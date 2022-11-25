ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodfield, SC

Woodfield mall shoppers up early for Black Friday deals

By Erik Runge
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BMiQw_0jNNkfwd00

SHAUMBURG, Ill. — Stores opened up at 6 a.m. Friday morning to kick off Black Friday shopping and Woodfield mall was packed with eager shoppers awaiting unique deals.

The period between Thanksgiving and Christmas accounts for about 20% of the retail industry’s annual sales. With costs of about everything up, retailers are adjusting the way they are doing Black Friday.

Salvation Army, Levy team up to serve Thanksgiving meals to people in need

Consumer analyst, Aaron Lawry says stores are being more transparent about their deals and not holding anything back from advertisements. This doesn’t stop companies from advertising even earlier than usual to entice consumers.

Many stores in Woodfield opened bright and early at 6 a.m. but many other stores are expected to open later.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Hunters harvest 52,354 deer in 1st weekend of firearm hunting

ILLINOIS (WHBF) — Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 52,354 deer during the first weekend of the Illinois firearm deer season Nov. 18-20, according to a news release Comparatively, hunters took 48,964 deer during the first firearm weekend in 2021. Illinois’ seven-day firearm deer season will conclude Dec. 1-4. Other deer hunting opportunities […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN TV

Judge to decide on Florida face-biter insanity plea

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A former college student who randomly killed a Florida couple in their garage six years ago and then chewed on one victim’s face finally goes on trial Monday, with a judge deciding whether he goes to prison for life or to a mental hospital.
FLORIDA STATE
WGN News

Woman dies on hike in Utah’s Zion Park, husband rescued

SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) — A woman died and a man was rescued and treated for hypothermia after they were caught in extreme cold weather while hiking in Utah’s Zion National Park, officials said. The married couple were on a permitted, 16-mile (25-kilometer) hike through the park area known as the Narrows, the National Park Service […]
UTAH STATE
WGN News

Hawaii’s Mauna Loa starts to erupt, sending ash near by

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, has started to erupt, prompting volcanic ash and debris to fall nearby, authorities said Monday. The eruption began late Sunday night in the summit caldera of the volcano on the Big Island, the U.S. Geological Survey said. Early Monday, it said lava flows were contained […]
HAWAII STATE
WGN News

WGN News

35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy