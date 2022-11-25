Read full article on original website
Jodie Sweetin is ‘not opposed’ to a Fuller House reboot
Jodie Sweetin is “not opposed” to the idea of another ‘Full House’ reboot. The 40-year-old actress is best known for her role as Stephanie Tanner in the classic ABC comedy as well as its Netflix sequel ‘Fuller House’ but believes a third incarnation of the show could happen if it was done in a similar vein to fellow sitcom ‘The Golden Girls’, which followed Betty White, Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty as four retired women who share a home together.
Dynasty’s Linda Evans: Being 80 won’t stop me from doing anything
Linda Evans doesn’t care about being 80 because life is “just an attitude”. The actress – who is best known for playing the role of Krystle Carrington in the ’80s soap opera ‘Dynasty’ – celebrated her milestone birthday last Friday (18.11.22) and explained that while society is “fixated” on youth, there is still a lot to discuss at her age because women are “at their best” when they age.
Nicole Kidman bids $10,000 for Hugh Jackman’s hat
Nicole Kidman bid $100,000 for Hugh Jackman’s hat. The 54-year-old actor is currently starring in the Broadway production of ‘The Music Man’ and ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ actress Nicole, 55, attended the show on Saturday (26.11.22) where she took part in an auction to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and offered up six figures for the signed hat.
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin engaged
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are engaged. The actors – who have both played the leading role in ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ on Broadway – announced the news in separate Instagram posts. Ben, 29, wrote: “he agreed to hang out forever”, while Noah, 28, shared: “I said...
Kathryn Hahn applies to have her kids’ names changed
Kathryn Hahn and her husband Ethan Sandler have gone to court to change their children’s names. The ‘Bad Moms’ star and her actor husband have filed documents at a court in California in a bid to add their mother’s last name as a second middle name for their 16-year-old son Leonard and their 13-year-old daughter Mae, according to TMZ.com.
Sinitta has had to grow a ‘thick skin’ since dating Brad Pitt
Sinitta has had to grow a “thick skin” since dating Brad Pitt. The 59-year-old pop star dated Hollywood actor Brad, 58, on and off in the early 1980s and even though he was “very kind” she has “always dated” the person other people want her to.
King Charles worries ‘The Crown’ overshadows his real reign, and more celebrity news
King Charles worried that the start of his reign would be overshadowed by his past, according to a royal expert. Katie Nicholl believes that the 74-year-old monarch was previously concerned about the potentially damaging influence of ‘The Crown’, the hit Netflix series. She explained on Entertainment Tonight: “I...
Working with Tim Burton was a life-long dream, says Gwendoline Christie
Gwendoline Christie fulfilled a life-long dream by working with Tim Burton. The 44-year-old actress teamed up with the acclaimed director to shoot ‘Wednesday’, Netflix’s new comedy-horror series, and Gwendoline has revealed that she relished the experience. Gwendoline – who stars on the show alongside the likes of...
