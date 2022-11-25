NJPW Super Junior Tag League night three results

TJP & Francesco Akira vs. Titan & BUSHI headlined the show.

NJPW

NJPW's Super Junior Tag League tournament continued on Friday with a show from the Kiryu Gas Sports Center in Gunma.

The main event saw the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions TJP & Francesco Akira defeated by Titan & BUSHI. Here are the full results:

- Super Junior Tag League match: Titan & BUSHI defeated TJP & Francesco Akira

- Super Junior Tag League match: Ace Austin & Chris Bey defeated Dick Togo & SHO

- Super Junior Tag League match: Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI

- Super Junior Tag League match: Alex Zayne & EL LINDAMAN defeated Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors

- Super Junior Tag League match: Lio Rushi & YOH defeated Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA

- Shingo Takagi, SANADA, Hiromu Takahashi defeated El Desperado, Taichi, & Minoru Suzuki

- Chase Owens, Taiji Ishimori, & Gedo defeated Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Master Wato, & Jado

- Togi Makabe, Ryohei Oiwa, & Kosei Fujita defeated Oskar Leube, Yuto Nakashima, & Tomoaki Honma

Up next on the tour, the second night of the World Tag League will take place on Saturday from Kanagawa. On Sunday, both the Super Junior and World Tag Leagues will be featured on a show from Aichi. Crowd cheering will be permitted on Sunday as well.

Super Junior Tag League standings --