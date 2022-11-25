Read full article on original website
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking Strong to Severe Storms for Tuesday Evening. Tracking a powerful cold front, which will spark showers and storms Tuesday into Wednesday. Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking Some Wild Weather for Next Week. Updated: Nov. 27, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST. From highs in the 60s...
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Gusty winds blow in some stronger storms
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A potent system will be moving in on Tuesday night. It could lead to some strong storms. You shouldn’t find any issues with your Monday. Highs will be right around where they should be for late November. That means those numbers probably reach the upper 40s to low 50s for highs.
Mayfield artist brings tornado-inspired piece to Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The December 2021 tornadoes cut deep into so many western Kentucky communities. In Mayfield, the scars are still visible as the rebuild continues. “We know people that completely lost their homes, some are still rebuilding as we go into winter again,” said Justine Riley, an artist and Mayfield native.
Sneak peek at special Maker’s Mark bottles to benefit LexArts
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is known for horses and bourbon, and LexArts is celebrating both this week. Along the painted Horse Mania statues that dotted the city, some special bottles of Marker’s Mark are being auctioned off to benefit the arts organization. The Whisky Wall of Wonder doesn’t...
Kentucky shop with Cocaine Bear merch anticipating release of inspired movie
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a story that is stranger than fiction, but has been the inspiration behind a horror film set to be released in early 2023. The story of Cocaine Bear is that of a black bear found dead in Georgia in 1985 after ingesting 40 kilos of cocaine.
Police investigating Ky. cemetery theft
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a theft at a cemetery in Scott County. The Scott County Sherriff’s office said on their Facebook page, that last Wednesday, a man was videoed taking miscellaneous items from a headstone at Crestlawn Cemetery. The sheriff’s office says that was the only headstone targeted.
Wild Lights KY spreads holiday spirit, supports good cause in Jessamine Co.
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - One Jessamine County teenager is putting his love of lights on display for people of all ages to enjoy. Zachary Nielson began using his love of electricity spread some holiday cheer in the community at just 10 years old. Now 16, Nielson’s fifth edition of Wild Lights KY is not just about putting on a good show, but also supporting some of Jessamine County’s most vulnerable people.
Golden Alert cancelled for 80-year-old Lexington man
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The Golden Alert for Douglas Amburgey has been canceled. He has been located and is safe. ORIGINAL: The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing Lexington man. 80-year-old Douglas Amburgey was last seen at around 11:30 PM on Saturday night at...
Annual Holiday Lighting Festival in downtown Lexington sheds light on antisemitism.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Triangle park was filled with many people and lights to kick off the holiday season. Lights of all colors, shapes, and sizes lit up the city. The annual Holiday Lighting Festival brought out people from all different parts of the community. One couple, Tom and Cara...
John Settle out as Kentucky running backs coach
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky football has made the first of what could be several staff changes. John Settle has been fired after two seasons as the Wildcats’ running backs coach. Settle also helped out with special teams. Settle was hired in 2021 after spending eleven seasons at Wisconsin....
Kentucky Newsmakers 11/27: Winchester Mayor-Elect JoEllen Reed; Catholic Action Center’s Ginny Ramsey
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Winchester Mayor-Elect JoEllen Reed and Catholic Action Center director and co-founder Ginny Ramsey. As mayor, Reed will be replacing the ‘retiring’ mayor, Ed Burtner, who has given an amazing 40 years of service...
Hank the Horse heads to New York City
PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s bell-ringing season and Hank the Horse is heading to New York City in support of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign. Hank left his home in Paris Sunday morning. After spending a few nights in Pennsylvania, Hank will arrive in Times Square to officially kick off Giving Tuesday.
Amazon’s Lexington Delivery Station prepares for Cyber Monday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cyber Monday is the busiest day for online orders. With a click of the mouse, you can have a package at your doorstep within a day or two. “Cyber Monday is Amazon’s Super Bowl, we’ve been preparing all year for this,” Amazon spokesperson Andre Woodson said. “One of our busiest days of the year.”
Leftover Thanksgiving meals help local shelters in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s been 23 winters at the Catholic Action Center. Ginny Ramsey works at the Catholic Action Center and said as the weather gets colder it doesn’t get any easier for those at the center. “There are hundreds, and hundreds, and hundreds of folks out...
Kentucky tops No. 25 in Governor’s Cup battle to win 4-straight
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Wildcats football team (7-5) finished the regular season on a high note, snapping a two-game losing streak against their rival, the No. 25 Louisville Cardinals (7-6) 26-13 at Kroger Field on Saturday, keeping the Governor’s Cup trophy in Lexington. The Cardinals were favored by a field goal.
UK Men’s Soccer falls in NCAA Sweet 16
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky men’s soccer (15-1-5, 5-0-3 Sun Belt) ended its 2022 campaign with a heartbreaking 1-2 Sweet 16 loss to Pittsburgh (11-4-5, 3-2-3 ACC) on Sunday at The Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex. After receiving the top overall No. 1 seed for the first time...
Experts weigh in on domestic violence concerns after Lexington woman’s murder
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man accused of shooting and killing his wife last week made his first appearance in court Monday. Police say 59-year-old Stephon Henderson called 911 to report he had shot his wife. He pleaded not guilty in the murder of 47-year-old Talina Henderson. Court documents...
Gardner-Webb rushes past EKU, 52-41
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - EKU, making its first postseason appearance since 2014, falls at Roy Kidd Stadium on Saturday to Gardner-Webb, 52-41, in the first round of the NCAA FCS Playoffs. Colonels’ quarterback Parker McKinney completed 37-of-57 passes for 454 yards and 5 touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough.
UK volleyball wins 6th-straight SEC title
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky volleyball team (20-7, 15-3 SEC) swept South Carolina 3-0 (25-21, 29-27, 25-16) on Saturday afternoon inside Memorial Coliseum to claim its sixth-straight Southeastern Conference volleyball championship. According to UK Athletics, Senior Azhani Tealer once again led the way for the Wildcats, hammering home 16...
