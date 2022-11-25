Read full article on original website
3 displaced by house fire in Vernon
VERNON, N.Y.-- The American Red Cross is aiding three people after a fire in Vernon on Saturday. According to the Red Cross, two adults and a 17-year-old were left homeless by the fire on Townline Road. The organization will provide them with financial assistance for food, clothing and shelter. It...
15-year-old driver charged in Utica crash that left 1 critically injured
UTICA, N.Y. – A 15-year-old is facing charges following a crash in October that left one man critically injured. According to Utica police, a Subaru hit a Ford Escape around 2:15 a.m. on Oct. 15 as the Ford Escape was going through the intersection at Eagle Street and Brinckerhoff Avenue.
Watertown man stabbed Saturday night
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown Police have confirmed a man was stabbed in the city Saturday night. Police officials say they responded to the area of the Black River Apartments on Mill Street just before 11 PM to find a man in his 20′s with a stab wound.
Fatal accident on Route 8 in Brookfield Monday night
BROOKFIELD, N.Y. -- State Police have confirmed they are investigating a fatal accident on Route 8 in the Town of Brookfield Monday night. Police tell NEWSChannel 2 that a car hit the rear of a flatbed tow truck that was loading a disabled car. Police also tell NEWSChannel 2 that one of the passengers was killed and that it appears the driver of the car was distracted. They also say the tow truck did have its lights on before the accident occurred.
State police searching for suspect in Hamilton Price Chopper theft
HAMILTON, N.Y. – New York State Police are searching for a man suspected of stealing more than $500 in groceries from the Price Chopper in Hamilton in early October. The suspect was caught on surveillance video leaving the store with a cart full of items police say he didn’t pay for.
U-turn leads to crash on Route 365 near Exit 33 in Verona
VERONA, N.Y. – Two people were injured in a crash on Route 365 in Verona late Sunday night, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Robert Maciol says 72-year-old John Girolamo, of Canastota, made a U-turn on Route 365 at the light near the Thruway exit, turning in front of 21-year-old Logan Joyner, of Oswego County, who was driving down Route 365. Joyner hit the back of Girolamo’s vehicle, which then spun into the other lane of oncoming traffic.
Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 11/10/22 – 11/21/22
On 11/10/2022 at approximately 3:59 AM, Heather M. Blondell was taken into custody on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the City of Oswego Court. Blondell was transported to OPD, where she was then processed and transported to OCJ pending future arraignment. -Arrest Number: 9081. Time/Date: 03 :59:00 11/10/22. Loe....
Community donations stolen from town of Mexico food pantry
MEXICO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Mexico Food Pantry helps feed hundreds of families every month, but someone stole food from the pantry’s drop box, which allows community members to donate items 24/7. The food pantry gives 21 meals of supplemental free food every month to any person or...
I Don’t Understand This Central NY Food Obsession
It’s well known by now that I have just moved to Central New York. I am looking forward to exploring all that this area has to offer. This not only means the search for interesting locations but also experiencing things that are held sacred to this area. As an outsider trying to get in, I do have some questions.
Robbery suspect points gun at Destiny USA store employees after chase into parking garage
Syracuse, N.Y. — When three young men stole items from Finish Line at Destiny USA this weekend, a manager and other employees ran after them, Syracuse police said. But after the workers chased the three into a parking garage, one of the suspects pulled out a gun, city police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said.
Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts first Friday Happy Hour this week
UTICA, N.Y. -- Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute will be hosting its first Friday Happy Hour on Dec. 2 from 5-7:30 p.m. The event will feature their holiday pottery sale, music by the Dovetones, a card-making activity, a gallery talk on Lesley Dill and a cash bar. General admission to the event...
Little Falls reveals plans to transform downtown using $10 million DRI funding
LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. – Little Falls was awarded $10 million in state funding last year through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, and Mayor Mark Blask joined Gov. Kathy Hochul Monday to unveil the eight projects that will be funded using the money. The city plans to transform the downtown area...
Sale of Utica Cutlery building pending shortly after Walco line sold to Steelite
UTICA, N.Y. – There’s a “sale pending” sign outside of Utica Cutlery on Noyes Street – but it’s not yet clear who the new owner may be. Signature Realty can’t reveal the potential buyer, but an agent at the agency said Utica Cutlery will be in the building until at least April. She also said the company is still expected to make pocket knives locally.
Cash for Cans will now come to you for bottle and can pickups
UTICA, N.Y. -- Cash for Cans is now making recycling that much easier, offering free can and bottle pickups locally. They pay 5 cents per can or bottle and do not charge a pickup fee. If you count them before pick up, cash will be paid on arrival. If not counted, they will take them back to the redemption center and mail a check to you.
How a CNY traffic stop unraveled a cross-country meth ring, a California desert murder
Cortland County, N.Y. — In February 2019, Cortland County deputies pulled over a pickup truck in a routine traffic stop. What they found was anything but routine: a .380 caliber handgun, four pounds of crystal meth and more than 100 rounds of ammunition. That stop marked the end of...
Is It Illegal To Flash Your Lights To Warn For Deer in New York?
On my way into work this morning, I got a little bit shaken because I saw a police officer was following me. And, I was at that point where I was nervous I had done something wrong. I saw about seven deer next to the Whitesboro Middle/High School on my...
Boonville teen accused of petit larceny in shoplifting case, State Troopers say
BOONVILLE- A local youth is faced with a shoplifting accusation in Northern Oneida County, authorities say. Shortly before 6:15 p.m. Sunday, the New York State Police (Remsen) announced the arrest of a 14-year-old teenager from Boonville, NY. The suspect, whose name or gender was not provided, was officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny.
Bright Nights Cancelled for Sunday
Utica, N.Y.-- The Utica Zoo has announced that Bright Nights has been cancelled for Sunday due to anticipated poor weather conditions. The zoo says they will still be operating for their normal 10 AM-4:30 PM hours. The event will resume next Friday, December 2nd at 5 PM.
Groton man charged with fleeing a police officer
Yesterday, officers from the Cortland County Sheriff's Office observed a motorcycle driving in the wrong lane of travel without a head lamp in the area of Route 13 and Route 281 in Cortlandville.
Winter comes roaring back later Wednesday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After quieting down for the holiday weekend, winter weather will roar back into our area Wednesday and Thursday as the calendar flips to December. Where and When is the snow? This time it’s the counties east of Lake Ontario–Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties. In particular the Tug Hill Plateau. The timing […]
