ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFDA

Blankets of Love asking for blankets to help homeless in the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - When it turns cold in Amarillo, Blankets of Love provides blankets and other warm material to those in need to stay warm. This year, its needing more help with donations providing blankets to Guyon Saunders. Typically, Blankets of Love makes roughly 200 fleece blankets to give...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show kicks off tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show kicks off tomorrow at the Civic Center. At the IDEAg Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show, farmers and ranchers will have the opportunity to connect, learn, and grow. They will be able to shop for products, attend classes, go to educational...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Blankets of Love to host blanket drive for Guyon Saunders Resource Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Since 2015, Blankets of Love, an Amarillo nonprofit organization, has given away almost 9,000 blankets to various organizations throughout the Texas Panhandle region, according to its website. However, with the oncoming winter weather increasing the need for blankets in the community, the nonprofit is taking a new approach, asking members of […]
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Amarillo’s Panera Bread Is Finally Open, The Chaos Is Real

Panera Bread. Oh, Panera Bread. Wherefore art thou, Panera Bread?. Thy bread bowls took too damn long to get here. But seriously. I knew it had been quite some time ago when the announcement was made that we were finally getting a Panera Bread of our own here in Amarillo. But my eyebrows still jumped when I dug up the date of December 2020. Nearly two years ago.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Why Is There A Huge Chunk Of Palo Duro Canyon Closed Off?

Palo Duro Canyon is a special place to many of us. My children and I have made spending time in the canyon something we look forward to in the spring and early summer. I was surprised to find out there might be a lot more of the canyon that we're not being allowed to explore.
CANYON, TX
KFDA

Register for free program to help reset wellness goals

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Parks and Recreation is offering a free eight week program to help reset wellness goals. The program starts next year, but includes a free gym membership, free health and wellness classes, free fitness classes, educational information, and a group of others to journey together. The...
AMARILLO, TX
US105

The Curse is Strong With this Amarillo Building

Amarillo is full of buildings. Some are quite old and historic, others brand new. Then you have the buildings that aren't old or new but can't seem to keep a business in them. Here is another edition of Amarillo's Cursed Buildings. Let me reiterate, that this doesn't mean that this building is haunted or full of ghosts, or even evil for that matter. It just means that it seems that no matter what business settles in the building it doesn't last long.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

TxDOT crews working on Helium Road and Bell Street starting Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT crews will be working on Helium Road and Bell Street starting on Tuesday. Starting on Tuesday Nov. 29, the Helium Road exit from I-40 westbound will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while the contractor places an overhead sign. Drivers will need to use the Soncy Road exit.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Hereford Veterinary Clinic hosted groundbreaking of new facility for students

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The Hereford Veterinary Clinic hosted the groundbreaking event for their new facility today. This building will be serving as a clinical instruction site for 4th year veterinary students at the new Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine. The clinic will provide four weeks of training...
HEREFORD, TX
KFDA

Goat of the Week: Chris LaBue

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Eagles are coming off a stellar season. One that took some crazy turns. One of the players helping keep that team on track, was Chris LaBue. “He may be the most unselfish kid I’ve ever met.” Canyon head coach Todd Winfrey “I mean everybody...
CANYON, TX
Diana Rus

This Is the Snowiest Town in Texas

Amarillo is the county seat of Potter County in the U.S. state of Texas. It is the largest city in the Texas Panhandle and the 14th-most populated city in the state of Texas. As of April 1, 2020, the estimated population of Amarillo was 200,393.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Wait….. Amarillo Could Have Had a Passenger Train?

Having never been on a train ride in my life, the idea to pay a fee and be able to hop on a train to wherever that train leads is such as a foreign one. I mean seriously the trains we have in Amarillo you can’t even get near. In the early 2000s however, having a commercial railway became a vague possibility for Amarillo.
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy