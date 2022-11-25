ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

CBS DFW

Bill would keep unelected Texas health officials from mandating student vaccines

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - While Governor Greg Abbott's executive order has banned state and local school boards from mandating COVID-19 vaccines for Texas students, Republican State Representative Brian Harrison of Waxahachie wants to make that permanent. He said after the The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently recommended the vaccine for all students, he learned the Texas Health and Human Services Commission has the authority to decide the vaccines students must receive.On Nov. 28, Harrison filed a bill to change the law, so that state legislators make that decision instead. "We've got to undo that immediately. If a decision like that of...
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

ACLU Targets North Texas ISDs

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Texas has lodged complaints with the U.S. Department of Education against some North Texas public school districts, accusing them of “unlawful sex discrimination against transgender, non-binary, gender diverse, and intersex students in violation of Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972.”
proclaimerscv.com

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Sends 2 Buses of Migrants to Philadelphia

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continued to send buses filled with migrants to cities that offer asylum-seekers all the things they need. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has long been criticizing the Biden administration for not taking action on the increasing number of migrants at the border. Recently, he called migrants crossing the border a form of invasion. He also invoked the “Invasion Claus.”
TEXAS STATE
brownwoodnews.com

Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Captured in California, Dallas and San Antonio

AUSTIN – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Julian Murillo was arrested November 15, in California. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders Catarino Chavez III was arrested on November 17, in Dallas, and Daniel Munoz was arrested also on November 17, in San Antonio. A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid in Murillo’s capture.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
utrgvrider.com

Respiratory virus cases on the rise

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have detected a high number of cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) early in its season compared to previous years, including in the states of Minnesota and Colorado, where the infection rate is 55% and 49%, respectively. RSV is a common respiratory virus...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
Local Profile

North Texas Doctors Expect A Bigger Spike In Respiratory Illnesses After Thanksgiving

As previously reported by Local Profile, flu season began earlier this year, and North Texas hospitals have been working at max capacity over the past couple of months due to a spike in RSV pediatric cases. According to Fox 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth, the DFW Hospital Council said that nearly all hospital beds in the area are full and doctors are preparing for an even bigger spike coming in the next seven to ten days after Thanksgiving.
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

North Texas hospitals seeing spike in COVID-19, flu cases

DALLAS - Doctors are concerned about a rise in flu and COVID cases in North Texas. According to the DFW Hospital Council, nearly all area hospital beds are full. As many north Texans are celebrating the extended holiday weekend with family, others are lying in a hospital bed. Stephen Love...
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Drilling rises in Permian, US

Drilling activity inched higher for a fourth week with rig counts rising in the US and Permian Basin but slumping in Texas. In a Thanksgiving-shortened week, oilfield services firm Baker Hughes said its US rig count, which it has reported weekly since the 1940s, rose two to 784, the highest level since March 2020 and 215 rigs higher than the 569 reported last November.
TEXAS STATE

