CNN

Shoppers are pulling back at Macy’s and Kohl’s

New York CNN Business — Middle-income shoppers have tightened their spending on clothing and home furnishings. That’s squeezing Macy’s, Kohl’s, Target and other chains. Macy’s (M) sales dropped 3.1% last quarter from a year ago, while Kohl’s (KSS) tanked 6.9%. Kohl’s (KSS) also withdrew its financial...
NBC Miami

Walmart Overtakes Amazon in Shoppers' Search for Black Friday Bargains

Walmart took the top spot among shoppers who are searching online for Black Friday discounts, according to data from Captify. Amazon last year topped the ad tech company's list, but this year fell to fourth place as of Friday morning. Retailers are battling for shoppers' eyeballs and wallets amid an...
New York Post

The 25 best holiday gifts from QVC you can order online in 2022

When it comes to holiday shopping, we’re fans of quite a few retailers — Amazon, Anthropologie and Nordstrom, to name a few — but QVC is a standout brand that isn’t just ‘as seen on TV.’. Notably, QVC has an array of best-selling, perfectly gift-able...
AOL Corp

Kohl's 'is a business whose time has passed,' analyst says

Kohl's (KSS) is bordering on irrelevancy, and it may stay that way for years to come, warned one veteran retail analyst. "Kohl's is a business whose time has passed," Jan Rogers Kniffen, CEO of J Rogers Kniffen Worldwide, said on Yahoo Finance Live (video above). "They were the rising star all through the '80s, '90s, and into 2000, and at that point in time they wound up with 1,150 stores in a space that probably only needed 750. and they have been mature and struggling ever since."
CNBC

Inflation? Recession? Starting Black Friday, holiday shoppers are planning to spend

Black Friday remains the most popular holiday sales event for Americans, and while inflation is a top concern, consumers are not saying they will cut back sharply on spending, according to an annual shopping poll conducted by CNBC and SurveyMonkey. More in-person shopping is slowing pandemic gains made by e-commerce.
ETOnline.com

The Best Black Friday 2022 Deals to Shop Now for Holiday Savings on Tech, Gifts, Fashion, and More

Black Friday is just around the corner and is arguably the biggest shopping event of the year. With plenty of opportunities to score deep discounts on holiday gifts, home upgrades, tech, and more, we've got you covered with all the best deals available. If you're looking to do some holiday shopping, numerous retailers have Black Friday sales right now featuring unbelievable markdowns.
CNN

Online Black Friday sales set a new record

Online Black Friday sales in the United States topped a record-breaking $9.12 billion this year, according to Adobe Analytics, kicking off a solid start to the holiday shopping season despite inflation and other economic concerns.
CNBC

Holiday rush: Why investors may want to add retail ETFs to their cart

'Tis the season for shopping — and maybe for some investors: ETFs. Despite consumer headwinds tied to the economic slowdown, Amplify ETFs' Brian Giere sees opportunities in retail. "We are expecting continued outperformance or record growth in online specifically," the firms' head of national accounts told CNBC's "ETF Edge"...
extratv

Holiday Shopping Made Easy with Verizon

Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Allison Holker are making their list and checking it twice — with help from Verizon’s holiday deals!. While it starts with America’s Most Reliable 5G Network, Verizon is giving you way more for the holidays with a gift for you, like the brand-new 5G phone you’ve been wanting, *and* a gift to give… on them!

