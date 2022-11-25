ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccordsville, IN

Current Publishing

Zionsville Fire dept. responds to house fire

The Zionsville Fire Dept. was dispatched 11:48 a.m. on Nov. 25 to a house fire at 12202 Daugherty Dr. in Zionsville. Smoke could be seen from miles away and multiple 911 calls were placed while crews responded, indicating it was a working fire, according to a release. Two residents were...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
WTHR

Kokomo woman charged after man found dead with drugs in system

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo woman is now facing charges after a man was found dead in an apartment complex in September. Police responded to the apartment on Kokomo's south side on Sept. 29, 2022. They found a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The Howard County Coroner's Office determined his cause of death to be fentanyl toxicity.
KOKOMO, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 dead after train crashes into car in Rush County

RUSH COUNTY, Ind. –Police are investigating after two people were killed in a crash involving a train and passenger vehicle early Sunday morning. The Rush County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 2 a.m. on County Road 700 West in Arlington. When police arrived, they found two occupants of a passenger vehicle dead. No injuries were reported on the train.
RUSH COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Pedestrian hit, killed in Irvington area

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle on the east side of Indianapolis. Police responded to S. Kitley Avenue and E. Washington Street for a report of a pedestrian struck around 8 a.m. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested for attempted murder after Thanksgiving stabbing in Muncie

MUNCIE – The Muncie Police Department has arrested a 58-year-old man following a Thanksgiving stabbing. Charles Harris is charged with attempted murder and is currently being held in the Delaware County Jail. According to police, officers were called to a home in the 800 block of S. Madison Street...
MUNCIE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indy man sentenced in 2019 hammer murder along White River

INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for his involvement in the 2019 death of a man near a homeless camp along the White River during a robbery. Fernando Bornstein, a 21-year-old Indy man, was sentenced Monday on one count of felony...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Firefighters find person dead inside home while responding to house fire

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — Fire investigators in Hancock County are looking into a house fire where a person was found dead inside Wednesday night. Emergency crews with the McCordsville Police Department and the Vernon Township Fire Department were called to the fire in the Bay Creek subdivision around 9 p.m. When they arrived, firefighters found a person dead inside the home.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
WTHR

‘Not surprising’ | Triple murder suspect arrested again on new charges

INDIANAPOLIS — A teen accused of killing three people last year is back in jail after being released last month. Caden Smith is charged with the killing of Michael James, Abdulla Mubarah and Joseph Thomas on two separate days in October 2021. An off-duty police officer found the victims' bodies in a grassy area near South Meridian Street and West Hanna Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Kokomo woman charged in fentanyl overdose death, turns herself in

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Howard County woman has turned herself in nearly a month after police say a man died of an overdose from fentanyl that she sold him. The charges against 37-year-old Courtnay Titus stem from a Sept. 29 incident where Kokomo Police found a man dead in a southside apartment complex. An autopsy on the man, KPD said, showed he died from fentanyl toxicity.
KOKOMO, IN
WTHR

Police investigate deadly shooting on South Temple Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after an early morning shooting on Indianapolis' south side . A Metro police spokesperson said it happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of South Temple Avenue, which is just east of Interstate 65's South Keystone Avenue exit. The spokesperson said...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Plane crashes near Indianapolis Regional Airport Friday morning

HANCOCK COUNTY – A small plane crash-landed in a pond near the Indianapolis Regional Airport Friday morning, according to Indiana State Police. The crash happened at about 8 a.m. on the property of a Carvana used-car dealer off Mt. Comfort Road, just north of I-70. The pilot, a 54-year-old...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Amtrak train involved in deadly crash near Rushville

ARLINGTON, Ind. — Two people are dead after a weekend crash in Rush County. The Rush County Sheriff's Department said they received a call around 2 a.m. Sunday about a crash involving an SUV and an Amtrak passenger train in Arlington, Indiana. Police said William B. Sanders II, 24,...
RUSH COUNTY, IN
WTHR

I-69 semi crash sends 2 to the hospital

ANDERSON, Ind — EDITOR'S NOTE: INDOT previously reported a confirmed fatality in the crash. This story has since been updated with details from police that no one involved suffered fatal injuries. Two people were injured in a semi crash on Interstate 69 in Madison County. It happened shortly after...
MADISON COUNTY, IN

