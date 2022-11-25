ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Child Tax Credit in the Middle of New Congressional Deal Making

By Dana George
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FelFo_0jNNp2gu00
Image source: Getty Images

It's been nearly one year since the enhanced Child Tax Credit monthly payments ended.

Key points

  • Republicans want corporate tax breaks by the end of the year. In return, some Democrats are asking for reinstatement of expanded Child Tax Credit payments and Earned Income Tax Credits.
  • Reinstatement of the enhanced Child Tax Credit could lift millions of American children from poverty.

Congress is known to haggle, and that's not necessarily a bad thing. When it works, wheeling and dealing is how everyone gets a little of what they want. Currently, the debate involves a year-end tax package. And tied to that year-end tax package is the reinstatement of an expanded Child Tax Credit and enhancement of the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC).

What the GOP is asking for

Republicans -- and some Democrats -- want a change to a provision in the package requiring businesses to amortize research and development (R&D) expenses over five years. Businesses typically deduct these expenses from their taxes the year the R&D money is spent.

Let's say a business spends $50,000 in R&D next year. While they were once able to deduct the entire $50,000, they must now spread the deduction out over five years. Businesses view this as a tax hike and have taken their concerns to Congress.

In total, Republicans are looking for approximately $50 billion in corporate tax cuts. In addition to giving businesses back their annual R&D deduction, the GOP wants to reinstate loan interest deductions and renew what's called the "bonus depreciation" tax break.

What Democrats are asking for

According to Bloomberg News, a group of House Democrats is asking party leaders to negotiate corporate tax breaks only if Republicans will agree to extend the expanded Child Tax Credit and EITC.

What it would all mean for you

If you have eligible dependents living in your home, reinstating the expanded Child Tax Credit means you may once again have extra money deposited into your bank account each month to support those dependents. And if you're a low- to moderate-income working household, EITC would help supplement your income.

In 2021, the extended Child Tax Credit provided families with up to $3,600 per dependent, and EITC was worth between $1,502 and $6,728, depending on whether there were children in the household. We have no clear picture as of today if those numbers would remain the same or be changed in a Congressional compromise.

A letter to party leadership

Fifty-eight House Democrats sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. In addition to sharing their concerns that reversing tax provisions on corporations would lead to a "massive" tax break for corporations, the lawmakers wrote that Congress should not extend corporate tax breaks before delivering additional relief for families.

A possible compromise within a compromise?

It's possible that parties will agree to reinstate the expanded Child Tax Credit and enhanced EITC only for low-income American households, although even that is unclear. According to the Census Bureau, millions of Americans were lifted out of poverty thanks to the expanded Child Tax Credit. And once it ended, millions fell back into poverty. Perhaps the two parties can target payments towards those who would benefit most.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Comments / 0

Related
C. Heslop

Families Will Get Cash Per Child At The Federal Level

Organizations would like to remind military families about an available benefit. The reminder follows research by The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. It says two million military families qualify for child tax or earned income tax credits. (source)
WashingtonExaminer

Stimulus update: $3,200 one-time payments must be claimed before deadline Tuesday

Between 9 million and 10 million taxpayers remain eligible for COVID-19 stimulus payments worth thousands of dollars, but the deadline is on Tuesday. Through funds leftover from the child tax credit or COVID-19 relief stimulus checks, low-income U.S. citizens may be eligible for up to $3,200 in direct checks, according to the Government Accountability Office. If eligible, all they will need to do is file simplified tax returns, the deadline for which has been extended to Tuesday, Nov. 15.
North Platte Post

IRS: 9M families who did not claim free COVID money notified

WASHINGTON — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: $1,681 direct payments to be sent out in just three days to millions of seniors

Millions of retirees whose birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of each month will receive direct payments worth an average of $1,681 in only three days. The first round of checks, as high as $4,194, will be sent on Nov. 9, according to the Social Security Administration. Additionally, retirees will see an increase in their benefits of $146 to a high of $1,827 per month starting next January.
R.A. Heim

One-time payment up to $1,200 coming from the state

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Did you know that the state of Hawaii is currently sending tax refunds back to residents? It's true and the money should be on it's way to you. There was a slight delay recently due to a printing issue, but that issue has been taken care of now.
HAWAII STATE
R.A. Heim

New program will send out payments up to $1,200

money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for individuals and families in Washington state. Starting in 2023, a new program called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements.
WASHINGTON STATE
CNET

Here's How Much Your Social Security Benefits Will Increase in 2023

Social Security recipients will soon see a noticeable bump in their checks, when the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, kicks in. The increase, announced in October, is 8.7% above this year -- the largest increase since 1981, when checks went up by a record 11.2%. "A COLA of 8.7% is...
Motley Fool

Will the Boosted Child Tax Credit Come Back in 2023?

It's hard to know for sure, but we do have some clues. The Child Tax Credit got a sizable boost in 2021. While that boost went away for 2022, lawmakers are still fighting to bring it back. In March 2021, lawmakers approved the American Rescue Plan, a massive spending bill...
USA Diario

U.S. taxpayers already receiving inflation stimulus checks

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States announced that many citizens are receiving checks between $1400.00 USD and $3600.00 USD. The reason for the benefit is due to the government's interest in helping to offset the negative effects left by the new coronavirus and inflation.
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
259K+
Followers
115K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy