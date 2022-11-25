A man is hospitalized Saturday in stable condition after being shot in what police believe was a gang-related shooting near Boyle Heights. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded at approximately 4 a.m. to a shots fired call at Lorena and Beswick streets south of the Santa Ana (5) Freeway where they learned the victim was standing alone when a car drove up and began firing shots at him, striking the man several times before driving away, an LAPD spokesman told City News Service.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO