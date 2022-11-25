ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Andover, MA

New Jersey’s Jacari Carter hits transfer portal, registering Big Ten interest

By Kristian Dyer
 3 days ago

Merrimack wide receiver Jacari Carter is in the transfer portal. The one-time New Jersey standout is registering serious interest from several Power Five schools, including the Big Ten.

Already, Carter has seven offers in the span of having entered the portal on Nov. 21. There is a reason why Carter is already compiling an impressive offer list.

Carter has 31 catches for 455 yards with five receiving touchdowns this season . Last year he broke out with 89 catches for 760 yards with eight touchdowns and was named first-team All-NEC.

So far, Carter said that Liberty, Georgia State, Florida A&M, Delaware, Alcorn State, Northern Iowa and Missouri State has offered him. Penn State has connected with him about his possible interest.

Northwestern, Purdue, Boston College, Hawaii, Georgia Southern, Troy, James Madison, Arizona and Arizona State have all reached out as well.

Kansas and Wyoming are the most recent programs to reach out as well.

“Penn State was the first to call,” Carter told RutgersWire this week. “They said they want me they think that I’ll be a good fit for them, with just bringing in a five-star quarterback.

“I like Penn State. The opportunity to play in the Big Ten versus the best of the best week in and week out is a blessing. I believe that I would be that K.J. Hamler type of player in their offense, I think that they would do a good job at getting me the ball in space and creating one-on-one match-ups for me!”
As for Rutgers, things have been a bit quiet so far though Carter hopes that changes. Carter is local to Rutgers, having grown up in Sayreville, N.J.

“Just follows from Rutgers and fan love. No communication with any coaches yet!” Carter said.
“I would be highly interested in Rutgers. It is right down the street from me and the state of New Jersey means a lot to me. I would love the opportunity to play in front of people who feel like family every week. I want to make impactful contributions to the team and help Rutgers become a top 25 team in the country week in and week out -which will become years.”
Carter is planning on visiting Liberty the first weekend of December.

