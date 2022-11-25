ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestview, FL

Florida Man Behind Bars After Trying To Ram Deputy’s Patrol Car

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
A Florida man with an active felony warrant who tried to evade a traffic stop around 1:40 on Thursday found himself blocked in by patrol cars shortly after deputies flattened all his tires with spike strips.

52-year-old Adrian Rico Garcia is charged with felony resisting an officer with violence, felony fleeing and eluding, and felony violation of probation.

Deputies were responding to a prowler call in the area of Emerald Lakes Subdivision when Rico Garcia was spotted in a silver Honda. He ignored an attempted traffic stop that started on Highway 98 near Regatta Bay Boulevard and continued west for approximately five miles.

Even after his tires were flattened he continued to drive, then tried to intentionally ram a patrol vehicle. Pursuing units converged and did a successful rolling roadblock, stopping the vehicle in the area in front of Harbor Docks restaurant.

Rico Garcia refused to get out, turn off the car, or show his hands. Deputies broke the windows and took him into custody.

The suspect and one deputy suffered minor cuts and abrasions from the shattered window. Rico Garcia is being held without bond at the Okaloosa County Jail in Crestview.

