Reston, VA

alxnow.com

Here’s you guide to Alexandria’s Scottish Christmas Walk Weekend

Got your kilt ready? Alexandria’s Scottish Christmas Walk weekend is back. Former City Councilwoman Del Pepper will take center stage as the grand Marshal of the 51st Alexandria Scottish Christmas Walk Parade. Record crowds are expected for the parade, which is free to the public and features dozens of Scottish clans, dancers, bagpipers and the City of Alexandria Pipes and Drums.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

22nd Annual Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights Returns on Dec. 3

During Alexandria’s biggest holiday weekend, Old Town’s historic waterfront will shine for the 22nd Annual Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights sponsored by Amazon on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 5:30 p.m. when more than 50 brightly lit boats cruise along one mile of the Potomac River shoreline. Boat parade dockside festivities will entertain parade-goers from 2 to 8 p.m. The boat parade is part of a weekend of festivities including the 51st annualAlexandria Scottish Christmas Walk Parade.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
theburn.com

Extreme Pita coming to Dulles International Airport

Another new restaurant brand is coming to area — and like Rusty Taco before it — it’s going to be inside Dulles International. The new place is a fast-casual sandwich shop called Extreme Pita. Extreme Pita will be located inside Terminal A, so it will only be...
DULLES, VA
theburn.com

Sterling’s Rocket Frog Brewing to close its doors in December

Unfortunate news on the local brewery scene. The Rocket Frog Brewing Company in Sterling has announced that it will close its doors for good next month. “We’ve had an epic ride and could not have done it without the support of our fans, staff and family,” the brewery’s team posted to social media today.
STERLING, VA
ffxnow.com

Roofing company to relocate from McLean to Reston, bringing 400 jobs

A solar and roofing company is moving its location in McLean to Reston — a $350,000 relocation that is expected to bring more than 400 jobs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced today. Currently based at 6862 Elm Street, SmartRoof is expected to create the additional jobs over the next five...
MCLEAN, VA
Alina Andras

Three Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
VIRGINIA STATE
theburn.com

Honey Bee Creamery shuts down Ashburn shop

A tiny ice cream shop that opened to much fanfare back in 2020 has apparently shut down after two years in business. Despite what the “WE ARE OPEN” sign on the front window, the Honey Bee Creamery on old Ashburn Road is most definitely closed and many of the fixtures inside have been removed.
ASHBURN, VA
alextimes.com

Your Views: Census shows Alexandria more dense than L.A., Chicago, Queens

In Alexandria, homeowners are a juicy political target. Former City Councilor and Delegate Rob Krupicka recently said on social media that homeowners, whom he pejoratively called “NIMBYs,” are “literally destroying this country. We must take it back.” He blamed policies protecting homeownership for “driving up inflation, exasperating (sic) homelessness, inequity and ultimately hurting the middle class.” City Councilor Kirk McPike “liked” the post.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

The Top 25 Restaurants in MoCo, According to Trip Advisor (November 2022)

Trip Advisor, known as “the world’s largest travel platform”, has amassed more than 859 million reviews and opinions of 8.6 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises. Based on the reviews of those who have traveled to Montgomery County, below you’ll see a list of Trip Advisor’s top 25 restaurants in MoCo:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Michelin Star Restaurants In DC

DC’s culinary landscape is diverse and expansive. Here, we aim to highlight the best of DC’s culinary scene – from local fine dining to space-age modern cuisine. Washington, DC, is home to some of the best restaurants in the world, making it a great place to dine for tourists and locals alike.
WASHINGTON, DC
Smithonian

Get Ready for the Holiday Season With These Festive Programs

Individual programs and tours offer insights into classic holiday traditions and studio art workshops add a touch of nature to your holiday décor. To view the latest Smithsonian Associates digital program guide, visit smithsonianassociates.org. Wednesday, November 30. Modern Evergreen Wreath: Just in time for the holidays, create a modern...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

Owners of Chef Tony’s Have Bought Amalfi; Hope to Reopen Soon

Longtime MoCo restaurant Amalfi Ristorante Italiano at 12307 Wilkins Ave in Rockville announced in October that it has been sold. Amalfi originally announced plans to sell and possibly relocate outside of Montgomery County back in April. The owners of Chef Tony’s Restaurant in Bethesda have announced that they have bought the restaurant and hop to reopen in December. The restaurant has a hearing for a liquor license on December 15. Full statement from Chef Tony’s below:
ROCKVILLE, MD
dcnewsnow.com

Luxury Vehicles Stolen from Car Dealership

The Montgomery County Department of Police released surveillance footage showing four people accused of burglarizing a car dealership in Silver Spring, Md. and stealing a number of car keys along with a BMW SUV, two Mercedes-Benz SUVs, and a Mercedes-Benz sedan. Luxury Vehicles Stolen from Car Dealership. The Montgomery County...
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Winter City Lights Now Open in Olney (Aerial Preview)

Winter City Lights is described as “a magical holiday experience of 1 million twinkling lights spread across 18-acres of an outdoor winter wonderland where it is guaranteed to Winter City snow every night.” It’s now open 4501 Olney Laytonsville Road in Olney (preview below). Per Winter City...
OLNEY, MD

