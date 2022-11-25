ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

teslarati.com

Tesla Semi completes 500-mile journey weighing in at 81,000 pounds

The Tesla Semi’s first deliveries are drawing closer, and CEO Elon Musk is wasting no time on Twitter promoting the electric vehicle maker’s upcoming Class 8 all-electric truck. Based on Musk’s recent posts, it appears that the Semi is definitely ready to work for its customers, as the Tesla team recently completed a 500-mile journey with the vehicle weighing in at 81,000 pounds.
Digital Trends

Elon Musk: fully loaded Tesla Semi aces 500-mile drive

Four days before Tesla delivers its first all-electric Semi truck, company chief Elon Musk has tweeted that a test drive of the new vehicle saw it complete a 500-mile trip loaded to its maximum weight. “Tesla team just completed a 500-mile drive with a Tesla Semi weighing in at 81,000...
TechCrunch

Tesla extends FSD access to “anyone in North America who requests it”

Autopilot comes standard on Tesla vehicles and performs automated driving functions such as steering, accelerating and automatic braking. FSD, which costs North American drivers $15,000, is an extension of Autopilot that includes features like assisted steering on highways and city streets, smart vehicle summoning, automatic parking and recognizing and reacting to traffic lights and stop signs.
CNN

Elon Musk's $50 billion trial comes to an end

The trial for the Tesla shareholder lawsuit examining CEO Elon Musk's unprecedented compensation package wrapped up Friday afternoon. Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick did not issue a ruling from the bench, and it could be weeks to months before a ruling.
Top Speed

Tesla Is Supposedly One Step Closer To Making Drivers Obsolete

It seems that the end goal of every automaker apart from the path towards electrification is to eliminate the human being behind the wheel. After all, we're prone to human errors that lead us to sudden unintended accelerations or being that jerk hogging the left lane during rush hour. So far, Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) software has been instrumental in bringing the technology to the masses - or rather to a select few with a good reputation from Tesla's driving metrics. Now though, according to a tweet by Elon Musk , having humans behind the wheel has become one step closer to extinction.
Jalopnik

The Tesla Model 3 is Finally Getting an Update

EV automaker Tesla is preparing to update its Model 3 sedan, Hyundai has plans to build a multi-billion dollar battery plant here in the U.S. and Vietnamese car maker VinFast has shipped its first car to America. All this and more in The Morning Shift for Monday, November 28, 2022.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends Special Invitation to Bill Gates

Elon Musk does not forgive those who doubt him. He resorts to reminding them when the opportunity arises. His enmity with his billionaire peer Bill Gates is based on the fact that the co-founder of Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Free Report has often expressed doubts about certain ambitious projects of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report, the manufacturer of premium electric vehicles and jewel of Musk's empire.
AOL Corp

Elon Musk goes to war with Apple over App Store fees, moderation

Elon Musk is going to war with Apple (AAPL). The Tesla (TSLA) CEO and new head of Twitter took to his social media platform on Monday to call out the iPhone maker for pulling back on advertising on the site and called out Apple for its 30% App Store fees.
torquenews.com

What People Are Missing From the Tesla Cybertruck

We have a video of some interesting findings on the Tesla Cybertruck that many people have probably missed. Tesla is supposed to release the Cybertruck next year and we've seen prototypes of it, including a reveal event where the window was broken by a steel ball. But there are a few things that nobody realizes about the Cybertruck and we'll share them with you now.
teslarati.com

Tesla short Jim Chanos predicts the fall of Tesla, Crypto, and the S&P 500

Jim Chanos, head of Chanos & Company and the founder of Kynikos Associates, has predicted the fall of Tesla profit margins, the entire cryptocurrency market, and the economy generally in a recent interview. Jim Chanos has been interviewed by Markets Insider, where he made some bold predictions regarding Tesla, crypto,...
electrek.co

Tesla adds another recall to a ‘Total Recall’ year

Tesla issues a recall on 80,000 cars in China adding another one to a year with a lot of recalls, but most of them are easily fixed with software updates. Earlier this year, NHTSA issued a series of recalls on Tesla vehicles that were highly reported in the media. What...
CarBuzz.com

ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

