Marion County, FL

villages-news.com

Woman arrested at Walmart blames Black Friday theft on recent eviction

A Fruitland Park woman arrested at the Walmart in Summerfield blamed the theft of $355 in merchandise on her recent eviction. Bevals Aleen Hinton, 45, went to the store on Black Friday and loaded $424 worth of merchandise into her shopping cart, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She proceeded to the self-checkout lane and scanned $74 worth of merchandise. She paid for that merchandise and proceeded to roll the cart to the exit without paying for the other items, which were mostly food and household products.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
villages-news.com

Woman jailed after false report of vehicle hitting her shopping cart

A woman was jailed after filing a false report about a vehicle hitting her shopping cart at Trailwinds Village in Wildwood. Tina Marie Nelson, 55, of Lady Lake, last week summoned Wildwood police to the Walmart at Sarasota Plaza in The Villages. She claimed she had loaded merchandise into the trunk of her vehicle when a vehicle with Tennessee license plates struck her shopping cart at the Lowe’s home improvement store at Trailwinds Village. She said she was pinned between her vehicle and the shopping cart. Nelson claimed the vehicle fled the parking lot. She drove to Walmart and called law enforcement.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

K-9 and helicopter used to hunt down suspect who fled to Spruce Creek golf course

A K-9 and helicopter were used to hunt down a suspect who fled to a golf course at Spruce Creek Del Webb in Summerfield. Jimmy Ryan Lain, 40, was at the wheel of a gray Ford SUV shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday at the Circle K at 14870 U.S. Hwy. 441 when a Marion County sheriff’s deputy ran the license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner was wanted on a North Carolina warrant for violation of felony probation. The deputy activated his emergency lights and approached the vehicle, prompting the driver to flee to Sunset Harbor Road. The vehicle stopped briefly and two passengers got out and raised their hands. The vehicle continued to flee eastbound on Sunset Harbor Road.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
villages-news.com

Shoplifter with $471 in merchandise ordered to ground at taser point at Home Depot

A suspected shoplifter with $471 in merchandise was ordered to the ground at taser point on Black Friday at Home Depot in Lady Lake. Travis Dean Harscher, 38, of Lecanto, entered the store at about 10 a.m. and placed several items in the child seat of a shopping cart before slipping them into his coat as he was being monitored on surveillance by a loss prevention officer, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He began pushing his shopping cart toward the entrance.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Couple in golf cart arrested late at night near pond in The Villages

A man and a woman in a golf cart were arrested when they were found late at night near a pond in The Villages. A Lady Lake police officer spotted the golf cart at about 1:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving at the retention pond near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Main Street. The officer parked in the lot near the Ruby Tuesday restaurant at Spanish Springs and walked over to the pond. The officer shined a flashlight on the couple, later identified as 58-year-old Timothy Luther Smith and 31-year-old Samantha Heverin, both of Summerfield, who appeared to be intoxicated.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Woman arrested on DUI charge after drinking shots at Margarita Republic

A 23-year-old Ocala woman was arrested on a drunk driving charge after drinking shots at Margarita Republic in The Villages. Nicole Moldenhauer was driving “erratically” in a white sedan and nearly struck the curb several times at 2:30 a.m. Saturday when she was spotted by a Lady Lake police officer. A traffic stop was initiated at Bichara Boulevard and Main Street. When the officer approached Moldenhauer, “a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” was detected. She indicated she had been at Margarita Republic at Spanish Springs Town Square where she consumed two shots of liquor.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Fort King to conduct cannon firing during this weekend’s festival

The Festival at Fort King is returning this weekend and will allow visitors to step back into the 1800s. The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the Festival at Fort King on Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fort King National Historic Landmark, which is located at 3925 E Fort King Street.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Fired employee arrested after unwelcome return to country club in The Villages

A man who was fired earlier this year after a dispute at a country club in The Villages was arrested last week after his unwelcome return to his former workplace. Steven Michael Pruchniak, 32, of Leesburg, showed up Wednesday morning at the Orange Blossom Hills Country Club on the Historic Side of The Villages. Pruchniak was banned from the restaurant earlier this year after he became belligerent and aggressive toward law enforcement. The Illinois native was tasered in that incident.
THE VILLAGES, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

A Ballet of Boats: 2022 Holiday Boat Parade Holds Record as Largest Community Boat Parade in Florida

At about five o’clock, it begins: a sedate drift of boats scattering lights across the water in Palm Coast’s Cimarron Basin. It is the beginning of the Palm Coast Boat Parade, this year on December 3. As twilight deepens the sky, more boats begin to draw into the gathering area, captains and crews exchanging hearty greetings as they glide past one another in polite aquatic do-si-dos. Along the Intracoastal Waterway even more boats have assembled. This year more than 65 boats are expected, still holding the record for the largest community lighted boat parade in Florida.
PALM COAST, FL
ocala-news.com

Resident shares thoughts on ‘uncontrolled growth’ in Ocala/Marion County

I have followed the letters about uncontrolled growth. Well, after 32 years of living in Marion County, I can say that the pro-growth people are going to continue to develop. I previously lived in Broward County for 20 years. In 1970, it was beautiful and laid back, and it was a pleasure to live there. Well, along came pro-growth programs and the money that would be generated. I could not wait to get out and moved up to Marion in 1990.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Man arrested in Ocala after allegedly stealing over 150 gallons of fuel from 7-Eleven

A 46-year-old man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of stealing over 150 gallons of fuel from a 7-Eleven in Ocala. On Monday, November 21, an MCSO Property Crimes detective responded to the 7-Eleven located at 5670 SW College Road in Ocala in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, the detective made contact with an MCSO deputy who advised that a male suspect, identified as Michel Castillo Gelis, was detained in a patrol vehicle.
OCALA, FL
First Coast News

Deputies: Marion County inmate dead after 6 deputies try to subdue him

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — An inmate is dead after efforts to place him in handcuffs quickly escalated into violence at the Marion County Jail Friday morning. At approximately 7 a.m. this morning, The Marion County Sheriff's Office says several detention deputies responded to an incident involving inmate Scott Whitley III, 46.
Citrus County Chronicle

27-year-old charged in Crystal River shooting

A 27-year-old Crystal River woman has been charged with attempted first degree murder in the early morning shooting of a man Friday at the 8th Avenue Apartments in Crystal River, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman. Mckenzie Faye Wedemeier was arrested and charged with attempted murder Friday....
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Ocala Gazette

Food bank merger announced

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, the region’s largest hunger relief network, is set to expand into Marion County by merging with First Step Food Bank, Inc., based in Ocala, which has served the community since 1992. First Step Food Bank works in partnership with 48 food pantries...
MARION COUNTY, FL

