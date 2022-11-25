Read full article on original website
Can You Really Get A Tan By Taking A Pill?
Some people would go to great lengths to achieve the perfect tan. Whether applying a skin-staining lotion once a week or risking their health while lying in a tanning bed every day, there is a psychological obsession attached to the desire for tan skin that will have some people trying anything and everything to get it. In fact, over 7 million U.S. adults still use tanning beds in 2022, according to The American Academy of Dermatology, despite the staggering skin cancer statistics that come along with the practice.
Can You Actually Become Sick From Jealousy?
While a positive-vibes-only attitude might sound ideal, it's not always realistic. Life can be challenging, and experiencing difficult emotions is part of being human. But when negative feelings take over your mind, they can take over your physical health, too. "The brain is intimately connected to the body and the body to the brain," Dr. David Spiegel of Stanford University School of Medicine told The New York Times. "The body tends to react to mental stress as if it was a physical stress." That might be why feeling sad can cause fatigue or anxiety can make muscles tense up.
Simple Tips To Avoid A Food Poisoning Epidemic At Your Holiday Festivities
The holiday season is a wonderful time of year when you and your loved ones get together to reflect on old traditions and perhaps start new ones. Homes are filled with family and friends, children, gifts, pets, and food. There's so much going on. Given all of the distractions, it's easy to miss something — especially a step in the food safety process. When your attention is scattered, mistakes can happen.
How The Opioid Crisis Is Taking Its Toll On US Pregnancies
The fact that the United States is dealing with an opioid crisis is no secret. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), two out of every three overdose deaths in 2018 involved an opioid. In 2019, 9.7 million Americans misused prescription pain killers, and in 2016 one in three Medicare Part D participants received an opioid prescription. These statistics are harrowing.
How Your Dog's Own Bed Can Cause Them To Have Allergies
When it comes to our beloved fur babies, the last thing in the world we want is for them to be even slightly uncomfortable. And, if you've ever had allergies of your own, you know that they're a total bummer. While we can pop a Benadryl or something similar, our fur babies don't have that luxury. That's why, if your dog is suffering from allergies, it's important to figure out why stat.
Are Sugar Alcohol-Sweetened Foods Really Better For You Than Plain Sugar?
Scientific research is great at uncovering the potential health benefits and risks of all that we consume. With information resulting from such research just a keyboard click away, this is truly the age of enlightened consumerism. Eating too much sugar does a lot of things to your body. Excessive sugar...
