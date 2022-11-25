ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham County, VA

969wsig.com

Winchester man killed in weekend crash

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that happened over the weekend in Shenandoah County. Sergeant Brent Coffey reports the accident happened at around 4:30 Saturday morning at the 270 mile-marker. A 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling south on I-81 when it collided with a 2003 Honda Accord...
WINCHESTER, VA
WSET

Brush fire contained on Tobacco Row Mountain: Officials

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a massive brush fire sending smoke through Amherst County. According to dispatch, they told us the brush fire was on Tobacco Row Mountain. "Stay away do not come to sightsee, the last thing we need is a vehicle in the way, we...
Augusta Free Press

Harrisonburg: Fire officials investigating apparent intentionally set fire

The Harrisonburg Fire Department is seeking leads related to a structure fire that occurred last week in Shannon Hill Office Park. The 9 p.m. Nov. 23 fire appears to have been intentionally set, according to investigators. No residents or firefighters were injured in the incident. The Fire Marshal’s Office is...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Crash delayed evening traffic on I-81 N

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Update: The crash has been cleared as of 5:48 p.m. On I-81 at mile marker 234 N near Weyers Cave, drivers experienced delays due to a vehicle crash. The north right lane and right shoulder were closed, and traffic backups went as far back as...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville approves grant for new recreational area

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Community members have requested a recreational biking area, and now Charlottesville has been approved and authorized for funding a new 8.6-acre project to fulfill that request. “The City of Charlottesville is going to purchase 8.6 acres of land, and this will become a public park after...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
theriver953.com

Holiday Parade returns to Old Town

Monday marks the return of the Holiday Parade to Old Town Winchester. The parade will feature floats, bands, local organizations and Santa himself!. The parade will start down Piccadilly Street before turning on to Braddock Street and then E Cork Street. Those roads along with a few others in the...
WINCHESTER, VA
cbs19news

CPD formally announces police chief candidates

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department has formally announced the police chief candidates. The city started the selection process in August by working with executive recruitment firm Polihire to perform a nationwide search for candidates. The three final candidates include current interim Chief Latroy A. "Tito" Durrette,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Staunton man will go before grand jury

The case of a Staunton man charged in connection with the break-in of a Waynesboro business last summer will go before a grand jury. Online records showed that six of the nine charges against Jerry Marcus Kesterson the Second were certified to a grand jury during a hearing yesterday in the general district court. Among the charges moving through, include grand larceny.
STAUNTON, VA
wsvaonline.com

Names of those involved in deadly crash released

Virginia State Police released the names of those involved in that fatal crash over the weekend in the Staunton area. The accident happened shortly after six o’clock Saturday morning when a tractor-trailer, traveling west on Interstate 64, ran off the right side of the road and went through a guardrail as it was taking the ramp to merge onto I-81 south.
STAUNTON, VA
theriver953.com

SCSO warns of scam

The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is receiving reports once again regarding scam calls coming from people attempting to impersonate deputies, supervisors, or investigators within the agency. The scam calls attempt to get the victim to send money in an attempt to resolve a legal issue. The Sheriff’s office wants...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Sheetz offering gas deal through Thanksgiving week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sheetz is offering some savings at the gas pumps this week, just in time for Thanksgiving traveling. The company is lowering prices for its unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon. The deal starts now and lasts through Monday, November 28. “This offer is for a...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Franklin News Post

UVa shooting timeline: Key dates leading up to the tragedy

CHARLOTTESVILLE — The alleged University of Virginia shooter enrolled at the school in the fall of 2018, walking onto the football team. Four years later, he was arrested and charged in the on-campus shooting deaths of three football players. In between those dates, Jones twice pleaded no contest to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Robb Report

Why One of the West Coast’s Coolest Menswear Stores Set up Shop in the Middle of Virginia

The “future of retail”—a fraught topic even before the Covid-19 pandemic—is hard to forecast. And few would imagine that it might take shape on a 45-acre property in Albemarle County, Virginia, some six miles south of Monticello and smack in the middle of the state’s wine country. But that’s where Division Road founder Jason Pecarich chose to move his business, which he founded in Seattle in 2015 to bring heritage menswear brands to a locally underserved market. The shop’s diverse assortment was driven by a focus on “manufacturer brands” that produced the goods themselves, ranging from major names like Crockett &...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

You gotta love it !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll squeeze one more outstanding day before changes arrive Sunday. Sunshine will boost temperatures into the 60s again today. Meanwhile, we are tracking a storm system to our southwest. Clouds will begin to thicken tonight. Sunday will feature rain for the first half of the day. Conditions will gradually improve later Sunday. Sunshine will return next week with high temperatures closer to normal. Have a great and safe holiday weekend !
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

