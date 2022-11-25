Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
Dad won't let daughter leave without a rose from his gardenAmy ChristieGrand Rapids, MI
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Related
MSP: Two vehicles on US-131 shot at with BB gun
Police say two vehicles were shot at with a BB gun on Saturday on US-131 in the Wyoming area.
'It tore me apart'; Work tools stolen from Kent County woman's truck
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kent County woman says thieves took the tools she needs for work, and the sheriff's office is now investigating. It happened when Rebecca Perez's truck was broken into overnight off of 60th Street Southeast and Division Street. "It tore me apart," she says. She...
Grand Rapids Police, US Marshals searching for murder suspect
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Law enforcement in West Michigan is hoping you can help them find a man accused of the killing of a Grand Rapids woman earlier this fall. Tamiqua Wright, 30, was shot and killed in Grand Rapids on Oct. 11. It happened just after 1 a.m....
1 arrested after crashing onto train tracks following chase
A Battle Creek man is in custody after he led deputies on a chase and crashed onto train tracks in Springfield Sunday evening.
Police ID man shot, killed at Kentwood apartment building
Police have identified the man shot and killed at a Kentwood apartment complex on Friday as Dionte Lamarcus Sims.
MSP searching for 61-year-old man from Mt. Pleasant
MT PLEASANT, Mich. — Mt. Pleasant troopers are asking for your help finding Gerald Wade Robertson, who has gone missing. Michigan State Police say his daughter claimed he called her and said he was confused about where he was, which was 8 Mile and US-131 in Mecosta County. When...
Wanted Battle Creek man arrested after vehicle chase in Calhoun County
A wanted parole absconder was arrested in Calhoun County after a vehicle pursuit on Sunday. Deputies first spotted the vehicle in a parking lot in the 500 block of Upton Avenue.
12-year-old, 19-year-old dead in Kentwood house fire
A 12-year-old girl and 19-year-old woman were killed in an early Monday morning house fire in Kentwood.
abc12.com
Michigan State Police looking for missing 61-year-old man
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking the public to help locate a 61-year-old man who is confused about his location. Gerald Wade Robertson called his daughter Monday afternoon and wasn't sure about where he was. He believed he was at the U.S. 131 and 8 Mile Road interchange in Mecosta County, but he was not there when she arrived.
Sheriff issues warning after mid-Michigan teen rolls car trying to avoid deer
Police are reminding drivers not to swerve to avoid animals on the road after a teenager rolled his car in mid-Michigan Sunday afternoon. An 18-year-old driver swerved to miss a deer in the roadway and ended up flipping his vehicle.
Michigan state troopers seize firearms
Several illegal firearms were seized after a traffic stop in Eaton County
Two teens accused of stealing car in Kalamazoo arrested after short police chase
Two teens are in custody after police say they stole a vehicle at gunpoint in Kalamazoo before leading police on a chase.
WTOL-TV
Woman in 'disbelief' after being robbed at Michigan Meijer, minutes before suspects hit again
CASCADE, Mich. — It was just a few days ago that a quick shopping trip turned into a night that a local woman could've never expected. The Kent County Sheriff's Office is still looking for several suspects who are accused of robbing that woman in the parking lot of a retail store along 28th Street, and then doing the same to another woman at another store just down the road minutes later.
Shiawassee County police offering reward for stolen utility vehicle
A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the return of a stolen vehicle.
Multiple shots fired at West Michigan apartment complex kills 1
The Kentwood Police Department said they were first made aware of the incident just after 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 25, with officers responding to the 5100 block of Wichita Drive SE in Kentwood, just southeast of Grand Rapids.
WWMTCw
Car smashes into Battle Creek pizza shop
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Pizza lovers in Battle Creek might have to wait for a slice, as an operation closed because of a crash Friday evening. The Hungry Howie's located on Columbia Avenue in Battle Creek, shut down after an SUV crashed right into the store front. Last year:...
Avoid being a victim of package theft this holiday season
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michael Thomas was expecting a package to arrive at his Grand Rapids home this week. On his security video, he saw Amazon drop off the package. However, a few minutes later, he also saw a person steal both his package and his neighbor's right off his porch. Thomas and his neighbors were not home at the time.
'Hey, Ray': Family of missing Wyoming man asks community to talk to him if seen
WYOMING, Mich. — A week after a Wyoming man went missing, his family continues the search for him. Ray Tarasiewicz, 69, went missing on Monday, Nov. 21. According to Ray's daughter, Amanda McCarty, the best way to help find her father is with two words. "Hey, Ray," she says.
Troopers hurt, driver arrested in Montcalm Co. crash
A driver was arrested for operating under the influence after a vehicle hit and injured two troopers in Montcalm County, according to Michigan State Police.
Semi-truck driver dies in Saugatuck Twp. crash
The driver of a semi-truck died in a crash in Saugatuck Township on Saturday morning, police said.
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
Comments / 4