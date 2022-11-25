If trump would have taken the virus as Not a joke. our economy wouldn't have collapsed. The chosen one. His words said it would blow Away like fairy dust. And unfortunately folks. Global warming is for real. the Mississippi is one of many examples.
There’s not gonna be a commercialized Christmas in my house Christmas is about our dear Lord Savior Jesus Christ it’s his birthday not ours why do people by each other presents when they should be celebrating Jesus these big store owners and CEOs has turned Christmas around making it all about them and we all went along with it and now you have people fighting over certain items one day after we all prayed 🙏and gave thanks for all our blessings . Greed has really taken over a lot of folks and it’s a shame Christmas should be celebrated for what it really is about and I believe this yr in my house that’s exactly what I will do .
Comments / 7