WKRC
Officials expect record breaking weekend for Cyber Monday despite inflation
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Early data is pointing to a record breaking shopping weekend for Cyber Monday. Adobe Analytics tracked online sales on Black Friday and found consumers spent a record $9.1 billion shopping online. Reports say that number is up by 2.3% from last year. That same report found the...
WKRC
Percentage of first time homebuyers dropped to an all time low
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ryan Kiefer, a 22-year veteran of the mortgage business and the branch manager for First Community Mortgage in Greater Cincinnati, provides insight on what is causing the drop in first time homebuyers. Tune in every Wednesday at 4 p.m. on Local 12 WKRC-TV as Kiefer features insight...
WKRC
Small Business Saturday: Local businesses ready to help shoppers find unique gifts
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - On Small Business Saturday, local businesses are ready to welcome holiday shoppers looking to find unique gifts. Urbana Cafe has a subscription service and mugs available for purchase just in time for Small Business Saturday. Urbana Cafe Marketing Manager Joe Gibson says if you don't know what to get someone, but they enjoy coffee, a subscription box would be great.
WKRC
Gas prices drop following holiday, could fall under $3 per gallon nationally by Christmas
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Average gasoline prices in Cincinnati fell 12.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.59 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 637 stations in Cincinnati. Prices in Cincinnati were 16.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago but still 41.1 cents per...
WKRC
Asia's most popular bakery to have a Cincinnati location
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Asia's most popular bakery is getting ready to open its first Cincinnati location, under the guidance of a longtime Queen City restaurateur. Paris Baguette is opening a $116 million 4th & Race development downtown. Cincinnati restaurateur Ai Lin, who founded and sold Sichuan Chili Chinese...
WKRC
One of Cincinnati's largest breweries to double its flagship event
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of Cincinnati's largest craft breweries' signature event each winter draws more than 10,000 visitors, but this year it expects that to be even bigger. Covington-headquartered Braxton Brewing Co.'s Dark Charge Day drew about 10,000 people from 13 states to Northern Kentucky for the annual...
WKRC
Downtown restaurant to close for good
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A downtown Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors. The Ferrari Brothers and the Contemporary Arts Center announced that Fausto will close with the last day of service scheduled for Dec. 22. Tony and Austin Ferrari opened Fausto inside of the CAC in June of 2019 and it...
WKRC
Adopt a Pet: Tia at Cincinnati Animal CARE is looking for her forver home
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you're interested in adopting, reach out to Cincinnati Animal CARE. Give them a call at 513-541-7387 or visit their website for more information. Cincinnati Animal CARE in Northside is open daily from 1-6 p.m. and is located at:. 3949 Colerain Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45223.
WKRC
Cincinnati Zoo offering children sensory-friendly visits with Santa
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Beginning this week, the Cincinnati Zoo will offer some sensory-friendly visits with Santa Claus. The visits will happen from 1-3 p.m. before the lights are turned on. It's for children who may have some sensitivities to blinking lights or lots of activity. The first visit is...
WKRC
Keep the Wreath Red: Colerain Township FD begins annual holiday fire safety campaign
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The Colerain Township Fire Department began its "Keep the Wreath Red" holiday campaign Saturday. It's an annual tradition to promote fire safety during the holiday season. You'll see a wreath at the fire station on Springdale Road and other stations in the township. The wreaths...
WKRC
Braxton Brewery produces limited edition stout for beer enthusiasts
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Braxton Brewery is getting ready for its popular "Dark Charge" winter party. It always draws a big crowd to its Covington lounge as beer enthusiasts want to try the brewery's new beers. This year, Braxton is producing a limited edition dark charge variant "Chocolate Pretzel Bourbon...
WKRC
Try cereals from around the world at a new Avondale breakfast bar
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A new small Black women-owned business is set to open in Avondale. Saturday Morning Vibes Cereal Bar gave Local 12 a preview on Saturday. Owners Arielle Nelson and Toledo Hill say it's a nostalgic, but modern take on a breakfast bar. People can try cereal from...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Chopper is waiting to come home with you
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society showed off Chopper today, one of the many pets waiting for adoption. Chopper (As in "Get to the chopper!") is a big, happy party animal. He's a goofy but well-trained dog and he is always excited to play.
WKRC
Maurice Mattei and the Tempers to perform holiday show in Newport
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Maurice Mattei and the Tempers are set to perform Saturday for your holiday delight. Mattei stopped by to tell us what to expect at the Southgate House Revival in Newport, Kentucky this weekend.
WKRC
Mass shootings draw attention to red flag laws, including in the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Recent mass shootings are directing a lot of attention to mental health, and how effective red flag laws really are. Yet, it’s hard to judge how effective a law is, when it’s used relatively little. The only state in the Tri-State to have red flag...
WKRC
Apartment residents say they're still without water after unit fire, water main break
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Some people living in a Cincinnati apartment complex were left without running water for days after a fire and water main break. Local 12 News went to Williamsburg of Cincinnati after receiving several complaints from people who live there. A woman named Tiffany, who did not want...
WKRC
Citizens have the chance to meet candidates for Cincinnati's next police chief
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - People have the chance to weigh in on who will be the City of Cincinnati's next police chief. The list of 13 candidates was recently narrowed down to four finalists. Interim chief Teresa Theetge is on that list. Besides Theetge, the Cincinnati Police Department's Lisa Davis is...
WKRC
I-75 lane and ramp closures scheduled for Interstate 75/Thru the Valley project
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Several temporary I-75 lane and ramp closures will take effect soon as part of the Interstate 75/Thru the Valley project. The project will involve the widening and reconstruction of I-75 from SR 126/Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway to just south of I-275 in Cincinnati. This week expect...
WKRC
Cirque du Soleil's Cirque Dream Holidaze comes to the Aronoff Center
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cirque de Soleil is coming to the Aronoff Center for the Cirque Dream Holidaze show. Cast member Mary Nerad tells us what we can expect from the show.
Police confirm a shot was fired during Dayton Children’s Parade downtown; No one injured
DAYTON — Police have confirmed that a shot was fired Friday night during the Dayton Children’s parade downtown and officers believe a male juvenile fired a handgun into the air while at least two juvenile females were fighting, Dayton police Lt. Col. Eric Henderson said at a media briefing after the event was abruptly stopped.
