Read full article on original website
Related
teslarati.com
Tesla Semi completes 500-mile journey weighing in at 81,000 pounds
The Tesla Semi’s first deliveries are drawing closer, and CEO Elon Musk is wasting no time on Twitter promoting the electric vehicle maker’s upcoming Class 8 all-electric truck. Based on Musk’s recent posts, it appears that the Semi is definitely ready to work for its customers, as the Tesla team recently completed a 500-mile journey with the vehicle weighing in at 81,000 pounds.
Digital Trends
Elon Musk: fully loaded Tesla Semi aces 500-mile drive
Four days before Tesla delivers its first all-electric Semi truck, company chief Elon Musk has tweeted that a test drive of the new vehicle saw it complete a 500-mile trip loaded to its maximum weight. “Tesla team just completed a 500-mile drive with a Tesla Semi weighing in at 81,000...
TechCrunch
Tesla extends FSD access to “anyone in North America who requests it”
Autopilot comes standard on Tesla vehicles and performs automated driving functions such as steering, accelerating and automatic braking. FSD, which costs North American drivers $15,000, is an extension of Autopilot that includes features like assisted steering on highways and city streets, smart vehicle summoning, automatic parking and recognizing and reacting to traffic lights and stop signs.
Elon Musk slams Tesla founder Martin Eberhard in response to a tweet about the company's origin: He 'could have risked his money, but was unwilling to do so'
Elon Musk's role in Tesla's early history has been a point of contention. Eberhard has sued Musk, alleging libel because Musk says he's a founder.
Benzinga
Elon Musk Says Tesla Co-Founder Eberhard 'Was Wealthy And Could Have Risked His Money, But...'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk responded to a Twitter post that played down his role in the automaker's early years. What Happened: Musk's reaction was in response to a post by @SamTwits who said that a post shared on Twitter was "misleading." The original post by YouTuber Jake Broe...
Benzinga
Most Anticipated Vehicle Launch Ever? Here's How Many Tesla Cybertrucks Are Reserved: Report
Leading electric vehicle company Tesla Inc TSLA has seen strong demand over the years, which could likely continue with its new product releases. What Happened: The highly anticipated electric pickup truck called Tesla Cybertruck is expected to be released in 2023. Since it was unveiled in 2019, the Cybertruck had...
Elon Musk's $50 billion trial comes to an end
The trial for the Tesla shareholder lawsuit examining CEO Elon Musk's unprecedented compensation package wrapped up Friday afternoon. Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick did not issue a ruling from the bench, and it could be weeks to months before a ruling.
Top Speed
Tesla Is Supposedly One Step Closer To Making Drivers Obsolete
It seems that the end goal of every automaker apart from the path towards electrification is to eliminate the human being behind the wheel. After all, we're prone to human errors that lead us to sudden unintended accelerations or being that jerk hogging the left lane during rush hour. So far, Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) software has been instrumental in bringing the technology to the masses - or rather to a select few with a good reputation from Tesla's driving metrics. Now though, according to a tweet by Elon Musk , having humans behind the wheel has become one step closer to extinction.
See the slides Elon Musk used for his company talk on Twitter 2.0, including graphs saying signups and active minutes are at an all-time high
The slides listed features Musk has planned for Twitter 2.0, including long-form tweets, encrypted DMs, and "advertising as entertainment."
Jalopnik
The Tesla Model 3 is Finally Getting an Update
EV automaker Tesla is preparing to update its Model 3 sedan, Hyundai has plans to build a multi-billion dollar battery plant here in the U.S. and Vietnamese car maker VinFast has shipped its first car to America. All this and more in The Morning Shift for Monday, November 28, 2022.
Elon Musk Sends Special Invitation to Bill Gates
Elon Musk does not forgive those who doubt him. He resorts to reminding them when the opportunity arises. His enmity with his billionaire peer Bill Gates is based on the fact that the co-founder of Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Free Report has often expressed doubts about certain ambitious projects of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report, the manufacturer of premium electric vehicles and jewel of Musk's empire.
AOL Corp
Elon Musk goes to war with Apple over App Store fees, moderation
Elon Musk is going to war with Apple (AAPL). The Tesla (TSLA) CEO and new head of Twitter took to his social media platform on Monday to call out the iPhone maker for pulling back on advertising on the site and called out Apple for its 30% App Store fees.
Ark Invest's Cathie Wood is betting on Elon Musk's plans for Twitter: 'If anyone in the US can do this, I think he can'
Cathie Wood championed Elon Musk as Twitter's CEO and endorsed his plans for the company. "If anyone in the US can do this, I think he can," the Ark Invest CEO and tech-stock guru said. Critics have taken aim at Musk as he overhauls the social-media platform he bought this...
torquenews.com
What People Are Missing From the Tesla Cybertruck
We have a video of some interesting findings on the Tesla Cybertruck that many people have probably missed. Tesla is supposed to release the Cybertruck next year and we've seen prototypes of it, including a reveal event where the window was broken by a steel ball. But there are a few things that nobody realizes about the Cybertruck and we'll share them with you now.
Tesla Slashes Supercharging Prices Despite Rising Energy Costs
Tesla has done what US and European customers have been hoping for: reduce Supercharging prices. The news comes from customer reports in both regions despite increasing energy costs due to outside factors such as the war in Ukraine and restrictions on Russian gas and oil. A solid majority of Tesla...
‘Rude drivers will swerve in my lane’: are Tesla owners paying the price for Musk hate?
US owners say they’ve been on the receiving end of road rage, but it may be more about EVs than the CEO himself
Tesla's Full Self-Driving Beta now available to all in N. America, Musk says
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) Full Self-Driving Beta software is now available to everyone in North America, Elon Musk said early on Thursday, as the automaker awaits regulatory approval for its cars to be driven without human oversight.
teslarati.com
Tesla short Jim Chanos predicts the fall of Tesla, Crypto, and the S&P 500
Jim Chanos, head of Chanos & Company and the founder of Kynikos Associates, has predicted the fall of Tesla profit margins, the entire cryptocurrency market, and the economy generally in a recent interview. Jim Chanos has been interviewed by Markets Insider, where he made some bold predictions regarding Tesla, crypto,...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu: 5,000,000% value increase and a guarantee of 2021 repetition are…
A good number of Shiba Inu long-term holders still held on to the token even though only 18% were in profit. The increased involvement of investors with SHIB could play a vital role in how it performs in the next bull market. If you were a fervent follower of the...
electrek.co
Tesla adds another recall to a ‘Total Recall’ year
Tesla issues a recall on 80,000 cars in China adding another one to a year with a lot of recalls, but most of them are easily fixed with software updates. Earlier this year, NHTSA issued a series of recalls on Tesla vehicles that were highly reported in the media. What...
CarBuzz.com
63K+
Followers
21K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 0