests Americans' support for Ukraine is softening as GOP vows to slow the massive aid effort
"We're not going to write a blank check," a top House Republican recently said about US aid to Ukraine.
Belarus Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei dies at 64, officials say
CNN — The Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei has died at the age of 64, the country's foreign ministry said Saturday. "Vladimir Makei, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, has suddenly passed away today," the Foreign Ministry said in its official Facebook account, without providing more details about the circumstances surrounding the foreign minister's death.
UK mortgage approvals tumble; markets rally as China boosts Covid-19 vaccinations for elderly – business live
The number of mortgages approved by lenders in Britain hits its lowest level since June 2020, as housing market slows
China Covid protests explained: Why are people demonstrating?
Rare mass protests have broken out across China over lockdowns imposed by the country’s strict zero-Covid policy.The demonstrations were prompted by a fire at an apartment block in Urumqi that killed at least 10 people, as several blame the city being under lockdown for hindering rescue efforts.Protesters have been detained by the authoritarian state, with at least three people arrested in Shanghai on 28 November.Additionally, Chinese police have been accused of “kicking and beating” BBC journalist Ed Lawrence.China has no plans to end its zero-Covid policy.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More ‘No excuse’ for police beating BBC journalist at China protests, says Grant ShappsBouquet-holding protester dragged away at anti-lockdown rally in ChinaSunak warns against ‘simplistic Cold War rhetoric’ on China at Lord Mayor’s Banquet
Iran threatened families of national soccer team, according to security source
The families of Iran's World Cup soccer team have been threatened with imprisonment and torture if the players fail to "behave" ahead of the match against the USA on Tuesday, a source involved in the security of the games said.
Private parking firms ‘raked in £50m profit in last three years’
Top private parking firms have raked in more than £50m in profits over the past three years despite Covid lockdowns keeping people at home, it has been reported. It comes after recent figures showed the number of parking tickets has surged this year. A record number was handed out by private parking firms in a three-month period, working out at an average of nearly 30,000 a day.Analysis of company documents by the Daily Mail has now shed light on the profits of the top firms over the past three years. Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.ukSeven of...
Messi, Argentina play Poland for survival at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi has already come to Argentina’s rescue at the World Cup. He might just have to do it all over again. Another emotionally charged evening awaits Messi and the soccer-mad south American nation that worships him when Argentina meets Poland on Wednesday for a match with so much on the line.
Khamenei's niece arrested after calling for foreign governments to cut ties with Iranian regime
CNN — Farideh Moradkhani, the niece of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been arrested after calling on foreign governments to cut all ties with the Iranian government. Moradkhani was arrested on Wednesday when she went to the prosecutor's office in response to a court order, according to...
Fraction of small boat migrants charged under Priti Patel’s law to criminalise Channel crossings
A fraction of the people arriving in the UK on small boats have been prosecuted under laws Priti Patel claimed would deter Channel crossings.Crossing the English Channel in a dinghy became illegal on 28 June, in a move the UN Refugee Agency said “criminalises seeking asylum”, but only 60 people – 0.2 per cent or one in 500 – arriving have been charged over their journey.The former home secretary told parliament the wide-ranging Nationality and Borders Act was necessary to “break the business model of the smuggling gangs” but a record of almost 30,000 people have crossed the Channel...
Great Barrier Reef should be placed on the 'in danger' list, UN-backed report shows
CNN — The Great Barrier Reef should be added to the list of world heritage sites that are "in danger", a team of scientists concluded after conducting a mission to the world's largest coral reef system. In a new UN-backed report released on Monday, the scientists said that the...
Iraqi PM: Probe recovers part of $2.5B embezzled from taxes
BAGHDAD — Iraq's government said on Sunday it will recover part of nearly $2.5 billion in funds embezzled from the country's tax authority in a massive scheme involving a network of businesses and officials. Approximately 182 billion Iraqi dinars, or $125 million, of the stolen sum will be recovered...
Sunday was the busiest day at US airports since before the pandemic
CNN — Sunday marked the busiest day at US airports since the start of the pandemic — and though bad weather caused widespread flight delays, relatively few flights were canceled outright. About 2.6 million people were screened at Transportation Security Administration checkpoints Sunday. That's the most since December...
BBC journalist 'beaten and kicked by the police' as protests spread across China
CNN — Edward Lawrence, a journalist at the BBC, was arrested by police in Shanghai at the scene of protests on Sunday night, according to the BBC and as captured on what appears to be mobile phone footage of the arrest. While he has since been released, a BBC...
