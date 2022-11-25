Jodie Sweetin is “not opposed” to the idea of another ‘Full House’ reboot. The 40-year-old actress is best known for her role as Stephanie Tanner in the classic ABC comedy as well as its Netflix sequel ‘Fuller House’ but believes a third incarnation of the show could happen if it was done in a similar vein to fellow sitcom ‘The Golden Girls’, which followed Betty White, Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty as four retired women who share a home together.

1 DAY AGO