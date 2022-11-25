Read full article on original website
First Responder Friday: Greenville Co. Coroner Mobile Substance Abuse Education trailer
Shelton England, a Senior Deputy Coroner, said fentanyl has become the number two cause of fatalities in Greenville County behind natural deaths.
Man charged in Upstate hit-and-run that injured child
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - Christmas lights are back at the Greenville-Pickens Speedway. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/upstate-holiday-light-show-brings-christmas-cheer-to-greenville-pickens-speedway/. FedEx driver killed when Amtrak train hits truck …. An Amtrak train crashed into a FedEx truck Monday in Georgia, killing a delivery driver. (Video: WANF via CBS Newspath) Friend waiting for answers after woman’s body...
Greenville County Schools offer free drive-thru flu, COVID-19 testing
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville County Schools is now offering free drive-thru flu and COVID-19 testing. The free testing started Monday and is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations: Fountain Inn High School, Mt. Anderson Support Center and Northside Park.
Deputies searching for stolen vehicle, trailer in Anderson Co.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a grand larceny case.
Family increase reward a second time for answers in unsolved homicide case
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a Spartanburg man killed in a shooting is increasing the reward amount for a second time for information in the case. Leonard Lyles III was shot multiple times in the legs and upper body while he was at a cookout on Oliver Street on August 28, 2021. He died five weeks later at the hospital.
Man appears in bond court after hit-and-run involving a child
HONEA PATH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Honea Path Police Department said a man is scheduled to appear in bond court following a hit-and-run that injured a child. According to police, the incident happened on Sanders Street at around 11:35 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27 when a burgundy Buick hit a child.
Residents complain about explosions, gunfire at Sawmill Training Complex
For the second time in four years, the Sawmill Training Complex near Laurens has been brought before the County Council for complaints about noise and flying bullets. This time, it was because of an event titled The All-American Machine Gun Show, originally held at a site in Kentucky that has been shut down. It was Oct. 14 and 15. Owners said when they were informed about problems on Friday, they made changes and there were no adverse reports on Saturday.
Teen charged in fatal shooting in Laurens Co.
A teen has been charged in a shooting that left another teenager dead in Laurens County.
1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Spartanburg. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened around 1:55 a.m. on Kensington Drive near Airflow Drive. The Spartanburg Police Department said the vehicle was traveling south when it went off the roadway and hit a tree. […]
Teen dead after Laurens Co. shooting
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 14-year-old has died following a shooting early Friday morning in Laurens County. The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. at a home on Memory Lane near the Enoree community, according to the Laurens County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office said a 14-year-old was...
Two more people arrested after Greenville Co. mother, baby found dead in home
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office arrested two more people in connection with the death of Clarissa Winchester and her child. Michael Thomas Burnett and Melissa Michelle Burnett are charge with Misprison of a Felony, meaning they failed to report a crime. They...
Deputies searching for missing teenager in Rutherford County
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Abagail Cantrell, a missing 16-year-old from Rutherford County. Deputies said Cantrell was last seen on Race Path Church Road wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. Deputies described Cantrell as around 5...
Juvenile charged with burglary after breaking into Laurens business
A juvenile was arrested on Sunday morning for robbing a business on East Main Street in Laurens, according to the Laurens Police Dept. Laurens Police officers responded to an in-progress burglary and saw an individual exiting the front door of the store. Officers noticed that the front door had glass broken out of it.
Coroner identifies victim of deadly crash in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after a crash on Saturday morning. The crash happened at around 1:55 a.m. on Kensington Drive. The coroner identified the victim as 30-year-old Jeremy Marquette Barner. Stay with FOX Carolina News as we work...
Spartanburg Police Department has extra patrols in shopping districts for the holidays
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – With shopping in full swing here in the Upstate, some police departments are going above and beyond. Officials said shoplifting cases are on the rise during the holidays and law enforcement is trying to keep everyone safe. The Spartanburg Police Department is having extra officers, both on and off-duty, patrol the […]
Upstate man dies in work accident
An autopsy is being performed Friday on the Spartanburg County employee, killed in an accident at a recycling center Wednesday. Investigators say, 65 year old Michael Harrison Cooper was pinned between a large trash container & a concrete wall
Lanes reopen after crash on I-85 in Cherokee Co.
All lanes have reopened following a crash Sunday evening on I-85 southbound in Cherokee County.
One dead in weekend crash in the Upstate
One person is dead after a weekend crash in the Upstate. The Spartanburg Police Department responded to a wreck on Kensington Drive just before 2AM Sunday.
Moped crash kills 1 in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died following a moped crash early Saturday morning in Pickens County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Financial Boulevard near Woodbine Road. Troopers said a 2018 Jiju moped was traveling south when it went off the right side of the road […]
Crews responding to forest fire in Pickens County, official says
CENTRAL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to a forest fire in Central, according to Pickens County Emergency Services Director. Officials said the 3-acre forest fire on Robinson Bridge Road was caused by powerlines that fell. At this time, the fire has been contained and crews are working to...
