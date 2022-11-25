ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw County, MI

Woman critically injured in I-69 crash in Genesee County

GENNESEE COUNTY, MI – A woman was critically injured in a crash that shut I-69 down for nearly two hours Friday evening. The Davison Township woman was driving a Ford Escape when she entered I-69 at Irish Road around 4:50 p.m., Nov. 25, Davison Township Police Chief Jay Rendon told MLive Sunday, Nov. 27. She appears to be the driver that caused the crash with a Chevrolet Silverado, Rendon said.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Unidentified driver killed after vehicle hits tree, catches fire

One person is dead after a crash on Oak Grove Road on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in which the vehicle they were driving struck a tree and caught fire. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 9:16 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the single-vehicle crash; at the time deputies arrived, the vehicle was fully engulfed.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
Saginaw Man’s Family Continues Search

The family of a missing Saginaw man continue to search for clues to his whereabouts. Midonyis Crosby, who also goes by the name Rico Santana was last seen by family on November 5th when he was returning home from a hospital stay for mental health issues. According to his mother Kinyata, Crosby had taken a prescribed medication, but felt ill. At a red light on the way to the emergency room, he exited his grandmother’s vehicle and began running toward the Holland Street Bridge. Crosby is a 21-year-old black man six feet tall, and weighing 150 pounds. He has black hair in a combined dreadlock and afro style.
SAGINAW, MI
Burton fire truck collides with SUV while responding to structure fire, causing rollover crash

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A city of Burton fire truck was involved in a crash with a SUV on its way to a structure fire Saturday afternoon, officials say. At about 2:10 p.m. Nov. 26, crews from the Burton Fire Department were heading to the scene of a reported structure fire when they passed through an intersection showing a red light at South Center Road and Lippincott Boulevard.
BURTON, MI
Isabella Landlord Faces Charges

A landlord from Isabella County is being charged with attempted rape and assaulting a police officer. 44-year-old Rickey French Henkes was arrested after his tenant said he walked into her house while she was having dinner with her son and another person, and groped her and mimicked sexual acts to the three of them. The victim says Henkes often came into her house unannounced. Police say when they arrested Henkes, he kicked an officer in the head while he was being restrained. Henkes faces charges of fourth degree criminal sexual conduct, attempted rape, fleeing and eluding police, and assault on a jail employee stemming from the events reported in October.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
Injured man airlifted from scene of off-road vehicle crash

MONTCALM COUNTY, MI – A 35-year-old Edmore man suffered serious injuries Friday, Nov. 25, in an off-road vehicle crash, state police said. The man’s name was not released. The single-vehicle crash was reported around 6:40 a.m. on Cutler Road, just west of Peoples Road, in Montcalm County’s Home Township. The victim suffered serious injuries and was airlifted from the scene by Aero Med helicopter to a hospital.
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI
Man caught on camera abusing child enters plea in Pontiac court

A Flint man charged with child abuse after a video emerged on social media reportedly showing him striking a little boy in the face has pleaded guilty. John Wesley Hanley III, 25, entered his plea to the misdemeanor charge on Nov. 22 before 50th District Judge Cynthia Walker. Sentencing information for Hanley wasn’t immediately available, but in Michigan the crime calls for up to a year in jail for a first offense. Penalties are enhanced for repeat offenders.
PONTIAC, MI

