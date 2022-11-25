A woman was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after being involved in a five-vehicle crash, authorities said Sunday. The crash was reported around 12:15 p.m. Saturday on Scott Road near Daily Road. The five vehicles were a Tesla sedan, Toyota sedan, Ford SUV, Kia sedan and a Jeep Wrangler. According to the Menifee Police Department, all the vehicles sustained major damage and multiple occupants of the vehicles suffered injuries.

MENIFEE, CA