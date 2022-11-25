Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Woman arrested at Walmart blames Black Friday theft on recent eviction
A Fruitland Park woman arrested at the Walmart in Summerfield blamed the theft of $355 in merchandise on her recent eviction. Bevals Aleen Hinton, 45, went to the store on Black Friday and loaded $424 worth of merchandise into her shopping cart, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She proceeded to the self-checkout lane and scanned $74 worth of merchandise. She paid for that merchandise and proceeded to roll the cart to the exit without paying for the other items, which were mostly food and household products.
Watch Live: Putnam County Sheriff's Office gives details about arrest of deputy
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff's Office will give details Monday in regard to the arrest of a deputy for a sex crime against a minor. A news conference will be held at the sheriff's office located at 130 Orie Griffin Blvd., Palatka, FL 32177.
villages-news.com
Woman jailed after false report of vehicle hitting her shopping cart
A woman was jailed after filing a false report about a vehicle hitting her shopping cart at Trailwinds Village in Wildwood. Tina Marie Nelson, 55, of Lady Lake, last week summoned Wildwood police to the Walmart at Sarasota Plaza in The Villages. She claimed she had loaded merchandise into the trunk of her vehicle when a vehicle with Tennessee license plates struck her shopping cart at the Lowe’s home improvement store at Trailwinds Village. She said she was pinned between her vehicle and the shopping cart. Nelson claimed the vehicle fled the parking lot. She drove to Walmart and called law enforcement.
Citrus County Chronicle
Hernando man arrested for grand theft after friend was caught walking in stolen dragon costume
Investigation into a residential burglary and grand theft on Tuesday, Nov. 22, lead to arrests by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office after a man was seen walking around in a dragon costume that was reported stolen by the victim. Between midnight and 2 a.m. on Nov. 22, the defendants...
villages-news.com
K-9 and helicopter used to hunt down suspect who fled to Spruce Creek golf course
A K-9 and helicopter were used to hunt down a suspect who fled to a golf course at Spruce Creek Del Webb in Summerfield. Jimmy Ryan Lain, 40, was at the wheel of a gray Ford SUV shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday at the Circle K at 14870 U.S. Hwy. 441 when a Marion County sheriff’s deputy ran the license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner was wanted on a North Carolina warrant for violation of felony probation. The deputy activated his emergency lights and approached the vehicle, prompting the driver to flee to Sunset Harbor Road. The vehicle stopped briefly and two passengers got out and raised their hands. The vehicle continued to flee eastbound on Sunset Harbor Road.
villages-news.com
Shoplifter with $471 in merchandise ordered to ground at taser point at Home Depot
A suspected shoplifter with $471 in merchandise was ordered to the ground at taser point on Black Friday at Home Depot in Lady Lake. Travis Dean Harscher, 38, of Lecanto, entered the store at about 10 a.m. and placed several items in the child seat of a shopping cart before slipping them into his coat as he was being monitored on surveillance by a loss prevention officer, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He began pushing his shopping cart toward the entrance.
villages-news.com
Couple in golf cart arrested late at night near pond in The Villages
A man and a woman in a golf cart were arrested when they were found late at night near a pond in The Villages. A Lady Lake police officer spotted the golf cart at about 1:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving at the retention pond near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Main Street. The officer parked in the lot near the Ruby Tuesday restaurant at Spanish Springs and walked over to the pond. The officer shined a flashlight on the couple, later identified as 58-year-old Timothy Luther Smith and 31-year-old Samantha Heverin, both of Summerfield, who appeared to be intoxicated.
villages-news.com
Woman arrested on DUI charge after drinking shots at Margarita Republic
A 23-year-old Ocala woman was arrested on a drunk driving charge after drinking shots at Margarita Republic in The Villages. Nicole Moldenhauer was driving “erratically” in a white sedan and nearly struck the curb several times at 2:30 a.m. Saturday when she was spotted by a Lady Lake police officer. A traffic stop was initiated at Bichara Boulevard and Main Street. When the officer approached Moldenhauer, “a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” was detected. She indicated she had been at Margarita Republic at Spanish Springs Town Square where she consumed two shots of liquor.
ocala-news.com
Fort King to conduct cannon firing during this weekend’s festival
The Festival at Fort King is returning this weekend and will allow visitors to step back into the 1800s. The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the Festival at Fort King on Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fort King National Historic Landmark, which is located at 3925 E Fort King Street.
villages-news.com
Fired employee arrested after unwelcome return to country club in The Villages
A man who was fired earlier this year after a dispute at a country club in The Villages was arrested last week after his unwelcome return to his former workplace. Steven Michael Pruchniak, 32, of Leesburg, showed up Wednesday morning at the Orange Blossom Hills Country Club on the Historic Side of The Villages. Pruchniak was banned from the restaurant earlier this year after he became belligerent and aggressive toward law enforcement. The Illinois native was tasered in that incident.
ocala-news.com
Resident voices concerns on ‘excess of construction’ in Ocala/Marion County
In the past two years, there has been an excess of house building in Section 6 of Marion Oaks. Forests are disappearing and we barely see birds and butterflies due to the destruction of nature. The Boulevard is a disaster, full of trash and dead grass in many areas due...
flaglernewsweekly.com
A Ballet of Boats: 2022 Holiday Boat Parade Holds Record as Largest Community Boat Parade in Florida
At about five o’clock, it begins: a sedate drift of boats scattering lights across the water in Palm Coast’s Cimarron Basin. It is the beginning of the Palm Coast Boat Parade, this year on December 3. As twilight deepens the sky, more boats begin to draw into the gathering area, captains and crews exchanging hearty greetings as they glide past one another in polite aquatic do-si-dos. Along the Intracoastal Waterway even more boats have assembled. This year more than 65 boats are expected, still holding the record for the largest community lighted boat parade in Florida.
ocala-news.com
Light Up Lake Lillian returns on December 3, vendors still needed
The City of Belleview will host Light Up Lake Lillian on Saturday, December 3, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., and the city is looking for vendors who would like to participate in the annual event. Light Up Lake Lillian will be held at Lake Lillian Park (SE Robinson Road...
ocala-news.com
Resident shares thoughts on ‘uncontrolled growth’ in Ocala/Marion County
I have followed the letters about uncontrolled growth. Well, after 32 years of living in Marion County, I can say that the pro-growth people are going to continue to develop. I previously lived in Broward County for 20 years. In 1970, it was beautiful and laid back, and it was a pleasure to live there. Well, along came pro-growth programs and the money that would be generated. I could not wait to get out and moved up to Marion in 1990.
ocala-news.com
Man arrested in Ocala after allegedly stealing over 150 gallons of fuel from 7-Eleven
A 46-year-old man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of stealing over 150 gallons of fuel from a 7-Eleven in Ocala. On Monday, November 21, an MCSO Property Crimes detective responded to the 7-Eleven located at 5670 SW College Road in Ocala in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, the detective made contact with an MCSO deputy who advised that a male suspect, identified as Michel Castillo Gelis, was detained in a patrol vehicle.
Deputies: Marion County inmate dead after 6 deputies try to subdue him
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — An inmate is dead after efforts to place him in handcuffs quickly escalated into violence at the Marion County Jail Friday morning. At approximately 7 a.m. this morning, The Marion County Sheriff's Office says several detention deputies responded to an incident involving inmate Scott Whitley III, 46.
How to Cut Your Own Christmas Tree in Florida at Santa’s Farm
We may not have towering pine tree forests like the ones you see in Hallmark Movies, but there is still holiday magic to be found in Orlando. You can actually cut your own Christmas tree in Orlando! Well, technically it's... The post How to Cut Your Own Christmas Tree in Florida at Santa’s Farm appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Citrus County Chronicle
27-year-old charged in Crystal River shooting
A 27-year-old Crystal River woman has been charged with attempted first degree murder in the early morning shooting of a man Friday at the 8th Avenue Apartments in Crystal River, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman. Mckenzie Faye Wedemeier was arrested and charged with attempted murder Friday....
Food bank merger announced
Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, the region’s largest hunger relief network, is set to expand into Marion County by merging with First Step Food Bank, Inc., based in Ocala, which has served the community since 1992. First Step Food Bank works in partnership with 48 food pantries...
WCJB
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 organizations in North Central Florida have partnered to bring a 1.8-mile long Christmas light display to their community. Guests can enjoy the days leading up to Christmas by cruising through the Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular at Florida Horse Park. The drive-through is organized by St....
