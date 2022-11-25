ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwood, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WKRC

Percentage of first time homebuyers dropped to an all time low

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ryan Kiefer, a 22-year veteran of the mortgage business and the branch manager for First Community Mortgage in Greater Cincinnati, provides insight on what is causing the drop in first time homebuyers. Tune in every Wednesday at 4 p.m. on Local 12 WKRC-TV as Kiefer features insight...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Small Business Saturday: Local businesses ready to help shoppers find unique gifts

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - On Small Business Saturday, local businesses are ready to welcome holiday shoppers looking to find unique gifts. Urbana Cafe has a subscription service and mugs available for purchase just in time for Small Business Saturday. Urbana Cafe Marketing Manager Joe Gibson says if you don't know what to get someone, but they enjoy coffee, a subscription box would be great.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Asia's most popular bakery to have a Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Asia's most popular bakery is getting ready to open its first Cincinnati location, under the guidance of a longtime Queen City restaurateur. Paris Baguette is opening a $116 million 4th & Race development downtown. Cincinnati restaurateur Ai Lin, who founded and sold Sichuan Chili Chinese...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

One of Cincinnati's largest breweries to double its flagship event

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of Cincinnati's largest craft breweries' signature event each winter draws more than 10,000 visitors, but this year it expects that to be even bigger. Covington-headquartered Braxton Brewing Co.'s Dark Charge Day drew about 10,000 people from 13 states to Northern Kentucky for the annual...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Downtown restaurant to close for good

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A downtown Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors. The Ferrari Brothers and the Contemporary Arts Center announced that Fausto will close with the last day of service scheduled for Dec. 22. Tony and Austin Ferrari opened Fausto inside of the CAC in June of 2019 and it...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Zoo offering children sensory-friendly visits with Santa

AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Beginning this week, the Cincinnati Zoo will offer some sensory-friendly visits with Santa Claus. The visits will happen from 1-3 p.m. before the lights are turned on. It's for children who may have some sensitivities to blinking lights or lots of activity. The first visit is...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Braxton Brewery produces limited edition stout for beer enthusiasts

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Braxton Brewery is getting ready for its popular "Dark Charge" winter party. It always draws a big crowd to its Covington lounge as beer enthusiasts want to try the brewery's new beers. This year, Braxton is producing a limited edition dark charge variant "Chocolate Pretzel Bourbon...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Adopt-a-Pet: Chopper is waiting to come home with you

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society showed off Chopper today, one of the many pets waiting for adoption. Chopper (As in "Get to the chopper!") is a big, happy party animal. He's a goofy but well-trained dog and he is always excited to play.
CINCINNATI, OH

