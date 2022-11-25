The Maine State Police are continuing to investigate a fatality on I-95 in Waterville last night, Nov. 25. On November 25, 2022 at approximately 7:19 pm, the Augusta Regional Communications Center received numerous calls reporting multi-vehicle crashes in both the north and southbound lanes of I-95 in Waterville due to icy roadways on the Messalonskee bridge. As the bridge became congested on the northbound lane, numerous secondary crashes occurred. 59-year-old Michelle Demchak of Madison was driving a Ford Escape and stopped to render aid to the occupant of a 2014 Hyundai Accent sedan that had crashed into the bridge barrier. 39-year-old Bradford Enos of Atkinson was driving a 2015 Ford F-150, towing a car carrier when he entered the crash area struck the Hyundai and hit Demchak who was standing near the car. Demchak was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.

WATERVILLE, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO