ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYT 27

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking Strong to Severe Storms for Tuesday Evening. Tracking a powerful cold front, which will spark showers and storms Tuesday into Wednesday. Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking Some Wild Weather for Next Week. Updated: Nov. 27, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST. From highs in the 60s...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Gusty winds blow in some stronger storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A potent system will be moving in on Tuesday night. It could lead to some strong storms. You shouldn’t find any issues with your Monday. Highs will be right around where they should be for late November. That means those numbers probably reach the upper 40s to low 50s for highs.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Mayfield artist brings tornado-inspired piece to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The December 2021 tornadoes cut deep into so many western Kentucky communities. In Mayfield, the scars are still visible as the rebuild continues. “We know people that completely lost their homes, some are still rebuilding as we go into winter again,” said Justine Riley, an artist and Mayfield native.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Sneak peek at special Maker’s Mark bottles to benefit LexArts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is known for horses and bourbon, and LexArts is celebrating both this week. Along the painted Horse Mania statues that dotted the city, some special bottles of Marker’s Mark are being auctioned off to benefit the arts organization. The Whisky Wall of Wonder doesn’t...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Police investigating Ky. cemetery theft

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a theft at a cemetery in Scott County. The Scott County Sherriff’s office said on their Facebook page, that last Wednesday, a man was videoed taking miscellaneous items from a headstone at Crestlawn Cemetery. The sheriff’s office says that was the only headstone targeted.
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Wild Lights KY spreads holiday spirit, supports good cause in Jessamine Co.

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - One Jessamine County teenager is putting his love of lights on display for people of all ages to enjoy. Zachary Nielson began using his love of electricity spread some holiday cheer in the community at just 10 years old. Now 16, Nielson’s fifth edition of Wild Lights KY is not just about putting on a good show, but also supporting some of Jessamine County’s most vulnerable people.
JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Golden Alert cancelled for 80-year-old Lexington man

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The Golden Alert for Douglas Amburgey has been canceled. He has been located and is safe. ORIGINAL: The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing Lexington man. 80-year-old Douglas Amburgey was last seen at around 11:30 PM on Saturday night at...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

John Settle out as Kentucky running backs coach

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky football has made the first of what could be several staff changes. John Settle has been fired after two seasons as the Wildcats’ running backs coach. Settle also helped out with special teams. Settle was hired in 2021 after spending eleven seasons at Wisconsin....
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Hank the Horse heads to New York City

PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s bell-ringing season and Hank the Horse is heading to New York City in support of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign. Hank left his home in Paris Sunday morning. After spending a few nights in Pennsylvania, Hank will arrive in Times Square to officially kick off Giving Tuesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WKYT 27

Amazon’s Lexington Delivery Station prepares for Cyber Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cyber Monday is the busiest day for online orders. With a click of the mouse, you can have a package at your doorstep within a day or two. “Cyber Monday is Amazon’s Super Bowl, we’ve been preparing all year for this,” Amazon spokesperson Andre Woodson said. “One of our busiest days of the year.”
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Leftover Thanksgiving meals help local shelters in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s been 23 winters at the Catholic Action Center. Ginny Ramsey works at the Catholic Action Center and said as the weather gets colder it doesn’t get any easier for those at the center. “There are hundreds, and hundreds, and hundreds of folks out...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky tops No. 25 in Governor’s Cup battle to win 4-straight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Wildcats football team (7-5) finished the regular season on a high note, snapping a two-game losing streak against their rival, the No. 25 Louisville Cardinals (7-6) 26-13 at Kroger Field on Saturday, keeping the Governor’s Cup trophy in Lexington. The Cardinals were favored by a field goal.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

UK Men’s Soccer falls in NCAA Sweet 16

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky men’s soccer (15-1-5, 5-0-3 Sun Belt) ended its 2022 campaign with a heartbreaking 1-2 Sweet 16 loss to Pittsburgh (11-4-5, 3-2-3 ACC) on Sunday at The Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex. After receiving the top overall No. 1 seed for the first time...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Gardner-Webb rushes past EKU, 52-41

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - EKU, making its first postseason appearance since 2014, falls at Roy Kidd Stadium on Saturday to Gardner-Webb, 52-41, in the first round of the NCAA FCS Playoffs. Colonels’ quarterback Parker McKinney completed 37-of-57 passes for 454 yards and 5 touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough.
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

UK volleyball wins 6th-straight SEC title

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky volleyball team (20-7, 15-3 SEC) swept South Carolina 3-0 (25-21, 29-27, 25-16) on Saturday afternoon inside Memorial Coliseum to claim its sixth-straight Southeastern Conference volleyball championship. According to UK Athletics, Senior Azhani Tealer once again led the way for the Wildcats, hammering home 16...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy