Cramer's Week Ahead: Strong Labor Report Could Lead Fed to More Aggressive Rate Hikes
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday told investors that a key labor report could help drive the Federal Reserve's inflation strategy. "We need to see the unemployment rate go higher, while wages remain stable and we get meaningful layoffs in some industries," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday told investors...
Holiday Rush: Why Investors May Want to Add Retail ETFs to Their Cart
'Tis the season for shopping — and maybe for some investors: ETFs. Despite consumer headwinds tied to the economic slowdown, Amplify ETFs' Brian Giere sees opportunities in retail. "We are expecting continued outperformance or record growth in online specifically," the firms' head of national accounts told CNBC's "ETF Edge"...
Residents of This State Have the Worst Average Credit Score—See How You Stack Up
No one wants to see their state on the list of worst anything, be it food, standardized test scores or road rage incidents. But being among the worst when it comes to credit scores is especially disappointing. Because your score is a reflection of your creditworthiness in the eyes of lenders, a low number can mean you're less likely to qualify for credit cards and loans — or that you'll owe a higher interest rate if you do qualify.
3 Steps to Claiming the $4,555 Max Monthly Social Security Benefit in 2023
Next year's maximum Social Security check is going up along with the Social Security Administration's cost of living adjustment.
Idealab Founder Bill Gross Started Selling Solar Energy Kits in 1973 at 15 Years Old. Now He's Leading Solar Tech Company Heliogen
Bill Gross is best known for founding technology incubator Idealab in 1996 after starting a string of tech companies. Today, Gross devotes virtually all of his time being the CEO of clean energy company Heliogen, which concentrates solar energy into high-heat by using an array of circular mirrors. But to...
Defying Forecasts, Crude Oil Prices Have Wiped Out Most of This Year's Gains and Could Head Lower
Oil prices were briefly negative for the year Monday, a surprising turnaround from projections that crude could be in short supply and selling at much higher prices. For consumers, that means cheaper-than-expected fuel, and gasoline prices are expected to fall below last year's level by Christmas, according to OPIS. Oil...
Stock Futures Rise After Major Averages Slide on Covid Unrest in China
U.S. stock futures were higher on Tuesday morning after the major averages came under pressure from Covid protests in China, and as investors anticipated more economic data and commentary from Federal Reserve leaders this week. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures added 72 points, or 0.21%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100...
UK mortgage approvals tumble; markets rally as China boosts Covid-19 vaccinations for elderly – business live
Beijing to speed up vaccination of older citizens, as production at several auto firms is hit by Covid lockdowns and infections
Treasury Yields Slip as Investors Assess Impact of China's Covid Policy
U.S. Treasury yields pulled back on Tuesday as investors closely watched Covid developments in China and digested comments from Federal Reserve officials on monetary policy plans. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was last down by around three basis points to 3.6681% at 4:57 a.m. ET. The 2-year...
Hong Kong Stocks Rise Nearly 4% Ahead of China's Covid Briefing
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in Hong Kong led gains alongside Chinese indexes after media reports said China's state council will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Beijing time. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 3.85%, with the Hang Seng Tech index rising 5.45%. In...
As BlockFi Files for Bankruptcy, What to Know About Crypto Investor Protections
Crypto lender BlockFi filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Monday, about two weeks after the collapse of FTX. Investor protections for crypto are different from those for more traditional holdings, such as stocks and bonds. Crypto falls in a gray area of law and regulation, according to legal experts. Investors must...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Apple, DraftKings, Biogen, Williams-Sonoma and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Apple — Apple shares fell 3.89% following a report that iPhone production could take a big hit due to unrest at a Foxconn factory in China, amid protests in China against the nation's zero-Covid policy. Analysts have expressed concern about recent manufacturing interruptions ahead of the holiday season too.
