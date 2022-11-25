KOKOMO, Ind. — A Howard County woman has turned herself in nearly a month after police say a man died of an overdose from fentanyl that she sold him. The charges against 37-year-old Courtnay Titus stem from a Sept. 29 incident where Kokomo Police found a man dead in a southside apartment complex. An autopsy on the man, KPD said, showed he died from fentanyl toxicity.

KOKOMO, IN ・ 12 HOURS AGO