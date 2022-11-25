Read full article on original website
Current Publishing
Zionsville Fire dept. responds to house fire
The Zionsville Fire Dept. was dispatched 11:48 a.m. on Nov. 25 to a house fire at 12202 Daugherty Dr. in Zionsville. Smoke could be seen from miles away and multiple 911 calls were placed while crews responded, indicating it was a working fire, according to a release. Two residents were...
Kokomo woman charged after man found dead with drugs in system
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo woman is now facing charges after a man was found dead in an apartment complex in September. Police responded to the apartment on Kokomo's south side on Sept. 29, 2022. They found a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The Howard County Coroner's Office determined his cause of death to be fentanyl toxicity.
cbs4indy.com
2 dead after train crashes into car in Rush County
RUSH COUNTY, Ind. –Police are investigating after two people were killed in a crash involving a train and passenger vehicle early Sunday morning. The Rush County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 2 a.m. on County Road 700 West in Arlington. When police arrived, they found two occupants of a passenger vehicle dead. No injuries were reported on the train.
cbs4indy.com
Pedestrian hit, killed in Irvington area
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle on the east side of Indianapolis. Police responded to S. Kitley Avenue and E. Washington Street for a report of a pedestrian struck around 8 a.m. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical...
mdmh-bloomington.com
Second shooting incident within two days on Indianapolis’ northeast side left a person in critical condition
Indianapolis, Indiana – A shooting incident on early Sunday morning in Indianapolis left one person suffering from serious wounds, prompting the police to conduct an investigation. Officers were sent to the 1800 block of Ludlow Avenue, located close to the intersection of 18th Street and Massachusetts Avenue, after receiving...
wbiw.com
Man discharges a gun toward his neighbor and has three-and-a-half hour standoff with police
COLUMBUS – A 74-year-old Columbus man was arrested following a three-and-a-half hour standoff on Thanksgiving evening after he supposedly fired a shot at his neighbor, the Columbus Police Department said. Columbus police were called to the 6500 block of West State Road 46 at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday evening...
1 arrested after deadly shooting in Hope, Indiana
The Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office has a man in custody after a deadly shooting Saturday night.
wbiw.com
Man arrested for attempted murder after Thanksgiving stabbing in Muncie
MUNCIE – The Muncie Police Department has arrested a 58-year-old man following a Thanksgiving stabbing. Charles Harris is charged with attempted murder and is currently being held in the Delaware County Jail. According to police, officers were called to a home in the 800 block of S. Madison Street...
cbs4indy.com
Two dead, two injured in shootings across Bartholomew County over Thanksgiving
The community is shake after a particularly violent holiday weekend. Bartholomew County Sheriff's Deputies responded to three shooting scenes in two days. Two dead, two injured in shootings across Bartholomew …. The community is shake after a particularly violent holiday weekend. Bartholomew County Sheriff's Deputies responded to three shooting scenes...
WLTX.com
Police renew effort to identify remains of at least 17 victims found at Westfield, Indiana property in 1996
WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Hamilton County Coroner's Office is asking for a renewed effort to identify the remains of more than a dozen people found in Westfield 26 years ago. In 1996, deputies from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office searched the grounds of Fox Hollow Farm, located near 156th Street and U.S. 31.
Pedestrian killed in crash at Kitley and Washington on Indianapolis' east side
A pedestrian died after being struck by a driver early Monday on the city's east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
cbs4indy.com
Indy man sentenced in 2019 hammer murder along White River
INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for his involvement in the 2019 death of a man near a homeless camp along the White River during a robbery. Fernando Bornstein, a 21-year-old Indy man, was sentenced Monday on one count of felony...
Firefighters find person dead inside home while responding to house fire
MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — Fire investigators in Hancock County are looking into a house fire where a person was found dead inside Wednesday night. Emergency crews with the McCordsville Police Department and the Vernon Township Fire Department were called to the fire in the Bay Creek subdivision around 9 p.m. When they arrived, firefighters found a person dead inside the home.
‘Not surprising’ | Triple murder suspect arrested again on new charges
INDIANAPOLIS — A teen accused of killing three people last year is back in jail after being released last month. Caden Smith is charged with the killing of Michael James, Abdulla Mubarah and Joseph Thomas on two separate days in October 2021. An off-duty police officer found the victims' bodies in a grassy area near South Meridian Street and West Hanna Avenue.
cbs4indy.com
Kokomo woman charged in fentanyl overdose death, turns herself in
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Howard County woman has turned herself in nearly a month after police say a man died of an overdose from fentanyl that she sold him. The charges against 37-year-old Courtnay Titus stem from a Sept. 29 incident where Kokomo Police found a man dead in a southside apartment complex. An autopsy on the man, KPD said, showed he died from fentanyl toxicity.
Police investigate deadly shooting on South Temple Avenue
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after an early morning shooting on Indianapolis' south side . A Metro police spokesperson said it happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of South Temple Avenue, which is just east of Interstate 65's South Keystone Avenue exit. The spokesperson said...
wbiw.com
Plane crashes near Indianapolis Regional Airport Friday morning
HANCOCK COUNTY – A small plane crash-landed in a pond near the Indianapolis Regional Airport Friday morning, according to Indiana State Police. The crash happened at about 8 a.m. on the property of a Carvana used-car dealer off Mt. Comfort Road, just north of I-70. The pilot, a 54-year-old...
mdmh-bloomington.com
Teenager suspected of killing three people last year is now arrested on drug-related charges
Indianapolis, Indiana – Authorities have once again arrested a teenager who was suspected of fatally shooting two men and another teenager a year before, but this time on drug-related charges. The bodies of the victims were discovered in the vicinity of the 4400 block of South Meridian Street in...
Amtrak train involved in deadly crash near Rushville
ARLINGTON, Ind. — Two people are dead after a weekend crash in Rush County. The Rush County Sheriff's Department said they received a call around 2 a.m. Sunday about a crash involving an SUV and an Amtrak passenger train in Arlington, Indiana. Police said William B. Sanders II, 24,...
I-69 semi crash sends 2 to the hospital
ANDERSON, Ind — EDITOR'S NOTE: INDOT previously reported a confirmed fatality in the crash. This story has since been updated with details from police that no one involved suffered fatal injuries. Two people were injured in a semi crash on Interstate 69 in Madison County. It happened shortly after...
