ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

Looking for Growing Passive Income? Buy This Dividend Stock

By Kody Kester
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Berkshire Hathaway 's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) investment portfolio is worth nearly $347 billion, which positions it as one of the largest holding companies in the world. Unless you have a management team that knows what it's doing, it's impossible to grow a holding company to this level.

Fortunately, the company is led by Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger -- two of the greatest investors of all time. With the unmatched track records of these two famed stock pickers, it's worth evaluating whether any of Berkshire Hathaway's holdings could be a fit for your portfolio today.

Berkshire Hathaway's stake in the consumer staples company, Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ) , is worth just $38 million, making it one of the company's smallest holdings. However, Mondelez could be an excellent stock for a dividend growth investor to buy and hold. Here's why.

Widely recognized brands and magnificent growth

Mondelez may not be a household name to consumers. However, it's a safe bet that most households are familiar with its legendary brands, which are sold in more than 150 countries around the world. These include Cadbury chocolate, Sour Patch Kids candy, Trident gum, and Oreo cookies. Thanks to these and many more timeless brands, Mondelez is a leader in numerous snack categories, such as cookies and crackers, chocolate, baked snacks, and gum and candy.

The Chicago-based consumer staples giant recorded $7.8 billion in net revenue for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, which was up 8.1% over the year-ago period. What was behind the large-cap company's respectable growth during the quarter?

Because Mondelez's brands are a staple of many households throughout the world, the company was able to pass on 11.4% price hikes to consumers with little to no pushback. In fact, the company's volumes increased 0.7% despite the price hikes. This is what led to 12.1% organic net-sales growth in the quarter.

Mondelez's acquisitions of the well-being snack-bar brand Clif Bar and snack foods company Chipita further contributed to net-revenue gains for the quarter. But the robust U.S. dollar resulted in unfavorable foreign currency translation. This explains the company's high single-digit net-revenue growth during the quarter.

The company produced $0.81 in currency-neutral non-GAAP (adjusted) diluted earnings per share (EPS) in Q3. That amounts to a 15.7% year-over-year growth rate. Tight cost management helped the company's non-GAAP net margin edge 50 basis points higher over the year-ago period to 14.3%. Combined with a 2.1% reduction in Mondelez's outstanding share count to 1.4 billion shares, the company's adjusted diluted EPS growth topped its net-revenue growth.

And as Mondelez continues to make acquisitions that broaden its existing product portfolio, the company's revenue should continue to move higher. That's why analysts believe the company's adjusted diluted EPS will grow at a nearly 5% rate annually over the next five years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lSQ2I_0jNNp3Zd00

Image source: Getty Images.

A market-topping dividend with decent growth prospects

Stacked against the S&P 500 index's 1.6% dividend yield, Mondelez's 2.3% yield is reasonably attractive for investors seeking immediate income. And with this consumer staple, income investors can have their cake and eat it, too.

That's because Mondelez's dividend-payout ratio will clock in at 49% in 2022. This is on the low end of an ideal payout ratio in my opinion for a few reasons. First, it gives the company more than enough capital to grow the business and reduce debt. Second, Mondelez has the ability to maintain its dividend through just about any environment because of the huge cushion with the low payout ratio. Finally, the company could even raise its dividend marginally ahead of earnings growth for the foreseeable future.

These factors should allow at least 7% to 8% annual dividend growth over the next few years, which is a nice mix of immediate income and future growth potential.

A wonderful business at a fair premium

Mondelez's stock is up less than 1% so far in 2022, while the S&P 500 index has shed 16% of its value year to date. Yet, the stock still seems to be sensibly valued.

Mondelez's forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 22.6 is slightly above the S&P 500 consumer staples sector average forward P/E ratio of 20.7. But this is arguably a well-deserved premium for Mondelez's fundamentals, and that makes the stock a great pick for dividend growth investors .

Kody Kester has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), and short January 2023 $265 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Wayness Tamm

Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week

During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
ValueWalk

Prepare For The December Oil Shock

Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. See’s Candies Vs. Berkshire Hathaway. During his long career,...
The Motley Fool

The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable

The Dow is on track to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the widest margin since 2000. 2022 has been an amazing year for blue chip dividend stocks. But that doesn’t mean you should sell your growth stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Markets Insider

Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.

Jeremy Siegel sees stocks soaring 30% in two years, and house prices dropping 15% from their peak. The Fed initially overlooked the inflation threat, and now it's hiking rates too fast, he said. Siegel warned the Fed's war on inflation is increasing the risk of a US recession. US stocks...
sfstandard.com

Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Brady, Gisele Lose Billions in FTX Crypto Exchange Collapse

A cryptocurrency exchange crash has wiped out almost $2 billion in investor cash, affecting high profile celebrities, pension funds and lesser-known Bay Area billionaires. The FTX exchange ensnared many prominent investors and individuals before it crashed Tuesday. FTX counted celebrities such as NFL star Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen...
u.today

Co-founder of Crypto Firm Amber Group Dies at 30

Tiantian Kullander, the co-founder of the $3 billion cryptocurrency firm Amber Group, has died. He was 30. Amber announced his death on Friday in a statement published on its website. The statement says that Kullander unexpectedly died in his sleep on Wednesday. “His passing is a tragedy and our thoughts...
Fortune

Some financial advisors say you might be better off keeping your money in crypto amid FTX’s collapse. Here’s why

Financial advisors are divided on whether or not the average investor should keep her money in crypto. It’s been a wild few days during a wild year in crypto world. Exchanges have collapsed, the market keeps falling, and one of the industry’s biggest players effectively killed off their biggest competitor in what looks like an act of vengeance. The downfall isn’t pretty.
Motley Fool

2 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2023

Berkshire Hathaway maintains a stock portfolio worth hundreds of billions of dollars. Warren Buffett is widely known as one of the greatest investors of all time. It's not a bad idea to take a page out of Buffett's playbook. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Business Insider

Homebuyers battling high mortgage rates could soon have a new option: sell a stake in their future home for as much as $250,000 toward a down payment

A handful of companies offer homeowners cash in exchange for a stake in their home. The next frontier: making similar investments to buyers who need help with a down payment. Companies face significant obstacles to bringing this product mainstream. Companies backed by some of the world's biggest investors are doling...
NASDAQ

3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023

The stock market can play tricks on your mind. You feel invincible in a bull market, but in a bear market you feel like you'll never make money again. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Historically, Wall Street has always recovered, and there isn't a reason why this would be any different.
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
259K+
Followers
115K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy