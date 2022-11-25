ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Cramer's Week Ahead: Strong Labor Report Could Lead Fed to More Aggressive Rate Hikes

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday told investors that a key labor report could help drive the Federal Reserve's inflation strategy. "We need to see the unemployment rate go higher, while wages remain stable and we get meaningful layoffs in some industries," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday told investors...
NBC Chicago

Holiday Rush: Why Investors May Want to Add Retail ETFs to Their Cart

'Tis the season for shopping — and maybe for some investors: ETFs. Despite consumer headwinds tied to the economic slowdown, Amplify ETFs' Brian Giere sees opportunities in retail. "We are expecting continued outperformance or record growth in online specifically," the firms' head of national accounts told CNBC's "ETF Edge"...
NBC Chicago

Residents of This State Have the Worst Average Credit Score—See How You Stack Up

No one wants to see their state on the list of worst anything, be it food, standardized test scores or road rage incidents. But being among the worst when it comes to credit scores is especially disappointing. Because your score is a reflection of your creditworthiness in the eyes of lenders, a low number can mean you're less likely to qualify for credit cards and loans — or that you'll owe a higher interest rate if you do qualify.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NBC Chicago

Stock Futures Rise After Major Averages Slide on Covid Unrest in China

U.S. stock futures were higher on Tuesday morning after the major averages came under pressure from Covid protests in China, and as investors anticipated more economic data and commentary from Federal Reserve leaders this week. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures added 72 points, or 0.21%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100...
NBC Chicago

Treasury Yields Slip as Investors Assess Impact of China's Covid Policy

U.S. Treasury yields pulled back on Tuesday as investors closely watched Covid developments in China and digested comments from Federal Reserve officials on monetary policy plans. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was last down by around three basis points to 3.6681% at 4:57 a.m. ET. The 2-year...
NBC Chicago

Hong Kong Stocks Rise Nearly 4% Ahead of China's Covid Briefing

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in Hong Kong led gains alongside Chinese indexes after media reports said China's state council will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Beijing time. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 3.85%, with the Hang Seng Tech index rising 5.45%. In...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
101K+
Followers
81K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy