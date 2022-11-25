Read full article on original website
tysonsreporter.com
Mixed-use ‘donut’ building floated to replace Idylwood shopping center
A major redevelopment has been suggested for Fallfax Center, a retail strip anchored by El Tio Tex-Mex Grill on the edge of Idylwood near Jefferson District Park. Property owner Schupp Companies has put forward a proposal to replace the existing shopping center with a residential and retail “donut” building.
alxnow.com
Here’s you guide to Alexandria’s Scottish Christmas Walk Weekend
Got your kilt ready? Alexandria’s Scottish Christmas Walk weekend is back. Former City Councilwoman Del Pepper will take center stage as the grand Marshal of the 51st Alexandria Scottish Christmas Walk Parade. Record crowds are expected for the parade, which is free to the public and features dozens of Scottish clans, dancers, bagpipers and the City of Alexandria Pipes and Drums.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
22nd Annual Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights Returns on Dec. 3
During Alexandria’s biggest holiday weekend, Old Town’s historic waterfront will shine for the 22nd Annual Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights sponsored by Amazon on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 5:30 p.m. when more than 50 brightly lit boats cruise along one mile of the Potomac River shoreline. Boat parade dockside festivities will entertain parade-goers from 2 to 8 p.m. The boat parade is part of a weekend of festivities including the 51st annualAlexandria Scottish Christmas Walk Parade.
theburn.com
Extreme Pita coming to Dulles International Airport
Another new restaurant brand is coming to area — and like Rusty Taco before it — it’s going to be inside Dulles International. The new place is a fast-casual sandwich shop called Extreme Pita. Extreme Pita will be located inside Terminal A, so it will only be...
theburn.com
Sterling’s Rocket Frog Brewing to close its doors in December
Unfortunate news on the local brewery scene. The Rocket Frog Brewing Company in Sterling has announced that it will close its doors for good next month. “We’ve had an epic ride and could not have done it without the support of our fans, staff and family,” the brewery’s team posted to social media today.
ffxnow.com
Roofing company to relocate from McLean to Reston, bringing 400 jobs
A solar and roofing company is moving its location in McLean to Reston — a $350,000 relocation that is expected to bring more than 400 jobs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced today. Currently based at 6862 Elm Street, SmartRoof is expected to create the additional jobs over the next five...
Three Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
theburn.com
Honey Bee Creamery shuts down Ashburn shop
A tiny ice cream shop that opened to much fanfare back in 2020 has apparently shut down after two years in business. Despite what the “WE ARE OPEN” sign on the front window, the Honey Bee Creamery on old Ashburn Road is most definitely closed and many of the fixtures inside have been removed.
Augusta Free Press
SmartRoof expanding in Fairfax County: Project means 400 new jobs in Virginia
One of the East Coast’s leading roofing companies is staying in Virginia with an expansion in Reston that will add 400 new jobs over the next five years. SmartRoof will invest $350,000 to expand in Fairfax County, relocating from its current location in McLean to occupy 25,000 square feet of office space in Reston.
alextimes.com
Your Views: Census shows Alexandria more dense than L.A., Chicago, Queens
In Alexandria, homeowners are a juicy political target. Former City Councilor and Delegate Rob Krupicka recently said on social media that homeowners, whom he pejoratively called “NIMBYs,” are “literally destroying this country. We must take it back.” He blamed policies protecting homeownership for “driving up inflation, exasperating (sic) homelessness, inequity and ultimately hurting the middle class.” City Councilor Kirk McPike “liked” the post.
mocoshow.com
One MoCo Restaurant’s Soup Makes Eater DC’s “Must Try Soups Around DC” List
With November signaling the start of “soup season” in the area, Eater DC had released its list of “Must-Try Soups Around DC” with one Montgomery County restaurant/soup making the list– the warm vichyssoise soup at Joy by Seven Reasons in Chevy Chase. The soup goes...
WTOP
Driving through a winter wonderland: Where to see holiday lights in DC area
Light festivals and displays are an opportunity for families throughout the DMV to enjoy some Christmas spirit together. Here is a list of where you can see holiday lights in the D.C. area:. Maryland. Winter Light Festival in Gaithersburg. The Winter Light Festival in Gaithersburg is welcoming visitors for another...
mocoshow.com
The Top 25 Restaurants in MoCo, According to Trip Advisor (November 2022)
Trip Advisor, known as “the world’s largest travel platform”, has amassed more than 859 million reviews and opinions of 8.6 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises. Based on the reviews of those who have traveled to Montgomery County, below you’ll see a list of Trip Advisor’s top 25 restaurants in MoCo:
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Michelin Star Restaurants In DC
DC’s culinary landscape is diverse and expansive. Here, we aim to highlight the best of DC’s culinary scene – from local fine dining to space-age modern cuisine. Washington, DC, is home to some of the best restaurants in the world, making it a great place to dine for tourists and locals alike.
mocoshow.com
Clark Construction & Federal Realty Tops Out Latest Component of Pike & Rose in North Bethesda
Last week, Clark Construction Group and Federal Realty Investment Trust joined representatives from Choice Hotels, Sodexo, and design and trade partners to celebrate the topping out of 915 Meeting Street, a new 276,000-square-foot trophy office building in North Bethesda, Maryland. . The topping out ceremony marks the completion of structural...
Smithonian
Get Ready for the Holiday Season With These Festive Programs
Individual programs and tours offer insights into classic holiday traditions and studio art workshops add a touch of nature to your holiday décor. To view the latest Smithsonian Associates digital program guide, visit smithsonianassociates.org. Wednesday, November 30. Modern Evergreen Wreath: Just in time for the holidays, create a modern...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Recreation Membership Passes Will be FREE For County Residents in 2023
Montgomery County Recreation membership passes for exercise enthusiasts will be free for County residents in 2023. The free pass provides access to full-equipped exercise rooms, open gym activities, and game rooms at any Community Recreation Center during regularly scheduled hours. This membership makes it easy to work out close to...
mocoshow.com
Owners of Chef Tony’s Have Bought Amalfi; Hope to Reopen Soon
Longtime MoCo restaurant Amalfi Ristorante Italiano at 12307 Wilkins Ave in Rockville announced in October that it has been sold. Amalfi originally announced plans to sell and possibly relocate outside of Montgomery County back in April. The owners of Chef Tony’s Restaurant in Bethesda have announced that they have bought the restaurant and hop to reopen in December. The restaurant has a hearing for a liquor license on December 15. Full statement from Chef Tony’s below:
dcnewsnow.com
Luxury Vehicles Stolen from Car Dealership
The Montgomery County Department of Police released surveillance footage showing four people accused of burglarizing a car dealership in Silver Spring, Md. and stealing a number of car keys along with a BMW SUV, two Mercedes-Benz SUVs, and a Mercedes-Benz sedan. Luxury Vehicles Stolen from Car Dealership. The Montgomery County...
mocoshow.com
Winter City Lights Now Open in Olney (Aerial Preview)
Winter City Lights is described as “a magical holiday experience of 1 million twinkling lights spread across 18-acres of an outdoor winter wonderland where it is guaranteed to Winter City snow every night.” It’s now open 4501 Olney Laytonsville Road in Olney (preview below). Per Winter City...
