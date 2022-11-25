Read full article on original website
This Is the Snowiest City in New York StateDiana RusSyracuse, NY
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Indoor track coaches poll: Who is the best overall athlete on your team?
Cicero, N.Y. — Some of the best athletes in Section III will be competing in winter track this season. Some of these athletes are so talented that no matter what event they compete in, they are going to dominate. >> Section III boys, girls track athletes take over syracuse.com’s...
Section III boys, girls volleyball players poll: Which teammate is most likely to get floor burns?
Cicero, N.Y. — In volleyball, sometimes the difference between a win and a loss comes down to the hustle plays. These plays may require a player to sacrifice their body and layout on the floor to keep a play alive. This can sometimes lead to a number of bumps and bruises.
HS roundup: Tully opens girls winter volleyball season with win
The Tully girls volleyball team opened defense of their 2021-22 Class C winter championship title with a sweep of DeRuyter in a non-league winter volleyball match on Monday.
Three refs will be the norm for Section III hockey this season: ‘It was a win-win’
Syracuse, N.Y. -- West Genesee hockey coach Frank Colabufo knew for a couple of months that he and his peers were staring at a massive headache that would require a delicate Plan B solution. Section III executive director John Rathbun told Colabufo several weeks ago that a contract dispute with...
Next season, ACC basketball teams play SEC teams; Big Ten challenge scrapped
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Beginning next season, the ACC men’s and women’s basketball teams will play SEC teams in a post-Thanksgiving schedule change, according to the NCAA’s Andy Katz. ESPN and the conferences later confirmed the reporting. The ACC has played Big Ten teams during that same time...
What bowl will Syracuse football play in? Most experts agree where Orange will finish season
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse will learn its bowl opponent and where it will play its 13th game on Dec. 4. The Orange (7-5, 4-4 ACC) finished in the middle of the pack of the ACC. With no six-win teams in the pool of nine bowl-eligible ACC teams, plus Notre Dame, Syracuse will fall toward the bottom of the pecking order when it comes to desirable options.
Syracuse finally got another win. Now everyone admits: A 5-game losing skid is ‘no fun at all’
Syracuse, N.Y. — The guest locker room at Alumni Stadium was filled with excitement, and even some cigar smoke, when Syracuse football finally made its way back inside following a chippy end to its win at Boston College. For five weeks, both SU coach Dino Babers and his players...
Impact of Baldwinsville girls basketball tournament spans generations for one family
It’s been more than 25 years since Michelle Middleton-Polky played her senior season on Baldwinsville’s girls basketball team without her biggest supporter. Her father died from melanoma skin cancer in 1996, and nearly every year since Baldwinsville has hosted the Bill Middleton Tip-Off Tournament in his memory.
Axe: Illinois is the biggest fish left in the pond for Syracuse basketball before ACC play
Syracuse Orange Men's Basketball 2022-23: Syracuse vs Bryant Syracuse, N.Y. — Did you get all the feelings aboutpoorly timed ejections, childish behavior by the opposing coach and a stunning buzzer-beater from Syracuse basketball’s 73-72 loss to Bryant out of your system?. Good. If you purchase a product or...
ACC Power Rankings: Syracuse is middle of the pack. Did it underachieve or finish where it started?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse is 7-5 and awaiting its bowl destination. The Orange finished in a tie for third in the ACC Atlantic Division, though among the nine bowl-eligible teams, the Power Rankings have SU as the eighth-best of the bunch, thanks to a head-to-head win against Louisville on Labor Day weekend.
Syracuse freshman Justin Taylor scores 25 points in loss to Bryant: ‘He’s a good shooter’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse coaches kept telling Justin Taylor to stay ready, that his chance would come. That chance arrived Saturday in an intense, bizarre game that cracked Taylor’s opportunity wide open.
Which bowl will Syracuse football play in? These 3 games make a lot of sense
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is 7-5 after a 32-23 victory at Boston College on Saturday night. The Orange now awaits its bowl destination, to be announced Dec. 4 after the completion of the conference championship games.
Syracuse’s crazy loss to Bryant at the buzzer: A melee and a freshman bright spot (quick hits)
Syracuse met Bryant in the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday afternoon. And with 7:25 left in the first half, a basketball game turned into a melee.
Syracuse’s John Bol Ajak had no idea he would fill in for a sick Benny Williams: ‘I was ready to go’
Syracuse, N.Y. – John Bol Ajak had no idea he would play at all on Saturday, much less play such a key role in the Syracuse’s loss to Bryant at the JMA Wireless Dome. Ajak, a 6-foot-10 redshirt junior, had appeared in just one of Syracuse’s first five games of the seasons. His only action had been 4 minutes in SU’s season-opening romp over Lehigh.
General Brown defeats state’s top-ranked team to reach Class C final for first time since 2010 (video)
General Brown entered a win-or-go-home Class C football playoff game against a top-ranked team for the second week in a row.
Section III hockey officials, school ADs reach deal that will avoid work stoppage
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Section III hockey officials agreed to a proposal by athletic directors and coaches on Sunday night that should allow high school games to proceed as scheduled with a full roster of refs. Section III hockey official Vince Christian, his sport’s liaison to the sectional’s overall officials committee,...
Syracuse men’s soccer beats Cornell, 1-0 on late goal to move one win away from College Cup (video)
Syracuse, N.Y — In a sudden jolt, Syracuse men’s soccer shocked Cornell with a late, breakaway goal to advance to the quarterfinal round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday afternoon at the SU Soccer Stadium. Giona Leibold scored on a counter-attack in the 82nd minute, sprinting down the...
Cicero-North Syracuse football falls again to Bennett in Class AA state semifinal (photos)
Endicott, N.Y. — The Cicero-North Syracuse football team lost to Bennett 34-7 in the Class AA state semifinal for the second straight season Saturday night at Union-Endicott High School.
How to watch Syracuse basketball at Illinois: ACC/Big Ten Challenge time, TV channel, live stream
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse men’s basketball team hits the road at No. 16 Illinois on Tuesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The game will air nationwide on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. The SU-Illinois game can be streamed live on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services.
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Bryant
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 73-72 loss to Bryant on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Bryant_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. In a chippy game...
