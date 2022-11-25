ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Workforce crisis plagues Texas nursing homes

By Chantel Barnes, Monica Madden
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

AUSTIN (NEXSTAR) — Long-term care facilities are still facing a staffing crisis amidst this holiday season, and likely will continue for months to come.

A report from Texas Health and Human Services shows since 2022, at least 60 nursing facilities in the state — 2% — have permanently closed. The effects of the pandemic, inflation, staff burnout, and low Medicaid reimbursement rates are among the reasons facilities have had to close their doors.

“I would say easily, the staffing and the workforce crisis that we’re dealing with… is easily the most significant challenge that I’ve seen. Since I’ve been involved in this profession,” Kevin Warren, president and CEO of Texas Healthcare Association, said.

The staffing crisis has affected many communities across Texas, with rural communities specifically facing much of the blow. Two-thirds of the permanent closures since 2018 happened in rural areas.

Warren said the low staffing, combined with closing facilities, can lead to dire situations. He used the example of when an elderly Texan is discharged from the hospital and needs 24/7 care, but the local facility that they normally refer to has no staff to take another resident.

At best, he said families experience longer waits for a bed or drive 20-30 miles for care in another community. But for Texans in areas without facilities, it can mean some are stuck without the care they need to get through their last years with dignity.

“People are living longer and staying at home longer. By the time they get to long-term care facilities, they’re sicker. They require a higher level of care,” Warren said. “And so we have to make sure that we’ve got enough staff — with the training, with the skill set — to be able to care for them.”

Bryan Bankhead is the administrative director at Focused Care at Stonebriar, a long-term care facility in Austin. Even in a metropolitan city, he also has several important staff vacancies that he’s having trouble filling. The understaffed facility, however, is a problem he says existed long before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve always had trouble with staff, even before the pandemic, just now it’s harder to obtain the staff, because they’re just not there,” he said. “We’re able to get it staffed. But again, people are picking up extra shifts.”

As a way to prevent burnout, his facility offers flex scheduling to help ensure nurses have a better work-life balance.

But still, Warren said having an understaffed nursing home can lead to a host of problems when employees are working overtime and double shifts just to keep the facility running.

“They want to make sure that they’re not tired and they don’t make mistakes, simply because they’re trying to do everything…it’s so important that we find ways and find solutions to bring more staff into the facility” Warren said.

Other short-term solutions many facilities are forced to rely on include temporary travel nurses. But Warren said hiring traveling nurses can disrupt the continuity of care for patients with diseases like Alzheimer’s who often need consistency for stabilization; not to mention create rifts with permanent staff, as agencies pay travel nurses at least 50% more per hour than for full-time staff.

The Texas Demographic Center predicts Texas’ aging population — those 65 and older — will reach nearly 6 million by the year 2030, which is a 115% change from its elderly population in 2010. It’s just one reason why advocates say, these ongoing staffing shortages need to be addressed so that Texans will be able to get the care they need as they age.

Warren and Bankhead said the big picture solutions start with addressing funding long-term care facilities receive, specifically Medicaid reimbursement rates in Texas.

“What we really need is better reimbursement for our nurses and staff all around. It’s not just a nurse shortage. It’s a staffing shortage with all physicians. We need better reimbursements to be able to compensate them and make the field more attractive,” Bankhead said. “It has to come from the state.”

As for tackling long-term solutions, Warren said addressing the workforce shortages will need to start from the ground up. He wants to see legislation that creates more opportunities with nursing schools and practicing nurses to incentivize them to work at long-term care facilities.

“We’ve been working with lawmakers on this. They’ve been trying to help us along the way with other inroads. We’ve got to have long-term, predictable, and increased reimbursement rates to address… the long-term workforce shortage.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Laura Davis
3d ago

I worked in that field for almost 20 years. It was always very frustrating to us full time employees when they could afford to pay for nursing agencies but couldn't pay us a living wage. If you paid your staff better and didn't work them to death you would do way better. In 42 days one time, I worked 39 double shifts. That's 39 16 hour days, no days off in 42 days. I sat down on my break on day 42, the director came out, and I said do not ask, it's my 3 day weekend and I'm taking it! She told me how they had noone, the residents will suffer. I told her I guess you better get a pair of scrubs. I loved those residents like they were my own family, but I had to have rest. My mom would even come visit all my little adopted grannies and make them quilts, decorate their rooms. I miss it, but it destroyed my back lifting people all day every day with never any one to help.

Elizabeth Rehwald
3d ago

Quit giving money to every country in the world and use it to increase the pay. Who wants to do that kind of work for the same pay as flipping a burger! I work a nursing home in the 90s and they have always been under staffed.

Me
3d ago

It’s not all about pay. It’s also about treatment by families and patients. The abuse received physically and emotionally. It’s the stigma created by those that have never worked in the field. It’s how hard and taxing the work load is emotionally and physically. Lawsuits in this “sue happy” world we live in today. It’s the politics around it which really have not mentality changed in 20+ yrs. Not to mention the shortage of licensing board members requiring people to wait very long lengths of time to get licensed. Why would you want to work in those conditions when you can go work at Walmart for close to the same wage, but get to go home and sleep without wondering if you missed something that could cost a human life. Yes I am a nurse and have been working in elder care for around 27 yrs.

KXAN

KXAN

