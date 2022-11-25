Read full article on original website
Bill would keep unelected Texas health officials from mandating student vaccines
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - While Governor Greg Abbott's executive order has banned state and local school boards from mandating COVID-19 vaccines for Texas students, Republican State Representative Brian Harrison of Waxahachie wants to make that permanent. He said after the The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently recommended the vaccine for all students, he learned the Texas Health and Human Services Commission has the authority to decide the vaccines students must receive.On Nov. 28, Harrison filed a bill to change the law, so that state legislators make that decision instead. "We've got to undo that immediately. If a decision like that of...
Abbott says, "the Lone Star State continues to do more than any state in history to secure our border."
"The Texas National Guard has blocked over 26,000 potential smuggling events since March 2021. The Lone Star State continues to do more than any state in HISTORY to secure our border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
ACLU Targets North Texas ISDs
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Texas has lodged complaints with the U.S. Department of Education against some North Texas public school districts, accusing them of “unlawful sex discrimination against transgender, non-binary, gender diverse, and intersex students in violation of Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972.”
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Sends 2 Buses of Migrants to Philadelphia
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continued to send buses filled with migrants to cities that offer asylum-seekers all the things they need. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has long been criticizing the Biden administration for not taking action on the increasing number of migrants at the border. Recently, he called migrants crossing the border a form of invasion. He also invoked the “Invasion Claus.”
Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Captured in California, Dallas and San Antonio
AUSTIN – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Julian Murillo was arrested November 15, in California. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders Catarino Chavez III was arrested on November 17, in Dallas, and Daniel Munoz was arrested also on November 17, in San Antonio. A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid in Murillo’s capture.
Abbott says, "schools must stop pushing woke agendas"
"Our schools are for education, not indoctrination. We will put a stop to this nonsense in the upcoming legislative session. Schools must get back to fundamentals & stop pushing woke agendas. We will pass laws to get it done." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
A comprehensive map of how Texans voted in the 2022 gubernatorial election
KXAN looked at precinct-level results in each county across the state to get a better picture of how Texans voted.
Governor Abbott sends immediate resources to Houston as city remains under boil water notice
TEXAS – Texas Governor Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to send all necessary resources to the city of Houston after a boil water notice was issued following a power outage that impacted three water treatment plants.
Respiratory virus cases on the rise
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have detected a high number of cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) early in its season compared to previous years, including in the states of Minnesota and Colorado, where the infection rate is 55% and 49%, respectively. RSV is a common respiratory virus...
North Texas Doctors Expect A Bigger Spike In Respiratory Illnesses After Thanksgiving
As previously reported by Local Profile, flu season began earlier this year, and North Texas hospitals have been working at max capacity over the past couple of months due to a spike in RSV pediatric cases. According to Fox 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth, the DFW Hospital Council said that nearly all hospital beds in the area are full and doctors are preparing for an even bigger spike coming in the next seven to ten days after Thanksgiving.
Abbott confirms $1.4 billion in benefits available for Texans
"The State of Texas continues working to ensure families and children impacted by school closures have access to nutritious meals. I thank HHSC and TEA for working with the USDA to provide these food benefits for Texas families across the state.” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Workforce crisis plagues Texas nursing homes
Long term care facilities are still facing a staffing crisis amidst this holiday season, and likely will continue for months to come.
Central Texas boy raising thousands to lay wreaths at veteran graves
For four years now, Remmer Machamer has helped raise thousands of dollars to sponsor wreaths that adorn veterans' graves at Texas State Cemetery.
North Texas hospitals seeing spike in COVID-19, flu cases
DALLAS - Doctors are concerned about a rise in flu and COVID cases in North Texas. According to the DFW Hospital Council, nearly all area hospital beds are full. As many north Texans are celebrating the extended holiday weekend with family, others are lying in a hospital bed. Stephen Love...
Texas Parks and Wildlife looking to bolster drone fleet
Just this month, the Texas Game Warden Search and Rescue Drone Program has helped locate two missing people and track down a violent crime suspect.
Flu cases are on the rise in Texas
The latest figures from the Centers for Disease Control show the spread of flu is “very high” in Texas. Hundreds of patients have been hospitalized in north Texas because of the flu.
$391 Will Hit the Bank of Texans This November and December; Gov. Greg Abbott Says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the fifth round of Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transfer was already approved and an amount of $391 will hit the bank of Texans this November and December. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Says Each Texan Will Receive $391. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced last week the approval...
Drilling rises in Permian, US
Drilling activity inched higher for a fourth week with rig counts rising in the US and Permian Basin but slumping in Texas. In a Thanksgiving-shortened week, oilfield services firm Baker Hughes said its US rig count, which it has reported weekly since the 1940s, rose two to 784, the highest level since March 2020 and 215 rigs higher than the 569 reported last November.
Food Stamps Schedule: Texas (Lone Star Card) Benefits for December 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Texas SNAP benefits are administered by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and distributed once per month to Texas Lone Star Cards -- the state's EBT card. Benefits, including December's...
This Is The Most Dangerous City In Texas
This city has the highest crime rate in the state.
