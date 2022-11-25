Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Indio’s Tree Lighting Ceremony to Begin With 30th Annual Tamale Festival
The city’s annual tree lighting ceremony will be held Thursday in conjunction with its 30th Annual Indio International Tamale Festival. The free events will begin at 5 p.m. with the lighting of the Afghan pine tree at 100 Civic Center Mall, between City Hall and the public library, and the tamale festival in Miles Avenue Park, 82540 Miles Avenue, according to city officials.
mynewsla.com
Indio Man Behind Bars, Suspected in Family Stabbing That Killed One, Injured 3
A 34-year-old man suspected of stabbing three of his family members, one fatally, following a dispute in Indio was behind bars Monday. Anthony William PiÃ±a-German of Indio was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, according to Ben Guitron of the Indio Police Department. Guitron said that,...
mynewsla.com
Shooting in Cathedral City Leaves One Hospitalized
A male suffered three non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in Cathedral City Monday evening and underwent surgery. Cathedral City Police Department officers responded at 6:54 p.m. to the intersection of Via De Anza and Dinah Shore Drive after receiving a 911call regarding shots fired at the location, said Sgt. Mark Robles. During...
mynewsla.com
Trailer Damaged by Fire in Thermal
A fire damaged a mobile home in Thermal Monday, but no one was hurt. The fire was reported at 4:44 a.m. in the 88500 block of Avenue 69, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Firefighters extinguished the flames in the single-wide mobile home in about a half hour. The...
mynewsla.com
Vehicle Winds Up in Ditch After Beaumont Crash
One person suffered a head laceration Saturday evening after crashing a vehicle into a van parked on the shoulder of the Moreno Valley (60) Freeway in unincorporated Beaumont and overturning into a ditch. The crash was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 9:04 p.m. on the eastbound Moreno Valley...
mynewsla.com
Bicyclist Suffers Major Injuries in La Quinta Crash
A bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday in a collision with a vehicle in La Quinta. The crash occurred just before 10:30 a.m. on Eisenhower Drive south of Coachella Drive, according to Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Kyle LaFond. Paramedics took the injured bicyclist to a hospital and the driver of...
mynewsla.com
Five Vehicles Involved in Menifee Crash That Required One Extrication
One person required extrication from a five-vehicle crash in Menifee Saturday, the Riverside County Fire Department reported. The crash was reported around 12:15 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Scott and Daily roads. A total of nine patients were assisted, one of whom required extrication, the department said. Four of...
mynewsla.com
Woman Arrested for Alleged DUI in Five-Vehicle Crash in Menifee
A woman was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after being involved in a five-vehicle crash, authorities said Sunday. The crash was reported around 12:15 p.m. Saturday on Scott Road near Daily Road. The five vehicles were a Tesla sedan, Toyota sedan, Ford SUV, Kia sedan and a Jeep Wrangler. According to the Menifee Police Department, all the vehicles sustained major damage and multiple occupants of the vehicles suffered injuries.
mynewsla.com
State Route 79 To Partially Close Next Week For Road Work
State Route 79 will be partially closed near San Jacinto next week for road work. Crews will be closing one lane in both directions from Gilman Springs Road to the Ramona Expressway on Monday to Friday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to the California Department of Transportation. Temporary...
mynewsla.com
Menifee Police Department to Conduct DUI Patrols This Week
Officers from the Menifee Police Department will be out on Friday looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, authorities announced Sunday. The patrols will be taking place from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m., the police department announced. “DUIs are extremely dangerous and can affect...
