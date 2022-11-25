Read full article on original website
ExaGrid Wins “Storage Company of the Year” and “Vendor Channel Program of the Year” at 13th Annual 2022 SDC Awards
MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- ExaGrid ®, the industry’s only Tiered Backup Storage solution, today announced that the company was honored with two awards at the 13 th annual SDC Awards ceremony, Angel Business Communications’ premier IT awards – the Storage, Digitalisation + Cloud Awards, held in London on November 24, 2022. ExaGrid won “Storage Company of the Year” and “Vendor Channel Program of the Year,” making it the third year in a row for each. These new award wins add to ExaGrid’s previous four wins this past fall, totaling six industry awards in 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005098/en/ ExaGrid Wins “Storage Company of the Year” at 13th Annual 2022 SDC Awards (Photo: Business Wire)
MeliBio Award-Winning Plant-Based Honey To Launch In Europe With Organic Food Leader Narayan Foods, Plus New $2.2 Million Investment
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- MeliBio, the world’s first company focused on creating honey without bees, is partnering with Narayan Foods to launch their products across 75,000 European stores. The first-of-its-kind partnership will bring MeliBio’s plant-based honey made without bees product line to store shelves under Narayan Foods’ Better Foodie brand, with products expected to begin their rollout in the first quarter of 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005464/en/ Better Foodie brand for the EU market by Narayan Foods in partnership with MeliBio (Photo: Business Wire)
The Europeans podcast: ‘We wanted to celebrate Europe as genuinely fascinating’
It began, says Katy Lee, as a post-Brexit attempt to make Europe “less intrinsically boring” and to challenge the UK media narrative of the EU as “lots of old men like Jean-Claude Juncker taking decisions that you know could affect your life, but not how or why.”
T-Mobile for Business is Now Selling Ooma AirDial, An Innovative Solution for POTS Replacement, As Part of Its Internet of Things Portfolio
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- Ooma, Inc., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced that T-Mobile for Business is now offering Ooma AirDial, an innovative solution for replacing traditional voice line service, or POTS, as part of its Internet of Things portfolio. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005174/en/ Ooma announced today that T-Mobile for Business is now offering Ooma AirDial, an innovative solution for replacing traditional voice line service, or POTS, as part of its Internet of Things portfolio. (Photo: Business Wire)
Iran Threatened Soccer Stars’ Families With Torture Before U.S. Game: Report
The families of the Iranian soccer team have been threatened with imprisonment and torture ahead of Iran’s World Cup game against the U.S. on Tuesday, according to a report. An unnamed source involved in security at the tournament told CNN that the Iranian players’ loved ones would “face violence” if the players did not “behave.” The threats were allegedly made to players during a meeting called by members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) after the Iranian team refused to sing their national anthem before their first World Cup game. The move was an apparent show of solidarity with protesters who have been detained in Iran during demonstrations that erupted in the wake of the death of a young woman in the custody of the country’s “morality police.” The players sang their national anthem before their second game against Wales.Read it at CNN
4 World Cup matches in 1 day? An AP reporter's challenge
With Qatar's World Cup the most compact in the tournament's 92-year history, it would be possible to attend an unprecedented four matches in a single day
World Cup live scores, updates: USMNT faces win-or-go-home match vs. Iran
The USMNT faces a must-win situation against Iran in its Group B finale at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
