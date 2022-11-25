Read full article on original website
Unique features of octopus create 'an entirely new way of designing a nervous system'
Octopuses are not much like humans—they are invertebrates with eight arms, and more closely related to clams and snails. Still, they have evolved complex nervous systems with as many neurons as in the brains of dogs, and are capable of a wide array of complicated behaviors. In the eyes of Melina Hale, Ph.D., and other researchers in the field, this means they provide a great opportunity to explore how alternative nervous system structures can serve the same basic functions of limb sensation and movement.
Unlocking the organic chemistry of anhydrous dinitrogen trioxide through continuous flow process technology
Researchers at CiTOS—Center for Integrated Technology and Organic Synthesis (University of Liège, BE) led by Jean-Christophe Monbaliu have devised an on-demand flow platform for the generation of anhydrous dinitrogen trioxide (N2O3), a very potent nitrosation reagent notoriously challenging to prepare and to use. This project unlocks the potential...
The task of magnetic classification suddenly looks easier, thanks to machine learning
Knowing the magnetic structure of crystalline materials is critical to many applications, including data storage, high-resolution imaging, spintronics, superconductivity, and quantum computing. Information of this sort, however, is difficult to come by. Although magnetic structures can be obtained from neutron diffraction and scattering studies, the number of machines that can support these analyses—and the time available at these facilities—is severely limited.
Scientists develop novel mode of linear hybridization chain reaction
Hybridization chain reaction refers to an enzyme-free nucleic acid polymerization reaction. A target molecule triggers cascade hybridization reactions by several thermodynamically stable DNA fuel strands, producing ultra-long DNA nanostructures with nicks. Signal amplification of the target molecule can be achieved by the application of a hybridization chain reaction. Scientists from...
A scalable quantum memory with a lifetime over 2 seconds and integrated error detection
Quantum memory devices can store data as quantum states instead of binary states, as classical computer memories do. While some existing quantum memory technologies have achieved highly promising results, several challenges will need to be overcome before they can be implemented on a large scale. Researchers at the AWS Center...
Non-detection of key signal allows astronomers to determine what the first galaxies were, and weren't, like
Researchers have been able to make some key determinations about the first galaxies to exist, in one of the first astrophysical studies of the period in the early universe when the first stars and galaxies formed, known as the cosmic dawn. Using data from India's SARAS3 radio telescope, researchers led...
Image: Hubble hunts an unusual galaxy
The galaxy merger Arp-Madore 417-391 steals the spotlight in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. The Arp-Madore catalog is a collection of particularly peculiar galaxies spread throughout the southern sky, and includes a collection of subtly interacting galaxies as well as more spectacular colliding galaxies. Arp-Madore 417-391, which lies around 670 million light-years away in the constellation Eridanus in the southern celestial hemisphere, is one such galactic collision. The two galaxies were distorted by gravity and twisted into a colossal ring, leaving their cores nestled side by side.
Creating quantum-entangled networks of atomic clocks and accelerometers
Researchers affiliated with the Q-NEXT quantum research center show how to create quantum-entangled networks of atomic clocks and accelerometers—and they demonstrate the setup's superior, high-precision performance. For the first time, scientists have entangled atoms for use as networked quantum sensors, specifically, atomic clocks and accelerometers. The research team's experimental...
Researchers certify device-independent genuine multipartite entanglement
Prof. Li Chuanfeng, Prof. Huang Yunfeng, Prof. Chen Geng, and their colleagues from Prof. Guo Guangcan's group at the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), collaborating with Swiss academicians, have certified device-independent genuine multipartite entanglement for the first time and invented a new method to certify genuine multipartite entanglement without making any assumptions on the internal functioning of the measurement device. Their work was published in Physical Review Letters.
Researchers publish 31,618 molecules with potential for energy storage in batteries
Scientists from the Dutch Institute for Fundamental Energy Research (DIFFER) have created a database of 31,618 molecules that could potentially be used in future redox-flow batteries. These batteries hold great promise for energy storage. Among other things, the researchers used artificial intelligence and supercomputers to identify the molecules' properties. Today, they publish their findings in the journal Scientific Data.
Towards an integrated mode-division demultiplexing spectrometer by deep learning
In the information era, photons and electrons are the main carriers of information transmission. Different from Moore's law in microelectronics, the density of integrated photonic devices is mainly limited by the wavelength of light or diffraction limit. In order to improve the information transmission capability of photonic devices, multiplexing technologies...
The real Paleo diet: New archaeological evidence changes what we thought about how ancient humans prepared food
We humans can't stop playing with our food. Just think of all the different ways of serving potatoes—entire books have been written about potato recipes alone. The restaurant industry was born from our love of flavouring food in new and interesting ways. My team's analysis of the oldest charred...
Fungi convert polyethylene waste into pharmacologically useful metabolic products
Plastic waste is one of the most significant ecological and economic problems of our time. In the journal Angewandte Chemie, a research team has now introduced a chemical–biological method for upcycling polyethylene waste: catalytic cleavage is used to make carboxylic diacids that are subsequently converted into pharmacologically useful natural products by genetically engineered fungi.
The replication crisis: Researchers reveal a hidden universe of uncertainty
The University of Luxembourg's Department of Social Sciences contributed to a large-scale replication study that aimed to understand the role of decisions that scientists make during the research process. Published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the study highlights the importance of open science and collaboration among scientists.
Bringing the Kelvin problem solutions to life with the first-ever polymeric Weaire-Phelan structures
An interesting class of problems in geometry concerns tiling or tessellation, in which a surface or three-dimensional space is covered using one or more geometric shapes with no overlaps or gaps in between. One such tessellation problem is the "Kelvin problem," named after Lord Kelvin who solved it, which concerns the "tessellation of space into cells of equal volume with the least surface area."
New research unearths obscure and contradictory heat transfer behaviors
UCLA researchers and their colleagues have discovered a new physics principle governing how heat transfers through materials, and the finding contradicts the conventional wisdom that heat always moves faster as pressure increases. Up until now, the common belief has held true in recorded observations and scientific experiments involving different materials...
A crystal shape conundrum is finally solved
A crystal's shape is determined by its inherent chemistry, a characteristic that ultimately determines its final form from the most basic of details. But sometimes the lack of symmetry in a crystal makes the surface energies of its facets unknowable, confounding any theoretical prediction of its shape. Theorists at Rice...
Diamonds and X-rays open a new window into the Earth's inner core
A collaborative research group has succeeded, for the first time, in measuring the speed of sound of pure iron under pressures similar to the Earth's inner core boundary. It may be surprising, but we do not have much information about the center of the planet that we live on. One can dig down a few kilometers, and volcanoes and plate tectonics can bring up material from depths of a few hundred km, but what lies beneath, down to the center of the Earth, some 6,000 km beneath our feet, is not well understood.
Leading plastics scientists call for inclusion of all associated chemicals in global plastics treaty
Plastic pollution is a global health and environmental problem, with serious social and economic consequences. Without political intervention, the amount of plastic waste in the environment is expected to double by 2030 to around 53 million tons per year, according to the UNEP. UN member states have therefore agreed to open international negotiations with a view to drawing up a global plastics treaty that would regulate the production, use and disposal of plastics.
Novel sex-determination mechanism revealed in mammals
In mammals, the distinction between male and female at the chromosomal level is due to the X and Y chromosomes. Typically, females have two X chromosomes (XX) while males have an X and a Y chromosome (XY). The Sry gene on the Y chromosome triggers the formation of the testes. However, there exist a handful of rodent species in which the Y chromosome has disappeared, taking with it the Sry gene. The mechanism by which testes development occurs in these species is not fully understood, and is the subject of much research.
