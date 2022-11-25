Read full article on original website
Double Oak Police Beat
Recent calls for service provided by the Double Oak Police Department:. 9/20 – Animal Complaint – Chapel Hill Dr. – A subject was out for a run and a loose dog jumped on him causing minor scratches. Runner was concerned for children in the area. The owner was contacted and it appeared the lawn person left the gate open.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 5000 Sharp Street
On November 27, 2022, at 3:05 AM officers responded to a shooting in the 5000 block of Sharp Street. The preliminary investigation determined that when officers arrived, they found a male lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded, and the victim died at the scene. The...
Strange Robberies Keep Happening In Frisco
After two incidents in September, more unusual robberies are happening in the Regents Park area. Frisco Police are investigating if the thefts are related. Local Profile previously reported that bizarre thefts occurred at Regents Park in September, leaving residents cautious. According to a police report, around 12:00 p.m. on November...
Flower Mound Police Blotter
The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:. On Oct. 8 at 2:10 a.m., a 61-year-old resident in the 3800 block of River Walk Drive reported that an unknown 23-year-old woman entered his apartment and started assaulting him and destroying his apartment. The suspect’s dad came to the scene, and the woman was found outside laying on the ground. She resisted arrest, but officers were able to take her into custody.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 3400 S. Great Trinity Forest Way
On November 27, 2022, at 1:26 AM officers responded to a local hospital regarding a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, Jose Delarosa 36, later died from his injuries. The preliminary investigation determined that the victim and passengers were traveling eastbound in the 3400 block of S. Great Trinity Forest Way when a black vehicle pulled up beside them. The suspect in the black vehicle then shot at the victim, hitting him.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 3600 N. Buckner Blvd
On November 27, 2022, at about 12:35 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of N. Buckner Boulevard. The preliminary investigation determined that when officers arrived, they found two female victims in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. Both females were transported to a local hospital...
Suspect wanted after robbing Fort Worth bank, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — The search is underway for a suspect wanted in connection to robbing a Fort Worth bank the day before Thanksgiving, police said. The crime happened at the Bank of America located in the 2700 block of W. 7th Street, the Fort Worth Police Department said in a news release.
fox4news.com
3 Arlington schools 'sheltering' after nearby shooting injures 1
ARLINGTON, Texas - Three Arlington ISD schools are ‘sheltering’ after a shooting nearby. The shooting happened Monday at 12:38 p.m on West Lamar Boulevard near North Cooper Street. Arlington police say there was an argument and a male pulled out a hand gun and shot another male. The...
3 Arlington ISD schools placed on 'shelter' order, as police search for shooting suspect, officials say
ARLINGTON, Texas — Three Arlington Independent School District schools were placed under a “shelter” order due to police activity surrounding the campuses, officials say. The district said Lamar High School, Butler Elementary and Turning Point Secondary remained under the order until police gave the all-clear that the...
Bartonville Police Blotter
The Bartonville Police Department from September 1–September 30 had 429 calls for service, 11 in which resulted in incident reports, 1 arrest, and 2 motor vehicle crash reports. A successful National Drug Take Back was held at Town Hall on October 29. Here are some recent police calls:. September...
fox4news.com
Man killed in Thanksgiving night hit-and-run in Denton
DENTON, Texas - Denton police need help finding the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Thanksgiving night. The name and age of the victim have not been released. He was hit by a vehicle on University Drive, just west of Bell Avenue near the two residential towers at Texas Woman’s University.
Driver killed in crash on FM 1171
One person died early Friday morning in a crash in west Flower Mound. Officers responded to the single-vehicle crash around 1:15 a.m. to the 8600 block of Cross Timbers Road, according to a Flower Mound police spokesperson. The vehicle, traveling westbound, left the roadway and crashed into the wood area on the north side of the road.
Several shootings reported in Dallas over the holiday weekend
A woman is dead and two other people are in the hospital because of gunfire at an east Dallas strip shopping center on North Buckner near I-30. Sunday morning, two of the victims were found in the parking lot.
fox4news.com
Passenger critically injured in Fort Worth highway shooting
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is in critical condition after a shooting on east Loop 820 near Highway 287 in south Fort Worth. Police said someone opened fire on another vehicle just before 4 a.m. Monday. The passenger was shot in the head. The driver pulled over and called...
fox4news.com
Suspect arrested after crashing through fence during police chase in Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas police arrested a man who was believed to be armed following a chase late Saturday night. According to police, someone called 911 at about 11 p.m., reporting a man with a gun inside a pickup truck near W. Saner Avenue and S. Westmoreland Road, in West Oak Cliff.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Off-Duty Fort Worth Officer Arrested After Police Respond to Domestic Violence Call
A Fort Worth police officer is on restricted duty after being arrested Monday related to a domestic violence incident. The Fort Worth Police Department said Monday afternoon that officer Derek Maly was arrested sometime Monday by Saginaw Police responding to a domestic violence incident. Fort Worth Police said the incident...
Former Dallas cop faces more charges for firing gun inside Uber ride
This morning former Officer Anthony Heims turned himself in on a misdemnor deadly conduct charge. He quickly bonded out after appearing before a judge. Heims a was fired after his arrest for firing his service weapon through the roof of an Uber
Argyle Police Blotter
The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:. On Sept. 13 at 8:42 a.m., a resident reported that the vehicle he recently bought “might have a questionable past.”. On Sept. 13 at 8:52 p.m.,...
WFAA
1 person killed, 2 injured after shooting in Dallas
DALLAS — One woman died and two other people were injured after a shooting overnight Sunday. Dallas Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3600 block of N. Buckner Boulevard just after 12:30 a.m. Officers found two women in a parking lot at the scene...
White Settlement Police seek motorcycle rider
Police in White Settlement is searching for a motorcyclist who performed some dangerous stunts while leading officers on a brief high-speed chase on Friday.
