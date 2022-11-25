Read full article on original website
Police Chief: Triple Homicide a Reminder of Threats from Online Predators
Investigators Monday were still piecing together the chain of events that led a former Virginia state trooper to allegedly kill three members of a Riverside family and abduct the teenage daughter of one victim before trying to flee California, culminating in him being killed in a gunfight with deputies. Mark...
Officers Use Taser in Arrest of Scooter Driver On Gun Charge in Bell Gardens
A 26-year-old man suspected of trying to flee from being ticketed by Bell Gardens Police Department officers for riding a motorized scooter on a sidewalk was shot by a stun gun and arrested on a weapons charge, the department announced Monday. Bell Gardens Police Department officers were patrolling near the...
Suspect in Riverside Triple Homicide Killed, Victims Remembered at Vigil
The family of three whose bodies were found in a burning home in Riverside were remembered during a community vigil one day after the suspect was killed by San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies in Needles. During the Saturday night vigil, neighbors told ABC7 the three were a husband, wife...
Man Accused of Fatally Stabbing MoVal Resident to Stand Trial
A man accused of fatally stabbing a 51-year-old Moreno Valley resident during a confrontation in the victim’s house must stand trial for murder and other charges, a judge ruled Monday. Jose Luis Hernandez, 21, of Moreno Valley, allegedly killed Mauricio E. Moreno last year in the 13800 block of...
Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot in Whittier; Investigation Continuing
A young man who was fatally shot on a bike path following a house party in Whittier was identified Monday, and the investigation was continuing into the death. Officers were dispatched about 1 a.m. Sunday to calls of “shots heard” in the area of the 10500 block of El Rancho Drive, the Whittier Police Department reported.
Two Arrested After Rolex Robbery in Hancock Park
Two men suspecting of stealing a Rolex watch in front of the La Brea Bakery were arrested and police said Monday they believe they may be wanted for other robberies in the Los Angeles area. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Wilshire Division received the report of a robbery...
Felon Who Sold Deadly Dose of Fentanyl Facing 11 Years Behind Bars
A felon who sold a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 36-year-old Calimesa man is slated to receive 11 years in state prison when he’s sentenced two weeks from Monday. Gregory Robert Oviatt, 35, of Redlands, pleaded guilty last week to voluntary manslaughter under a plea agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. In exchange for his admission, prosecutors dropped a second-degree murder charge against him.
Head-On Crash Claims Teen’s Life, Leaves Second Driver Hurt In Sylmar
Authorities are seeking the female driver of an SUV who allegedly caused two other vehicles to collide head-on Sunday in Sylmar, killing an 18-year-old man and seriously injuring another driver. The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. on the southbound Foothill Boulevard south of Sayre Street, according to Los Angeles police.
Man with Dementia Missing in Lancaster
An 83-year-old man diagnosed with dementia and high blood pressure was reported missing Monday in Lancaster. Fazil Nuriddin was last seen about 5 p.m. Sunday on the 42800 block of Beau Ville Court, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. He is described as Black, 5 feet, 8 inches tall,...
Woman Wounded in Shooting Involving Deputies in Covina
A woman was wounded during a shooting Saturday involving deputies in Covina, authorities said. The incident occurred at about 10:10 a.m. at the intersection of Cypress Street and Vincent Avenue. Paramedics rushed the suspect to a hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Her condition was not immediately known.
Menifee Police Department to Conduct DUI Patrols This Week
Officers from the Menifee Police Department will be out on Friday looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, authorities announced Sunday. The patrols will be taking place from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m., the police department announced. “DUIs are extremely dangerous and can affect...
Nurse, HR Director Sue Pomona Hospital for Wrongful Termination
Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center has been sued by two former employees, one of them a Black nurse who survived a hospital shooting in the 1990s in Riverside County and alleges racial discrimination and the other a human resources director who maintains she lost her job for complaining about sexual harassment.
Three Residents Injured During Home Invasion in El Monte
Three people were sent to a hospital, including one with serious injuries, after a home invasion robbery Sunday morning in El Monte, authorities said. Officers were dispatched just after 1 a.m. to the 2700 block of Potrero Avenue, a little south of Interstate 10 and east of Rosemead Boulevard, regarding a robbery in progress, according to Lt. Pete Rasic of the El Monte Police Department.
Felon Pleads Guilty to Stealing Olympic Gold Medal
A 32-year-old man with a previous robbery conviction pleaded guilty Monday to stealing volleyball player Jordyn Poulter’s Olympic gold medal and was sentenced to a year in jail, or time already served behind bars. Jordan Fernandez of Anaheim pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary, two counts of identity...
Woman Arrested for Alleged DUI in Five-Vehicle Crash in Menifee
A woman was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after being involved in a five-vehicle crash, authorities said Sunday. The crash was reported around 12:15 p.m. Saturday on Scott Road near Daily Road. The five vehicles were a Tesla sedan, Toyota sedan, Ford SUV, Kia sedan and a Jeep Wrangler. According to the Menifee Police Department, all the vehicles sustained major damage and multiple occupants of the vehicles suffered injuries.
Man Wounded in Gang-Related Shooting Near Boyle Heights
A man is hospitalized Saturday in stable condition after being shot in what police believe was a gang-related shooting near Boyle Heights. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded at approximately 4 a.m. to a shots fired call at Lorena and Beswick streets south of the Santa Ana (5) Freeway where they learned the victim was standing alone when a car drove up and began firing shots at him, striking the man several times before driving away, an LAPD spokesman told City News Service.
Driver Arrested in Fatal Hit-And-Run of Biker in Lancaster
A suspected drunk driver was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run after a fatal vehicle crash Sunday morning involving a motorcyclist in Lancaster. The motorist was driving a BMW sedan eastbound on Avenue I and made a left turn at about 12:30 a.m. at 13th Street West into the path of a motorcyclist, who was headed westbound on Avenue I, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster station.
Gun Concealed in Man’s Pocket Goes Off in Valencia Store
A man ran from a shoe store in Valencia Saturday after the gun he concealed in his pocket went off. The accidental shooting occurred about 6:30 p.m. at Journey’s in the Valencia Town Center mall at 24201 Valencia Blvd., according to Lt. Richard O’Neal of the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station.
Man Hit by Van and Killed in Lancaster Area
A San Bernardino County man was hit by a van and killed in the Lancaster area over the weekend, authorities said Monday. The 28-year-old Colton man was fatally injured about 5:45 a.m Sunday on Avenue I east of 80th Street East, the California Highway Patrol reported. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.
Former Kaiser Pharmacist Ties Firing to COVID Family Leave
A former Kaiser Foundation Hospitals pharmacist is suing the company and several Kaiser affiliates, alleging she was wrongfully fired earlier this year for taking leave to care for her elderly parents, her 5-year-old son, her husband and herself after they all were diagnosed with the coronavirus. Ani J. Adamian’s Los...
