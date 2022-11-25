ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelson County, KY

Kentucky third-grader dies after choking on bouncy ball at school, report says

By Valarie Honeycutt Spears
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

Counselors will be available in Nelson County next week following the death of a third-grader who, his family said in a media report, died November 21 after choking on a bouncy ball at school.

Landon McCubbins, 8, “was loved deeply by his classmates and teachers,” Boston School Principal Niki King said in a letter to families. “He was such a great hugger and passionate about farming.”

“We will continue to have counselors available throughout next week,” King said in her letter, citing the timing of the Thanksgiving school holiday. She did not address the school accident.

Landon’s mother, Lauren Bagshaw, and aunt, Emma McCubbins, told WHAS11 that Landon was at Boston School, a Nelson County Schools’ elementary facility, on Monday when he started to choke on the toy.

His mother went to the school and first responders ultimately airlifted Landon and his mother to Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville where he died, WHAS reported.

“He just choked on a ball,” Emma McCubbins told WHAS, saying it was was not something the family thought they would have to worry about at his age.

“You don’t ever plan to bury a baby,” Bagshaw said in that same interview.

Landon loved to read, draw, play video games and “was so sharp at technology,” his obituary said. “When he was at home he was the best big brother to his four siblings.”

“Landon never met a stranger, he loved to talk to everyone and try to brighten their day and gave the best hugs,” his obituary said.

Landon’s family owns Bellwood Farm, a small family farm that provides flowers, pumpkins and vegetable plants to the community, according to the farm Facebook page. Family members did not immediately comment to the Herald-Leader.

Landon’s survivors include his mother and stepfather, Lauren and David Bagshaw of Bardstown, and his siblings, Conner, Kailyn, Hunter and Weston Bagshaw all of Bardstown, his obituary said.

His services were set for 11 a.m. Monday at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home at Bardstown.

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
