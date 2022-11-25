ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fryeburg, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Update: West Gray Road reopened early Sunday morning

GRAY, Maine — Update: West Gray Road in Gray was reopened early Sunday morning. Story: A motor vehicle crash occurred in Gray and caused a road closure Saturday night around 9 p.m., according to a news release from the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center. West Gray Road between Totten...
GRAY, ME
B98.5

A 19 Year Old Maine Man Dead Following Sunday Crash

According to News Center Maine, a 19 year old man is dead following a Sunday afternoon crash in the Naples area. The article explains that 19 year old Ethan Gardner, of Otisfield, reportedly rear-ended a vehicle in the area of Route 302 and Route 35 in Naples. He, and his...
NAPLES, ME
B98.5

Central Maine Woman Dead Following Friday Night Crash

Friday night's icy roads led to a series of crashes across the State of Maine. Sadly, one of those crashes was fatal. According to a press release from Shannon Moss at the Maine Department of Public Safety, a 59 year old woman from Madison is dead following a crash that happened near Waterville on the I-95.
WATERVILLE, ME
WMTW

Pick-up crashes head-on with dump truck in Naples, causes extensive damage

A head-on crash involving a dump truck and a pick-up truck sent a person to the hospital Monday morning. Cumberland County Sheriff's deputies, Maine State Police troopers and Naples Fire and EMS all responded to the scene along Sebago Road around 7:45 a.m. According to officials, the truck was heading...
NAPLES, ME
WMTW

Biddeford considers adding new roadways amid growing traffic downtown

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Biddeford city leaders met Monday to present plans for anupcoming highway upgrade and discuss the changing landscape of the city. According to officials, over $100 million has been privately invested in downtown Biddeford over the past 10 to 12 years. As the city expands and evolves, traffic has increased.
BIDDEFORD, ME
truecountry935.com

Icy Roads, Speed Lead to 10 Waterville Crashes Including Fatality

The Maine State Police are continuing to investigate a fatality on I-95 in Waterville last night, Nov. 25. On November 25, 2022 at approximately 7:19 pm, the Augusta Regional Communications Center received numerous calls reporting multi-vehicle crashes in both the north and southbound lanes of I-95 in Waterville due to icy roadways on the Messalonskee bridge. As the bridge became congested on the northbound lane, numerous secondary crashes occurred. 59-year-old Michelle Demchak of Madison was driving a Ford Escape and stopped to render aid to the occupant of a 2014 Hyundai Accent sedan that had crashed into the bridge barrier. 39-year-old Bradford Enos of Atkinson was driving a 2015 Ford F-150, towing a car carrier when he entered the crash area struck the Hyundai and hit Demchak who was standing near the car. Demchak was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.
WATERVILLE, ME
wabi.tv

House fire causes large plume of smoke over Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Calls came around 1pm Sunday afternoon for a fire in Augusta that created a plume of smoke that could be seen from miles away. Tankers were on hand as the house is located in a non-hydrant district. “It challenged them initially with the amount of fire...
AUGUSTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

18-year-old man injured after crashing car in Gray

GRAY, Maine — An 18-year-old man was taken to the hospital after suffering injuries in a crash in Gray Saturday. Zachary Spurling of New Gloucester was driving on West Gray Road in the area of Pleasant View Drive around 8:35 p.m. when police said Spurling crossed the center lane and hit a car driven by Maureen Smith, 66, of Westbrook, before hitting a culvert and going airborne, according to an email by Cumberland County Sherriff’s Captain Kerry Joyce.
GRAY, ME
Q106.5

Madison Woman Dies In Pileup On Interstate 95 Near Waterville Friday

Friday's icy road conditions caused issues for many drivers across the state. On the interstate, near Waterville, was a particularly slick area. Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss said emergency dispatchers started to receive calls around 7 PM about vehicles going off the road, both northbound and southbound, due to the icy conditions.
WATERVILLE, ME
WMTW

Water leak in Lewiston repaired

LEWISTON, Maine — UPDATE: As of 8:45 p.m., Public Works officials say the water service has been restored and the leak fixed. Lewiston Public Works officials say the repairs on a water leak on Lisbon Street have now been completed, having begun around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The leak...
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portsmouth Porche rollover kills one person

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — One person is dead after a Porsche crashed in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, in the early hours of Thursday morning. The crash took place at the junction of the Route 1 bypass southbound and the Portsmouth Traffic Circle. New Hampshire State Police said in a news release...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WCAX

Crash temporarily closes Interstate 93 northbound in Littleton

LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - A crash closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 93 in Littleton, New Hampshire, on Tuesday. New Hampshire State Police say at about 2 p.m., a pickup crashed into a car just past the Exit 42 on-ramp. The driver of the car had injuries that were not...
LITTLETON, NH
WMTW

Man charged with OUI following deadly August crash in York County

SANFORD, Maine — A man has been arrested following a crash that killed a woman in August in York County. The Sanford Police Department announced the arrest of 32-year-old Cody Michaud on a charge of operating under the influence involving a death. Officials say Michaud hit another car on...
YORK COUNTY, ME

