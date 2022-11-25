ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKTV

3 displaced by house fire in Vernon

VERNON, N.Y.-- The American Red Cross is aiding three people after a fire in Vernon on Saturday. According to the Red Cross, two adults and a 17-year-old were left homeless by the fire on Townline Road. The organization will provide them with financial assistance for food, clothing and shelter. It...
VERNON, NY
WKTV

15-year-old driver charged in Utica crash that left 1 critically injured

UTICA, N.Y. – A 15-year-old is facing charges following a crash in October that left one man critically injured. According to Utica police, a Subaru hit a Ford Escape around 2:15 a.m. on Oct. 15 as the Ford Escape was going through the intersection at Eagle Street and Brinckerhoff Avenue.
UTICA, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown man stabbed Saturday night

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown Police have confirmed a man was stabbed in the city Saturday night. Police officials say they responded to the area of the Black River Apartments on Mill Street just before 11 PM to find a man in his 20′s with a stab wound.
WATERTOWN, NY
WKTV

Fatal accident on Route 8 in Brookfield Monday night

BROOKFIELD, N.Y. -- State Police have confirmed they are investigating a fatal accident on Route 8 in the Town of Brookfield Monday night. Police tell NEWSChannel 2 that a car hit the rear of a flatbed tow truck that was loading a disabled car. Police also tell NEWSChannel 2 that one of the passengers was killed and that it appears the driver of the car was distracted. They also say the tow truck did have its lights on before the accident occurred.
BROOKFIELD, NY
WKTV

State police searching for suspect in Hamilton Price Chopper theft

HAMILTON, N.Y. – New York State Police are searching for a man suspected of stealing more than $500 in groceries from the Price Chopper in Hamilton in early October. The suspect was caught on surveillance video leaving the store with a cart full of items police say he didn’t pay for.
HAMILTON, NY
WKTV

U-turn leads to crash on Route 365 near Exit 33 in Verona

VERONA, N.Y. – Two people were injured in a crash on Route 365 in Verona late Sunday night, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Robert Maciol says 72-year-old John Girolamo, of Canastota, made a U-turn on Route 365 at the light near the Thruway exit, turning in front of 21-year-old Logan Joyner, of Oswego County, who was driving down Route 365. Joyner hit the back of Girolamo’s vehicle, which then spun into the other lane of oncoming traffic.
VERONA, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 11/10/22 – 11/21/22

On 11/10/2022 at approximately 3:59 AM, Heather M. Blondell was taken into custody on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the City of Oswego Court. Blondell was transported to OPD, where she was then processed and transported to OCJ pending future arraignment. -Arrest Number: 9081. Time/Date: 03 :59:00 11/10/22. Loe....
OSWEGO, NY
localsyr.com

Community donations stolen from town of Mexico food pantry

MEXICO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Mexico Food Pantry helps feed hundreds of families every month, but someone stole food from the pantry’s drop box, which allows community members to donate items 24/7. The food pantry gives 21 meals of supplemental free food every month to any person or...
MEXICO, NY
WIBX 950

I Don’t Understand This Central NY Food Obsession

It’s well known by now that I have just moved to Central New York. I am looking forward to exploring all that this area has to offer. This not only means the search for interesting locations but also experiencing things that are held sacred to this area. As an outsider trying to get in, I do have some questions.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts first Friday Happy Hour this week

UTICA, N.Y. -- Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute will be hosting its first Friday Happy Hour on Dec. 2 from 5-7:30 p.m. The event will feature their holiday pottery sale, music by the Dovetones, a card-making activity, a gallery talk on Lesley Dill and a cash bar. General admission to the event...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Sale of Utica Cutlery building pending shortly after Walco line sold to Steelite

UTICA, N.Y. – There’s a “sale pending” sign outside of Utica Cutlery on Noyes Street – but it’s not yet clear who the new owner may be. Signature Realty can’t reveal the potential buyer, but an agent at the agency said Utica Cutlery will be in the building until at least April. She also said the company is still expected to make pocket knives locally.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Cash for Cans will now come to you for bottle and can pickups

UTICA, N.Y. -- Cash for Cans is now making recycling that much easier, offering free can and bottle pickups locally. They pay 5 cents per can or bottle and do not charge a pickup fee. If you count them before pick up, cash will be paid on arrival. If not counted, they will take them back to the redemption center and mail a check to you.
UTICA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Boonville teen accused of petit larceny in shoplifting case, State Troopers say

BOONVILLE- A local youth is faced with a shoplifting accusation in Northern Oneida County, authorities say. Shortly before 6:15 p.m. Sunday, the New York State Police (Remsen) announced the arrest of a 14-year-old teenager from Boonville, NY. The suspect, whose name or gender was not provided, was officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny.
BOONVILLE, NY
WKTV

Bright Nights Cancelled for Sunday

Utica, N.Y.-- The Utica Zoo has announced that Bright Nights has been cancelled for Sunday due to anticipated poor weather conditions. The zoo says they will still be operating for their normal 10 AM-4:30 PM hours. The event will resume next Friday, December 2nd at 5 PM.
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Winter comes roaring back later Wednesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After quieting down for the holiday weekend, winter weather will roar back into our area Wednesday and Thursday as the calendar flips to December. Where and When is the snow? This time it’s the counties east of Lake Ontario–Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties. In particular the Tug Hill Plateau. The timing […]
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy