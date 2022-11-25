NBA Legend Charles Oakley giving back to Cleveland community

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Retired NBA legend and Cleveland native Charles Oakley is giving back to his hometown.

Friday, Oakley helped cook and serve breakfast and lunch for residents of the Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry Men’s Shelter at 2100 Lakeside Avenue.

It’s the largest men’s shelter in the state, serving nearly 400 men each night.

Oakley worked alongside a team of volunteers from Wager Score in partnership with Entain Foundation US .

The meals are part of Oakley’s foundation, “Oak Out Hunger” community initiative.

“We’re on a mission to get America to play smarter and give back,” Oakley said. “And to serve 10,000 meals along the way.”

The Oak Out Hunger project provides education in responsible gambling to impoverished and underprivileged communities facing hunger, addiction and economic challenges in cities across the U.S.

“The world is out doing their holiday shopping, but let’s not forget about the people who are just struggling to get through life,” Oakley said. “Especially in my hometown of Cleveland, I want to help break the cycle of addiction. We’re giving these people some hope – and a good meal.”

Breakfast service began at 7 a.m. Friday lunch service begins at noon.

