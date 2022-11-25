Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SC sees drop in roadway deaths on Thanksgiving weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Road safety is always a major concern during the holidays, and especially during the Thanksgiving weekend, which is one of the busiest travel periods of the year. On Monday, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety released the numbers of people killed during the 2022...
South Carolina Residents Shaken Up as Earthquake Hits the Area
South Carolina residents were shaken up this week when a Thanksgiving earthquake hit the Elgin area. According to reports, the earthquake hit the area late morning at around 11:20 EST. It was a minor shake-up, reports say, but enough to startle residents as they were preparing their holiday feasts. Thankfully, no damages have been reported.
Overturned tractor trailer delays I-26 traffic Monday morning
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — An overturned tractor trailer on I-26 westbound is causing substantial traffic delays Monday morning. The trailer is around the 195 mile marker, near Jedburg Road. It’s in the median but slowing traffic westbound towards Columbia.
25 people in Red Cross shelter after fire at senior living high-rise
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - — More than two dozen people are in a Red Cross shelter after a fire at a senior living high-rise left 60 people displaced and one with minor injuries. Officials believe it was caused by a candle falling onto a couch. The fire was contained to one unit, but the sprinkler system left others with water damage.
Multi-million dollar Columbia road construction project given greenlight
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – A multi-million dollar road construction project said to boost safety for walkers and bike-riders near the USC campus in Columbia has been given the go-ahead after a more than five year hiatus due to funding issues. Construction plans for the stretch of road on South...
Fire at senior living high-rise displaces 65, injures 1
Fire at senior living high-rise in Columbia leads to sprinkler water damage, several residents impacted
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Firefighters and the American Red Cross are working to get several residents of a senior living high-rise temporarily housed after a fire activated sprinklers, causing water damage and forcing crews to cut power to certain parts. Columbia-Richland Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said a fire occurred in...
Orangeburg community hopeful as the search continues for missing 5-year-old Aspen Jeter
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — Orangeburg County Deputies, are looking for five-year-old Aspen Jeter, who they say has become their top priority, after authorities founder her mother dead during a welfare check on Thanksgiving night. No one has seen the five-year-old for weeks, and Orangeburg County deputies said she wasn't...
Fire damages South Carolina chicken processing plant
WARD, S.C. (AP) — A fire at a South Carolina processing plant for chicken byproduct, which is used as an ingredient for pet food, has been extinguished, authorities said Friday. The fire started Thursday at Valley Proteins Inc. in Saluda County, news outlets reported. No one was injured. Darling Ingredients, which acquired Valley Proteins in […]
Firefighters respond to Thanksgiving fire at Michelin Tire plant
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - On Thanksgiving Day, the Lexington County Fire Service and units from Irmo Fire District responded to a fire at a Michelin Tire plant. The fire occurred around 7: 20 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day on Two Notch Road. Upon arrival, firefighters met with the Michelin Asset...
69-year-old dead after car struck a ditch, tree in Fairfield County
FAIRFIELD COUNTY (WACH) — A person is dead after a crash in Fairfield County Sunday. LOCAL FIRST | Fire at senior living high-rise displaces 65, injures 1. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision occurred at 7:34 p.m. on Candlewood Circle near Little Cedar Creek Road. The...
One killed in motorcycle crash in Cayce
CAYCE, S.C. (WACH) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Cayce. The City of Cayce Police Department responded to a crash around 8:03 p.m., on Saturday, November 26. Officials said the collision was between a motorcycle and a vehicle at Emmanuel Church Road. the vehicle was...
Fairfield County crash claims life of driver
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities confirm that a driver has died following a crash that happened Saturday evening in Fairfield County. According to Lance Corporal Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Candlewood Circle not far from Little Cedar Creek Road - which is just west of Hwy. 321 and north of Blythewood.
Soggy start to Sunday then we dry out across the Midlands
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Widespread showers and a few isolated storms are expected overnight through Sunday morning, with some lingering stray showers into the early afternoon. Just how quickly or slowly this system pushes through is still uncertain, with some models having us nearly clear by about 1pm. Here's...
5-year-old missing after mother found dead in SC home
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Police in Orangeburg are looking for a missing 5-year-old child after a check on the child’s mother found the woman dead after she had not been seen for weeks. Deputies were sent to the home on Thanksgiving and found the mother dead, but no...
Saturday morning shooting wounds one outside Sumter bar
SUMTER, S.C. — Police say an argument inside a Sumter bar led to a shooting outside on Saturday morning. Officers with the Sumter Police Department were called to Brewers Bar and Grill on Wesmark Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. to a shooting in the parking lot. Based on what they've...
New metal detector policy at Lexington 2 schools means changes for arena, stadium events
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new safety measure is being implemented in one Lexington County school district at some of its largest sports venues - and the plan begins on Monday. According to a statement released by Lexington County School District Two on Sunday, metal detectors will be used regularly at the district's stadiums and arenas to screen spectators.
One dead, one flown to Florence after early Monday morning crash near McColl
One driver has died and another driver was flown to Florence early Monday morning after a two-vehicle crash near McColl. According to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the SC Highway Patrol, the crash happened about 2:12 a.m. on SC 381 near Jimmy McColl Road, which is 2.7 miles south of McColl.
Search underway for missing woman in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Authorities are searching for a missing woman in Orangeburg County. Alanah Jenay Holmes was last seen on November 11 on 1504 Wingate Street wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and a black leather jacket, according to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety. Investigators say...
"It's better to be safe than sorry": Lexington School District Two adds metal detectors
Columbia, S.C (WACH) — Lexington School District Two has unveiled an extra layer of security. Starting on November 28, anyone who goes into an arena or stadium for an event hosted by the district will have to go through a metal detector. WACH FOX news talked to community members...
