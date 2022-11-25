ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costa Mesa, CA

mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot in Whittier; Investigation Continuing

A young man who was fatally shot on a bike path following a house party in Whittier was identified Monday, and the investigation was continuing into the death. Officers were dispatched about 1 a.m. Sunday to calls of “shots heard” in the area of the 10500 block of El Rancho Drive, the Whittier Police Department reported.
WHITTIER, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Arrested After Rolex Robbery in Hancock Park

Two men suspecting of stealing a Rolex watch in front of the La Brea Bakery were arrested and police said Monday they believe they may be wanted for other robberies in the Los Angeles area. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Wilshire Division received the report of a robbery...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Deceased Person Found on Riverside Freeway Off-Ramp in Anaheim

A body was found Monday morning on an off-ramp from the Riverside (91) Freeway in Anaheim. A witness reported seeing someone who overdosed on drugs at 4:08 a.m. on the Raymond Avenue off-ramp from the eastbound Riverside Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol. It was unclear whether the person...
ANAHEIM, CA
mynewsla.com

Police ID Victim, Suspect in Possible Road Rage Shooting in Costa Mesa

Coroner’s officials Saturday released the name of a man who was fatally wounded during a shooting in Costa Mesa that police believe was triggered by a minor traffic incident on Thanksgiving Day. The victim was identified as Lucas Rivera-Velasco of Costa Mesa, according to the Orange County coroner’s office....
COSTA MESA, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Man Killed in Granada Hills Crash

A man who died in a traffic crash in Granada Hills was identified Monday. Paramedics were sent to the 18000 block of Rinaldi Street about 7:20 p.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Salvadaor Orellana, 24, of Pacoima, died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Shot Dead at House Party in Whittier

A man was shot dead at a house party Sunday morning in Whittier, authorities said. Officers were dispatched at about 1 a.m. to calls of “shots heard” in the area of the 10500 block of El Rancho Drive, the Whittier Police Department reported. They located a party that...
WHITTIER, CA
mynewsla.com

Police Chief: Triple Homicide a Reminder of Threats from Online Predators

Investigators Monday were still piecing together the chain of events that led a former Virginia state trooper to allegedly kill three members of a Riverside family and abduct the teenage daughter of one victim before trying to flee California, culminating in him being killed in a gunfight with deputies. Mark...
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Head-On Crash Claims Teen’s Life, Leaves Second Driver Hurt In Sylmar

Authorities are seeking the female driver of an SUV who allegedly caused two other vehicles to collide head-on Sunday in Sylmar, killing an 18-year-old man and seriously injuring another driver. The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. on the southbound Foothill Boulevard south of Sayre Street, according to Los Angeles police.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Driver Arrested in Fatal Hit-And-Run of Biker in Lancaster

A suspected drunk driver was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run after a fatal vehicle crash Sunday morning involving a motorcyclist in Lancaster. The motorist was driving a BMW sedan eastbound on Avenue I and made a left turn at about 12:30 a.m. at 13th Street West into the path of a motorcyclist, who was headed westbound on Avenue I, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster station.
LANCASTER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Gardena man killed in Compton area crash

WEST RANCHO DOMINGUEZ, Calif. – A Gardena man was identified Saturday as the person killed when a car crashed into parked vehicles in the unincorporated community of West Rancho Dominguez. Eddie Irby III was 56 years old and died at the scene of the accident from blunt-force injuries, according...
GARDENA, CA

