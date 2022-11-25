While a positive-vibes-only attitude might sound ideal, it's not always realistic. Life can be challenging, and experiencing difficult emotions is part of being human. But when negative feelings take over your mind, they can take over your physical health, too. "The brain is intimately connected to the body and the body to the brain," Dr. David Spiegel of Stanford University School of Medicine told The New York Times. "The body tends to react to mental stress as if it was a physical stress." That might be why feeling sad can cause fatigue or anxiety can make muscles tense up.

1 DAY AGO