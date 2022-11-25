ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Dolphins vs. Texans live stream: Time, TV Schedule and how to watch online

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vXnbu_0jNNogyC00

The Miami Dolphins will play host to the Houston Texans this weekend at Hard Rock Stadium, as this will be their sixth home game of the 2022 campaign.

Head coach Mike McDaniel’s team enters this game looking to win their fifth game in as many attempts. They got a much-needed break during the bye week, and they should be ready to continue their run of success with an offense that looks like they can compete with any in the league.

The Texans have struggled to this point in the year, as they’ve won just one contest. With their struggles, head coach Lovie Smith has announced that they’re switching quarterbacks, bringing in Kyle Allen to replace second-year signal-caller Davis Mills. Even with the switch, their offense will still likely run through rookie running back Dameon Pierce.

Here’s how to watch:

Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans

Sunday, Nov. 27, 1:00 p.m. ET

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Live stream:

FuboTV (try it free).

NFL+

Television channel(s):

CBS

Broadcasters:

Spero Dedes (play-by-play)

Jay Feely (color commentary)

Radio:

AM 560 The Joe WQAM

Kiss 99.9 FM

Betting odds (Per Tipico Sportsbook):

  • Money line: Dolphins -900 (bet $900 to win $100) Texans +600 (bet $100 to win $600)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Dolphins -14 (-109) Texans +14 (-111)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 47 (O: -106 U: -114)

Weather:

84 degrees and partly cloudy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa seemingly takes a shot at Brian Flores

It’s safe to say that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a newfound appreciation for his occupation. Since Mike McDaniel took over as Dolphins head coach in February, Tagovailoa has gone from Miami’s most unwanted to potential NFL MVP. He hinted McDaniel was the reason why during a post-game interview with Aditi Kinkhabwala CBS Sports following Miami’s 30-15 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday in which he also took a slightly veiled shot at former Dolphins coach Brian Flores in the process.
The Spun

Mike Vrabel Reveals His Pick For The NFL's Best Team

Mike Vrabel was extremely complementary of the 10-1 Philadelphia Eagles as his team prepares to face off against them next Sunday. Speaking on Philly, Vrabel said: "The Eagles are playing like the best team in the National Football League ... A big challenge on Sunday." Philadelphia kept it rolling with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kirk Herbstreit updates College Football top 6!

He didn’t wait until Sunday morning to release his top six teams but instead mentioned them over the air before the close of Notre Dame-USC on Saturday night. On a day where he started on ESPN’s College Gameday ahead of Ohio State-Michigan and ended on the call of Notre Dame-USC, Kirk Herbstreit released his top six teams following Week 13 of college football.
OHIO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Jr. leaves game with an injury

While the Miami Dolphins opened the second half of their contest against the Houston Texans up 30-0, they’ve continued to suffer injuries to impact players. After left tackle Terron Armstead was ruled out at half time, running back Jeff Wilson Jr. headed back to the locker room during their first drive of the second half. He appeared to be looking at his lower leg.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts, live stream, TV channel, time, odds how to watch MNF

The Pittsburgh Steelers will hit the road to take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football tonight from Lucas Oil Stadium. The Steelers are coming off a 37-30 loss to the Bengals last week and have lost their last four road games, Kenny Pickett will look to get a win on the road tonight. Meanwhile, the Colts are coming off a close game with the Eagles where they lost 17-16; and we saw a lot of good things from this Indianapolis squad now under Jeff Saturday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins make slew of practice squad moves on Monday

On Monday, just a day after defeating the Houston Texans to improve to 8-3 on the season, the Miami Dolphins announced four transactions involving practice squad players. Wide receiver Freddie Swain was restored to the practice squad after previously dealing with an injury. Miami also released offensive lineman Grant Hermanns and wide receiver Calvin Jackson Jr. from the unit.
FanSided

Money is the reason Miami Dolphins won’t make throwbacks permanent

As long as Stephen Ross owns the Miami Dolphins, throwback uniforms will be rolled out for special games and not be permanent. Why? It’s all about the money, money, money!. Forget about the dollars that Ross sunk into the stadium branding or the giant locker room logo on the ceiling. Forget about the jersey sales and every little logo right down to those in the bathrooms. Ross could eat all that but why would he?
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN's Mina Kimes is a believer in Jacoby Brissett: 'more than a game manager'

Not even the Cleveland Browns expected this level of production out of career journeyman quarterback Jacoby Brissett when they signed him to a one-year deal this offseason. As Brissett leaves the starting gig off of a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he has won over more than one believer that he can do it elsewhere beyond 2022. Adding to his list of believers is ESPN’s Mina Kimes as well.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

179K+
Followers
236K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy