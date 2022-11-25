A collaborative research group has succeeded, for the first time, in measuring the speed of sound of pure iron under pressures similar to the Earth's inner core boundary. It may be surprising, but we do not have much information about the center of the planet that we live on. One can dig down a few kilometers, and volcanoes and plate tectonics can bring up material from depths of a few hundred km, but what lies beneath, down to the center of the Earth, some 6,000 km beneath our feet, is not well understood.

