Read full article on original website
Related
Augusta Free Press
Shenandoah County: Winchester man dies from injuries in Interstate 81 crash
A Winchester man was killed when his vehicle, which was suffering from an apparent mechanical issue, was struck from behind by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 81. The crash occurred on Saturday at 4:30 a.m. on Interstate 81 at the 270 mile-marker in Shenandoah County, according to Virginia State Police. A...
969wsig.com
Winchester man killed in weekend crash
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that happened over the weekend in Shenandoah County. Sergeant Brent Coffey reports the accident happened at around 4:30 Saturday morning at the 270 mile-marker. A 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling south on I-81 when it collided with a 2003 Honda Accord...
WSET
Brush fire contained on Tobacco Row Mountain: Officials
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a massive brush fire sending smoke through Amherst County. According to dispatch, they told us the brush fire was on Tobacco Row Mountain. "Stay away do not come to sightsee, the last thing we need is a vehicle in the way, we...
Missing Nelson County man found
According to police, 85-year-old Bobbie Franklin Napier was last seen at around 12 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27 on Thomas Nelson Highway in the Lovingston area of Nelson County.
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg: Fire officials investigating apparent intentionally set fire
The Harrisonburg Fire Department is seeking leads related to a structure fire that occurred last week in Shannon Hill Office Park. The 9 p.m. Nov. 23 fire appears to have been intentionally set, according to investigators. No residents or firefighters were injured in the incident. The Fire Marshal’s Office is...
WHSV
Crash delayed evening traffic on I-81 N
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Update: The crash has been cleared as of 5:48 p.m. On I-81 at mile marker 234 N near Weyers Cave, drivers experienced delays due to a vehicle crash. The north right lane and right shoulder were closed, and traffic backups went as far back as...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville approves grant for new recreational area
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Community members have requested a recreational biking area, and now Charlottesville has been approved and authorized for funding a new 8.6-acre project to fulfill that request. “The City of Charlottesville is going to purchase 8.6 acres of land, and this will become a public park after...
theriver953.com
Holiday Parade returns to Old Town
Monday marks the return of the Holiday Parade to Old Town Winchester. The parade will feature floats, bands, local organizations and Santa himself!. The parade will start down Piccadilly Street before turning on to Braddock Street and then E Cork Street. Those roads along with a few others in the...
cbs19news
CPD formally announces police chief candidates
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department has formally announced the police chief candidates. The city started the selection process in August by working with executive recruitment firm Polihire to perform a nationwide search for candidates. The three final candidates include current interim Chief Latroy A. "Tito" Durrette,...
WHSV
Augusta County couple recovers together after motorcycle accident
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Andrew and Kristy Mackenzie met in 1984. “Oh gosh, When I saw him I just had this feeling. The way he looked at me and the way I looked at him, it was just amazing,” Kristy Mackenzie explained. By 1985 they were married. Over...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Black male pedestrian struck, killed on I-81 Monday night
Virginia State Police is seeking help from the public in its investigation into the death of a Black male pedestrian who was killed after being struck by a shuttle bus Monday night at the 225 mile marker on Interstate 81 in Augusta County. A 2020 Ford passenger shuttle bus was...
wsvaonline.com
Staunton man will go before grand jury
The case of a Staunton man charged in connection with the break-in of a Waynesboro business last summer will go before a grand jury. Online records showed that six of the nine charges against Jerry Marcus Kesterson the Second were certified to a grand jury during a hearing yesterday in the general district court. Among the charges moving through, include grand larceny.
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelers
VIRGINIA – The Sheetz convenience store chain is reducing the price of unleaded gas to $1.99 a gallon through November 28 at several locations throughout the valley. The special Thanksgiving week price will be available at the many Virginia Sheetz stores offering Unleaded 88 gas.
wsvaonline.com
Names of those involved in deadly crash released
Virginia State Police released the names of those involved in that fatal crash over the weekend in the Staunton area. The accident happened shortly after six o’clock Saturday morning when a tractor-trailer, traveling west on Interstate 64, ran off the right side of the road and went through a guardrail as it was taking the ramp to merge onto I-81 south.
36-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle County Police Department is currently investigating a deadly crash involving a 36-year-old man just north of Batesville.
theriver953.com
SCSO warns of scam
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is receiving reports once again regarding scam calls coming from people attempting to impersonate deputies, supervisors, or investigators within the agency. The scam calls attempt to get the victim to send money in an attempt to resolve a legal issue. The Sheriff’s office wants...
NBC 29 News
Sheetz offering gas deal through Thanksgiving week
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sheetz is offering some savings at the gas pumps this week, just in time for Thanksgiving traveling. The company is lowering prices for its unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon. The deal starts now and lasts through Monday, November 28. “This offer is for a...
Franklin News Post
UVa shooting timeline: Key dates leading up to the tragedy
CHARLOTTESVILLE — The alleged University of Virginia shooter enrolled at the school in the fall of 2018, walking onto the football team. Four years later, he was arrested and charged in the on-campus shooting deaths of three football players. In between those dates, Jones twice pleaded no contest to...
Why One of the West Coast’s Coolest Menswear Stores Set up Shop in the Middle of Virginia
The “future of retail”—a fraught topic even before the Covid-19 pandemic—is hard to forecast. And few would imagine that it might take shape on a 45-acre property in Albemarle County, Virginia, some six miles south of Monticello and smack in the middle of the state’s wine country. But that’s where Division Road founder Jason Pecarich chose to move his business, which he founded in Seattle in 2015 to bring heritage menswear brands to a locally underserved market. The shop’s diverse assortment was driven by a focus on “manufacturer brands” that produced the goods themselves, ranging from major names like Crockett &...
NBC 29 News
You gotta love it !
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll squeeze one more outstanding day before changes arrive Sunday. Sunshine will boost temperatures into the 60s again today. Meanwhile, we are tracking a storm system to our southwest. Clouds will begin to thicken tonight. Sunday will feature rain for the first half of the day. Conditions will gradually improve later Sunday. Sunshine will return next week with high temperatures closer to normal. Have a great and safe holiday weekend !
Comments / 0