mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot in Whittier; Investigation Continuing
A young man who was fatally shot on a bike path following a house party in Whittier was identified Monday, and the investigation was continuing into the death. Officers were dispatched about 1 a.m. Sunday to calls of “shots heard” in the area of the 10500 block of El Rancho Drive, the Whittier Police Department reported.
Robbery, pursuit suspects arrested after video shows Rolex taken from victim in Mid-Wilshire area
Two men were arrested after video showed two suspects stealing a victim's Rolex watch in the Mid-Wilshire area, authorities said. The robbery was followed by two police chases, one of which resulted in a crash.
mynewsla.com
Suspect in Long Beach Death Released; Police Say Stabbing Didn’t Kill Victim
A 64-year-old man who was arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing a man during an argument in Long Beach was released from custody when coroner’s officials determined that stab wounds sustained by the victim in the fight were not the cause of his death, police said Monday. Ronald Wandersee was...
Man Charged with Vandalizing Multiple Cars in Irvine, Newport
A 37-year-old Irvine man pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of vandalizing multiple vehicles in Irvine and Newport Beach last year.
mynewsla.com
Officers Use Taser in Arrest of Scooter Driver On Gun Charge in Bell Gardens
A 26-year-old man suspected of trying to flee from being ticketed by Bell Gardens Police Department officers for riding a motorized scooter on a sidewalk was shot by a stun gun and arrested on a weapons charge, the department announced Monday. Bell Gardens Police Department officers were patrolling near the...
mynewsla.com
Montebello man offers $5,000 reward after his bulldog stolen right in front of him
A Montebello man is offering a $5,000 reward after his English bulldog was stolen right in front of him.
mynewsla.com
Deceased Person Found on Riverside Freeway Off-Ramp in Anaheim
A body was found Monday morning on an off-ramp from the Riverside (91) Freeway in Anaheim. A witness reported seeing someone who overdosed on drugs at 4:08 a.m. on the Raymond Avenue off-ramp from the eastbound Riverside Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol. It was unclear whether the person...
mynewsla.com
Police ID Victim, Suspect in Possible Road Rage Shooting in Costa Mesa
Coroner’s officials Saturday released the name of a man who was fatally wounded during a shooting in Costa Mesa that police believe was triggered by a minor traffic incident on Thanksgiving Day. The victim was identified as Lucas Rivera-Velasco of Costa Mesa, according to the Orange County coroner’s office....
98online.com
12-year-old SoCal boy calls 911 as his father allegedly drives drunk with him in car: ‘I need help’
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A frightened 12-year-old boy called 911 after his father took him without notice and allegedly tried driving drunk from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. “I need help. My dad is trying to take me to Vegas. He’s acting weird,” the boy is heard telling dispatchers during the frantic phone call.
2urbangirls.com
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Granada Hills Crash
A man who died in a traffic crash in Granada Hills was identified Monday. Paramedics were sent to the 18000 block of Rinaldi Street about 7:20 p.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Salvadaor Orellana, 24, of Pacoima, died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County...
mynewsla.com
nbcpalmsprings.com
Convicted DUI Offender Accused of Killing Dad, Daughter in Wreck Arraigned
(CNS) – A multi-convicted DUI offender accused of killing an off-duty Riverside County sheriff’s deputy and his 19-year-old daughter in a driving under the influence wreck north of San Jacinto pleaded not guilty Monday to two counts of second-degree murder and other charges. Scott Brandon Bales, 47, of...
mynewsla.com
Suspect in Riverside Triple Homicide Killed, Victims Remembered at Vigil
The family of three whose bodies were found in a burning home in Riverside were remembered during a community vigil one day after the suspect was killed by San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies in Needles. During the Saturday night vigil, neighbors told ABC7 the three were a husband, wife...
mynewsla.com
Police Chief: Triple Homicide a Reminder of Threats from Online Predators
Investigators Monday were still piecing together the chain of events that led a former Virginia state trooper to allegedly kill three members of a Riverside family and abduct the teenage daughter of one victim before trying to flee California, culminating in him being killed in a gunfight with deputies. Mark...
mynewsla.com
Head-On Crash Claims Teen’s Life, Leaves Second Driver Hurt In Sylmar
Authorities are seeking the female driver of an SUV who allegedly caused two other vehicles to collide head-on Sunday in Sylmar, killing an 18-year-old man and seriously injuring another driver. The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. on the southbound Foothill Boulevard south of Sayre Street, according to Los Angeles police.
mynewsla.com
Driver Arrested in Fatal Hit-And-Run of Biker in Lancaster
A suspected drunk driver was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run after a fatal vehicle crash Sunday morning involving a motorcyclist in Lancaster. The motorist was driving a BMW sedan eastbound on Avenue I and made a left turn at about 12:30 a.m. at 13th Street West into the path of a motorcyclist, who was headed westbound on Avenue I, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster station.
1 Person Died, Another Injured After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Irvine (Orange County, CA)
The Orange County Fire Authority responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life and injured another. The crash happened near Barranca Parkway and the 133 Freeway around 3:17 p.m.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID Gardena man killed in Compton area crash
WEST RANCHO DOMINGUEZ, Calif. – A Gardena man was identified Saturday as the person killed when a car crashed into parked vehicles in the unincorporated community of West Rancho Dominguez. Eddie Irby III was 56 years old and died at the scene of the accident from blunt-force injuries, according...
