Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Advice for Home Sellers About the Upcoming 2023 Real Estate MarketTammy EminethPhoenix, AZ
Popular Chain Restaurant Closed After 8 YearsGreyson FMesa, AZ
Arizona Dept. of Transportation Says State Route 143 Will Narrow to One Lane on Monday Nov. 28 through ThursdayMark HakePhoenix, AZ
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Related
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Scottsdale, Arizona
Thinking of heading to the Grand Canyon State? Arizona may conjure images of scrubby deserts and scorching heat, but Scottsdale is a lovely oasis in the heart of the state. Just east of Arizona’s capital, Scottsdale is a great base for adventurers wanting to explore the surrounding areas. From beautiful reserves to luxe spa resorts and world-class golf courses, the best day trips from Scottsdale offer up some gems.
The best neighborhoods for Christmas lights in metro Phoenix
With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, holiday lights and inflatable Santas are appearing in front yards across the Valley. State of play: Some metro Phoenix residents spend weeks adorning their homes with lights and decorations. Load up the kids in the car and take a drive by these unbelievable displays:🦌 ReinDeer Valley ChristmasAbout: Come see more than 55,000 lights synchronized to music. This year, they'll also have a magical snowfall and bubbles on the weekends. The display will open on Thursday and run through Jan. 1. The homeowners are collecting cans and cash donations for St. Mary's Food Bank.Location: 3302...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Glendale, AZ
Glendale, established in 1910, is a thriving and friendly metropolis with exceptional opportunities for all individuals to succeed, connect, and take in all that the city has to offer. Located in Maricopa County, Arizona, Glendale is only about nine miles northwest of the heart of Phoenix. Glendale is famous for...
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Nov. 25-27
PHOENIX — Scottsdale will host one of the world’s largest holiday-themed light events, Christmas lights have returned to the Latter-day Saints temple in Mesa after more than five years and police are searching for a suspect in a Phoenix shooting. Here are some of the biggest stories that...
KTAR.com
Downtown Chandler hosts life-sized holiday treats display ‘Sugarland’
PHOENIX — Downtown Chandler kicked off the holiday season with an interactive Christmas display filled with life-sized treats on Saturday. Sugarland, hosted by the Downtown Chandler Community Partnership, runs from Nov. 26 through Jan. 2, with visitors invited to see the display any time of the day and night.
Phoenix New Times
Metro Phoenix's Best Weekend Things to Do: Die Hard, Fantasy of Lights Parade
We’re officially in the holiday season in the Valley, which means bright lights and shopping events will both be in abundance. This weekend’s best things to do around town includes a bit of both, as you can check out the Fantasy of Lights street parade in Tempe or pick up gifts at Phoenix Flea or the Heard Museum’s Annual Ornament Marketplace. And if you’re in the mood for something fun, All Puppet Players is launching its annual staging of Die Hard: A Christmas Story.
Park ‘N Swap vendors hopeful new Phoenix Rising stadium will bring economic boost
PHOENIX — After Phoenix city council members approved a new lease agreement between the city and Phoenix Rising soccer club to build a temporary stadium near Sky Harbor Airport, word spread fast. The Rising’s temporary stadium, which will be built near 40th Street and Washington, is right next to...
fox10phoenix.com
'Enchant' in Scottsdale offers one-of-a-kind holiday experience
A new holiday display is open in Scottsdale. It's called Enchant and it's a Hallmark-sponsored event that features millions of Christmas lights. The event is held at nine locations across the country and this is the first time it's in Arizona. FOX 10's Irene Snyder checked it.
KTAR.com
Scottsdale 1 of 8 US cities hosting ‘Enchant’ holiday light maze
PHOENIX — People can see one of the world’s largest holiday-themed light events from right here in the Valley as “Enchant” is taking place at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale. The 10-acre spectacle began Friday and runs through Jan. 1 with ticket prices...
fox10phoenix.com
Holiday events happening in the Phoenix area this season
Check out some of the festive events happening across the Valley this holiday season - watch some light shows, ice skate, and maybe even make a visit to Santa!. "The Downtown Chandler Community Partnership is celebrating the holiday season with "Sugarland", an interactive display of holiday decorations for downtown visitors to enjoy…Snap a selfie in the candy sleigh in front of a backdrop of decked Christmas trees, slide down the fruit roll up slide, climb over giant marshmallows spilling out a life-size cup of hot chocolate and dance through the candy canes any time of the day or night."
citysuntimes.com
Valley is home to nature: 5 things to know before you go birding
Maybe you’re fascinated by little birds you hear singing in the treetops when you leave your office after work, or the quail with her chicks running across the street just after the sunrise, or even the pigeons that steal your leftover breadcrumbs at the park. Whatever it may be, it’s the perfect time to strap on your boots and head outside to find some birds and walk off that weekend of Thanksgiving feasting.
northcentralnews.net
Sunnyslope celebrates the season
November 2022 — The Sunnyslope neighborhood is celebrating the holidays and its local businesses in early December at the Slope Holiday Market and Parade. Scheduled for Dec. 10, 5:30–10:30 p.m., the event will take place on Hatcher Road from Central Avenue to 7th Avenue. Attendees can peruse holiday...
birchrestaurant.com
17 Best Restaurants in Surprise, AZ
Surprise, Arizona, is a wonderful place to live and work. The city has a diverse population and offers many amenities, including shopping centers, hospitals, and golf courses. Surprise also has many restaurants that serve delicious food at reasonable prices. Here are the 15 best restaurants in Surprise, Arizona. Nicks Diner...
momcollective.com
Holiday Performances around Phoenix You Don’t Want to Miss!
It’s the most artsy time of the year! Whether you are looking to start a family tradition of seeing a holiday show, or hoping to give the gift of an experience to someone you love, here are some exciting holiday performances in Phoenix you won’t want to miss this holiday season.
10 places to shop local on Small Business Saturday in the Valley
PHOENIX — Thanksgiving is over, and that means Small Business Saturday is upon us. Small shops across the Valley are getting ready to dish out deals and discounts for customers Saturday. Businesses like Frances near Central Avenue and Camelback Road are offering 20% off their inventory Saturday, ranging from...
azbigmedia.com
Single-family rental community Orchards on 12th sells for $19.4M
Northmarq’s Phoenix Investment Sales team of Trevor Koskovich, Jesse Hudson, Bill Hahn, and Ryan Boyle brokered the $19,433,137 (±$511,398/per unit) Orchards on 12th, a 38-home, new construction single-family rental community located at 1220 E. Baseline Road in Phoenix. Northmarq represented the seller, Scottsdale-based TruVista Holdings, LLC . The buyer, CPI/BYN Orchards SFR Owner, LLC, is an entity formed by Los Angeles-based The Carlyle Group and Banyan Residential from Washington D.C.
azbex.com
Phoenix Council Approves Metrocenter Revitalization
Phoenix City Council has issued the final approval necessary to redevelop the 50-year-old Metrocenter Mall site. Council approved a development agreement between Phoenix and Phoenix IG, LLC (Concord Wilshire and TLG Investment Partners), allowing the project to move ahead. Phoenix IG is also working in association with Hines on the redevelopment.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
northcentralnews.net
Historic neighborhood hosts tour, street fair
Residents are invited to take a step back in time and discover the F.Q. Story Neighborhood Historic District in December. Located in Central Phoenix and running from McDowell Road south to Roosevelt Street and from Seventh Avenue west to Grand Avenue, the F.Q. Story neighborhood consists of 602 homes that were constructed from the late 1920s through the late 1940s. A variety of architectural styles, including Spanish Colonial Revival, English Tudor, Craftsman bungalows, as well as transitional ranch, are represented within the neighborhood.
citysuntimes.com
Giant horses stampede into Scottsdale to help those in need
Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Scottsdale with support from The Arizona Super Bowl Welcoming Committee and Scottsdale Fashion Square, the inaugural Scottsdale Stampede is charging into town Tuesday, Nov. 29 to kick off a three-month-long fundraiser. Aiming to support the arts community, local businesses and individuals can sponsor a...
KTAR News
Phoenix, AZ
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
KTAR.com is the website for KTAR News 92.3. KTAR News covers breaking news, traffic and weather in Phoenix, Arizona and surrounding cities.https://ktar.com/
Comments / 0