K-State volleyball coach Fritz will not return in 2023
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Suzie Fritz, K-State’s all-time winningest volleyball coach, will not return in 2023 following 22 years leading the Wildcats. Fritz, who took over the program in 2001, has helped the Wildcats reach the NCAA Tournament 17 times, including 13 as the head coach. “Coach Fritz has...
Gregory leads K-State women's basketball to victory
ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Gabby Gregory scored a career-high 35 points, 20 of them in the second half, and No. 25 Kansas State defeated stubborn Northern Arizona 93-80 on Friday night at the Paradise Jam. Gregory, who scored 12 points in the fourth quarter, hit a 3-pointer to cap a 12-5 run that gave the Wildcats a 76-61 lead with 7:13 remaining. Nyah Moran hit a 3-pointer with 3:05 remaining to get NAU within 10 points at 81-71 and Montana Oltrogge hit a 3-pointer to make it 88-78 with :58 seconds left, but the Lumberjacks would get no closer. Jaelyn Glenn scored 23, Brylee Glenn 14 and Serena Sundell 13 for Kansas State.
Kansas woman hospitalized after crash
RILEY COUNTY —A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before noon Friday in Riley County. The Riley County Police Department reported a 2017 Cadillac CTS drive by by Joni Feldkamp, 64, of Baileyville, was involved in a single-car in the 4600 Block of Highway 13. EMS transportd...
Car strikes I-70 bridge east of Abilene; Emporia man injured
DICKINSON COUNTY - An Emporia man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck east of Abilene Wednesday afternoon. A 2015 Impala Limited driven by Jason C. Hart, 34, of Emporia, was westbound on Interstate 70 approximately six miles east of Abilene when it left the roadway on the north side, striking a bridge and coming to rest on the shoulder, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Puttin' on the Glitz is scheduled in Junction City
Dec. 10 will be the date for the Geary Community Healthcare Foundation's Puttin' on the Glitz fundraiser at the Courtyard by Marriott. Cost to attend will be $110 per seat or $800 per table. Activities will range from a prime rib buffet, pasta bar and salad station, to DJ Jonathon...
Christmas Parade will highlight Friday evening in Junction City
Junction City residents can enjoy the 27th annual Christmas Parade beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday. It is sponsored by the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce and will be broadcast on 107.9 FM / 1420 KJCK. According to the Chamber of Commerce there will be 41 entries in the parade....
Search continues for Kan. man in woman's disappearance
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged kidnapping and continue asking for help to locate a suspect. Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka, is wanted by the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's Office in connection with the disappearance of 43-year-old Cari Allen. Nebraska officials are working to locate...
Students visit with seniors at Brookdale Junction City
On Nov. 18, seven Jobs for America’s Graduates of the Karns School, and 11 residents of Brookdale Junction City enjoyed a game of Pictionary. Students also shared their future goals after graduation, and the seniors shared their past career and lifestyle events. One student played a song on the guitar for everyone, and others were making plans for the next visit.
Kan. man life-flighted to hospital after two-vehicle accident
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, officers from the Riley County Police Department responded to the report of an injury crash near the intersection of Seth Child Road and Anderson Avenue. Upon arrival officers found a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse, driven by Jose Orona, 25, Manhattan, was involved in...
RCPD IDs drivers injured in Thanksgiving night crash
MANHATTAN —Two people were injured in an accident Thanksgiving night in Manhattan. Just after 11:30p.m. Thursday, a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse driven by Jose Orona, 25, Manhattan, was northbound on Seth Child Road at Anderson Avenue, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The vehicle crossed from from...
Arrest warrant issued for Kan. man accused of kidnapping woman
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged kidnapping and asking for help to locate a suspect. Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka, is wanted by the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's Office in connection with the disappearance of 43-year-old Cari Allen. Nebraska officials are working to locate Allen,...
Ten Days of Christmas will be in full swing in Junction City
You can participate in the 10 Days of Christmas Cyber Monday "LoveLocalGearyCo" social media campaign today. Post a picture of something that you love about Geary County and use the Junction City Main Street 10 Days of Christmas hashtag for a chance to win a gift from a local business.
A Rich Legacy
Glenn Brunkow, Pottawatomie County farmer and rancher. The annual meeting of Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) is in Manhattan is coming the first weekend of December. I truly look forward to this meeting every year, and this one is no different. However, this year’s meeting will be a bit bittersweet as KFB’s President Rich Felts will ride off into the sunset and retirement. Our members will have the tough job of electing his replacement.
S.O. reports hit and run accident
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies located a two-vehicle hit and run just after 2 a.m. Saturday. According to the Sheriff's Department Demitrius D. White, Fort Riley, was traveling westbound on K-18 at mile marker 177 in a Chevrolet Camaro. His vehicle was hit from behind by a black sedan that fled the scene.
Kansas felon caught with drugs, firearm
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple allegations after a traffic stop. Just after 9:30 p.m. Friday, a sheriff's Deputy stopped a Dodge Neon for alleged traffic infractions near 190th and U.S. 75 Highway, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The deputies arrested the driver Jesse Scott...
Dinner with Industry is planned in Junction City
Transitioning Ft. Riley Soldiers can gain assistance in their job searches as they prepare to leave the Army. An event call Dinner with Industry is scheduled Thursday Dec. 1 from 2:30 - 7 p.m. at the Municipal Auditorium. Soldiers can meet with veteran recruiters who will provide resume review and...
Sheriff: Woman accused of selling meth in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman on drug distribution allegations. Just after 4:30p.m. Wednesday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2016 Chevrolet Impala near 330th Road on U.S. Highway 75 for speeding, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The traffic stop resulted in the search...
Community Thanksgiving dinner tradition continues in Junction City
There will be a free Community Thanksgiving Dinner at the First Presbyterian Church in Junction City on Thursday. According to the coordinator, Margaret Kilpatrick, there will be meal pick up in the alley adjacent to the church at 113 W. 5th Street for those who pre-ordered a meal or dine-in eating will be available. Pick up will be from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. and dine-in from noon to 1:30 p.m.
Key Geary County 4-H dates are released
-- 4-H Council has chosen Saturday, Feb. 11 for Geary County 4-H Club Day. 4-H members will be required to attend at least four regular monthly meetings of the 4-H club in which they are enrolled between Oct. 1 and June 30 to participate in the project / livestock auction held at the end of the fair in 2023.
Geary County Booking Photos Nov.23
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Keith Rea, Failure to appear, Arrested 11/22. Gage Foreman, Failure to appear,...
