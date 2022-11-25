Read full article on original website
Amarillo Hasn’t Seen a White Christmas in a Decade
White Christmas is a song we all know. 🎵 I'm dreaming of a white Christmas 🎵 Most people do dream of a white Christmas. Waking up on Christmas morning and seeing the blanket of snow on the ground is a magical moment. Amarillo has seen a few White...
KFDA
Blankets of Love asking for blankets to help homeless in the Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - When it turns cold in Amarillo, Blankets of Love provides blankets and other warm material to those in need to stay warm. This year, its needing more help with donations providing blankets to Guyon Saunders. Typically, Blankets of Love makes roughly 200 fleece blankets to give...
KFDA
Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show kicks off tomorrow
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show kicks off tomorrow at the Civic Center. At the IDEAg Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show, farmers and ranchers will have the opportunity to connect, learn, and grow. They will be able to shop for products, attend classes, go to educational...
Heal The City continues to provide services for the community
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For almost a decade now, Heal The City has been serving the city of Amarillo and providing free quality medical care to the uninsured of our community. The idea of Heal The City started after Dr. Alan Keister saw the need in Amarillo for a clinic after returning from doing mission […]
Blankets of Love to host blanket drive for Guyon Saunders Resource Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Since 2015, Blankets of Love, an Amarillo nonprofit organization, has given away almost 9,000 blankets to various organizations throughout the Texas Panhandle region, according to its website. However, with the oncoming winter weather increasing the need for blankets in the community, the nonprofit is taking a new approach, asking members of […]
Amarillo’s Panera Bread Is Finally Open, The Chaos Is Real
Panera Bread. Oh, Panera Bread. Wherefore art thou, Panera Bread?. Thy bread bowls took too damn long to get here. But seriously. I knew it had been quite some time ago when the announcement was made that we were finally getting a Panera Bread of our own here in Amarillo. But my eyebrows still jumped when I dug up the date of December 2020. Nearly two years ago.
KFDA
Project Clean-Up: Send us pictures of your clean-up locations
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As part of our Project Clean-Up, we want to see how you are helping keep Amarillo clean. Submit your pictures here to show us the before and after of your clean-up efforts:
KFDA
Blanket Drive for Guyon Saunders Homeless Shelter announces drop box location to help the homeless
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Blanket Drive for Guyon Saunders Homeless Shelter has announced their drop box locations for blankets to help the homeless. The drop box locations for clean, used or new blankets including sleeping bags are available from Monday, Nov. 28, to Friday, Dec. 9. The drop box...
Couple Visits Their 300th Texas Roadhouse Restaurant In Amarillo
The couple plans to visit every US location.
Why Is There A Huge Chunk Of Palo Duro Canyon Closed Off?
Palo Duro Canyon is a special place to many of us. My children and I have made spending time in the canyon something we look forward to in the spring and early summer. I was surprised to find out there might be a lot more of the canyon that we're not being allowed to explore.
KFDA
Register for free program to help reset wellness goals
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Parks and Recreation is offering a free eight week program to help reset wellness goals. The program starts next year, but includes a free gym membership, free health and wellness classes, free fitness classes, educational information, and a group of others to journey together. The...
Ronald McDonald House to benefit from Tuesday ‘Give Back Day’ event
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to organizers, a portion of all sales at participating McDonald’s locations will go to benefit the Ronald McDonald House on Tuesday as part of the upcoming McDonald’s Give Back Day. As noted by the organizers in an announcement regarding the event, this will be the second time that the Ronald […]
The Curse is Strong With this Amarillo Building
Amarillo is full of buildings. Some are quite old and historic, others brand new. Then you have the buildings that aren't old or new but can't seem to keep a business in them. Here is another edition of Amarillo's Cursed Buildings. Let me reiterate, that this doesn't mean that this building is haunted or full of ghosts, or even evil for that matter. It just means that it seems that no matter what business settles in the building it doesn't last long.
Patients seek other resources after Amarillo substance use treatment clinic closes
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – On Monday, a number of patients arrived at the West Texas Counseling & Rehab building on Line Avenue to find a notice that the facility would be, “closed until further notice due to staffing.” The facility’s closure during its regular weekly dosing hours left some confused about the next steps to […]
KFDA
TxDOT crews working on Helium Road and Bell Street starting Tuesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT crews will be working on Helium Road and Bell Street starting on Tuesday. Starting on Tuesday Nov. 29, the Helium Road exit from I-40 westbound will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while the contractor places an overhead sign. Drivers will need to use the Soncy Road exit.
987thebomb.com
Thanksgiving Blizzard In Amarillo? This One Isn’t From Dairy Queen.
So one of the things I was looking most forward to doing this Thanksgiving was putting the bird on the smoker and doing up Thanksgiving dinner right. Looks like those plans just got put on hold. The forecast was initially calling for some colder temps (no problem with smoking) and...
KFDA
Hereford Veterinary Clinic hosted groundbreaking of new facility for students
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The Hereford Veterinary Clinic hosted the groundbreaking event for their new facility today. This building will be serving as a clinical instruction site for 4th year veterinary students at the new Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine. The clinic will provide four weeks of training...
KFDA
Goat of the Week: Chris LaBue
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Eagles are coming off a stellar season. One that took some crazy turns. One of the players helping keep that team on track, was Chris LaBue. “He may be the most unselfish kid I’ve ever met.” Canyon head coach Todd Winfrey “I mean everybody...
This Is the Snowiest Town in Texas
Amarillo is the county seat of Potter County in the U.S. state of Texas. It is the largest city in the Texas Panhandle and the 14th-most populated city in the state of Texas. As of April 1, 2020, the estimated population of Amarillo was 200,393.
Wait….. Amarillo Could Have Had a Passenger Train?
Having never been on a train ride in my life, the idea to pay a fee and be able to hop on a train to wherever that train leads is such as a foreign one. I mean seriously the trains we have in Amarillo you can’t even get near. In the early 2000s however, having a commercial railway became a vague possibility for Amarillo.
