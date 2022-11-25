Read full article on original website
The All-Time NBA GOAT Pyramid: There Is Only One GOAT
There is a lot of great players in NBA history, but only one is the GOAT. Check our latest NBA GOAT Pyramid.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nia Long Finds “New Places And Spaces” After Fiancé Ime Udoka’s Cheating Scandal
The actress hadn’t commented on her fiancé’s behavior, but some new IG posts seem to indicate she’s over him. Some people take seconds, others take a lifetime, but we all have to move on from failed relationships. Nia Long seems to be doing so, or at least that’s what a few new Instagram posts suggest. Long had not addressed her fiancé Ime Udoka’s infidelity, which caused his suspension as head coach for the Boston Celtics. At least, to any significant extent. However, a new Instagram post of an empty kitchen and gratitude for “new places and spaces” hints at a split.
1 Warriors player who must be traded soon
The Golden State Warriors’ defense of their 2022 championship win hasn’t exactly gone as expected so far. While they appear to be turning the corner, the Warriors are just 10-10 through 20 games of action, which is good for the 10th seed in the Western Conference. Golden State is figuring things out, but they still have a long way to go before they are back to their championship caliber play.
Pacers stun Lakers 116-115 thanks to rookie Nembhard hitting 3 at buzzer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rookie Andrew Nembhard hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer, and the Indiana Pacers rallied from a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter for a stunning 116-115 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night. Tyrese Haliburton scored 24 points and hit a tying layup with 39 seconds left for the […]
hotnewhiphop.com
Cardi B Trades Shots With Comedian Nicole Arbour Over Offset
Cardi B defended Offset from criticism by Nicole Arbour on Twitter. Cardi B went back and forth with comedian Nicole Arbour on Twitter, Sunday night. Arbour had called out Offset for the violent content of his music. “Man… few weeks after his cousin was murdered over a dice game…” Arbour...
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy Calls Bobby Shmurda A “Slave” In Viscious Social Media Spat
Fans watched the two artists spar back-and-forth until YB eventually deleted his page. The latest rappers to find themselves presently embattled in the midst of some serious social media beef are NBA YoungBoy and Bobby Shmurda. On Sunday (November 27), things were undoubtedly heating up between the two after the former responded to Rowdy Rebel’s recent comments regarding King Von’s death.
Lakers News: Prior To Patrick Beverley, L.A. Rejected Talen Horton-Tucker Trade That Would Have Landed Them Draft Picks
The Lakers’ trade has not lived up to expectations.
Yardbarker
Adidas Releases Kobe's Iconic Shoes with Snakeskin Design
The late-great Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant made history on the court. However, what fans might not realize is that his signature sneaker lines were just as successful. There is no denying that his best basketball shoes came from his time with Nike. However, his funky and futuristic Adidas...
NBC Sports
Kerr views Wiseman's G League assignment as 'long term'
While the Golden State Warriors traveled to Minnesota on Saturday, James Wiseman recorded a double-double for the Santa Cruz Warriors in their loss to the Stockton Kings at Kaiser Permanente Arena. The game was the fifth of Wiseman's G League assignment, which began on Nov. 15. So far, the 21-year-old...
hotnewhiphop.com
Tone Stith Is Taking Us To “B.E.D” On Today’s “R&B Season” Update
Find the latest from Jacquees, Stormzy, and more inside. On Saturday (November 26) we brought you new titles from Dean Blunt, Mount Westmore, Quando Rondo and NBA YoungBoy, and CEO Trayle, just to name a few, on our Fire Emoji update. Now that Sunday is here, we’re slowing things down on our R&B Season playlist.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Dedicates CLB Nike AF1 To His Mom
Drake had a special message for his mom. Drake is the biggest artist in the world right now. Sure, Taylor Swift might beat him in sales, but Drake is much bigger than his music. He is someone who is involved in numerous businesses. Additionally, he has his very own line with Nike called NOCTA.
NBA should make significant change as more ‘games’ are becoming a farce
It was the perfect night and the perfect place to have tickets to the perfect NBA game. The start of Thanksgiving week, Monday, Pelicans at home against the star-filled defending NBA champion Warriors. A standing-room-only crowd was in the house — 18,589 in an arena with a listed capacity of 17,900. And it was an expensive bait-and-switch ripoff — a tank job in the first degree. Coach Steve Kerr, that champion of social altruism and justice, held four of his starters — Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins; a total of roughly $137 million this season in salary — out...
hotnewhiphop.com
Wack 100 Responds To Bobby Shmurda’s Threats
Wack 100 clapped back at Bobby Shmurda’s claims that he would “boom” him. Wack 100 is not holding back when it comes to his beef with Bobby Shmurda. Bobby mentioned Wack during an Instagram Live rant initially aimed at NBA YoungBoy. The hip hop manager recently took to Instagram to clap back at the “Hot Boy” rapper over his recent comments.
hotnewhiphop.com
Odell Beckham Jr’s Attorney Tells OBJs Side Of Plane Story
Odell Beckham Jr. has been making headlines for a recent incident on a flight out of Miami. Odell Beckham Jr. found himself in a very odd predicament over the weekend. Early Sunday morning, the NFL star was set to take an American Airlines flight out of Miami to Los Angeles. In the end, however, OBJ was scored off of the flight, and he had to make different arrangements.
