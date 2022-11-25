ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
96.7 KISS FM

This Is The Best Place For a Family Day Out in Montana

Sometimes planning a family day out in Montana can be difficult. The weather is unpredictable, and depending on where you are, there aren't a ton of indoor entertainment activities. But we have the perfect to go when you want a fun and stress-free experience. Growing up in Montana, my parents...
NBCMontana

3D Weather: Science of snow bands

Snow is nothing new in Montana, and recent weather events have reminded us that winter has arrived. Snowfall can occur in many ways, but one feature that is particularly interesting is snow bands. Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs explains more in the video above. Snow bands are narrow weather features dictated by...
MISSOULA, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

These 5 Roads Have Proven to Be Montana’s Deadliest

Driving during the winter can be an absolute nightmare. Roads covered in snow and ice can cause significant problems for travelers in the state. If you're new to Montana, you'll soon realize that winter travel is no joke. In addition to all of the snow, high winds and subzero temperatures prove that Montana winters aren't for the faint of heart. If you've ever been stuck in a white-out blizzard in Montana, it's probably something that you never want to experience again.
NBCMontana

Montana airports pleased with start to holiday travel season

BOZEMAN, Mont — Montana airline agencies are grateful for a smooth start to the holiday travel season. We reached out to two Montana airline agencies to see the number of Thanksgiving travelers going in and out of the airports. Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport had 62,000 inbound and outbound travelers.
NBCMontana

FWP sees increase in harvest totals this hunting season

MISSOULA, Mont. — Big game hunting season closed on Sunday, and officials saw harvest totals rise from last year in west-central Montana. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks operated check stations at four locations, recording 9,726 hunter stops. They recorded 301 harvested elk, 110 mule deer and 567 white-tailed deer.
94.9 KYSS FM

The Epic Addition That Montana Ski Mountains Need

This winter activity is fun, fast, and a great experience for people of all ages. So why don't we see it more often?. Montana's ski areas have slowly been opening up for the 2022-2023 winter season, and of course everyone is excited. Whether you enjoy small ski mountains or big resorts, Montana has winter fun for everyone. But what if we could make our ski areas even more fun?
MY 103.5

Who Doesn’t Love a Fantastic Brewpub? Here Are Montana’s Top Ten

After a long day of work, some hearty food and cold craft beer are all you need to end the day right. Montana has some stellar breweries throughout the state. From small-town fun to huge production facilities, there are breweries that everyone can enjoy. What's better than having a craft beer? Having some delicious food to accompany your beverage.
NBCMontana

Arctic cold, more snow on the way

Areas of snow will be possible today across western Montana. New snow accumulations will stay light, but it only takes a dusting to create slick roads. Daytime highs will be in the upper 10s and 20s. Tuesday will start with morning lows in the single digits above and below zero....
Fairfield Sun Times

On the hunt: Scenes from the archives of the Montana Historical Society

For as long as the state of Montana has existed, and long before, its human inhabitants have hunted its wildlife. For thousands of years, Native Americans relied on hunting with primitive tools for subsistence. With European colonization, hunting’s evolution from sustenance to market and trophy hunting of the 1800s marked major changes for the landscape and game herds. Animals such as bison were decimated and predators poised for eradication.
KXLY

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Serious snowfall on our mountain passes

We expect extremely difficult travel conditions over our mountain passes Saturday night and Sunday, and that is why we’ve deemed it a WEATHER ALERT DAY. It will be a major headache on what promises to be a busy Sunday after Thanksgiving out on our highways. At least 8 inches...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
NBCMontana

Firefighters respond to warehouse fire in Four Corners

MISSOULA, Mont. — Gallatin Gateway firefighters responded to a warehouse fire in Four Corners on Sunday. A social media post rushed to a working fire, with heavy smoke pouring out. It was so intense, Gallatin Gateway sent out a second alarm to call in mutual aid from Hyalite, Amsterdam,...
NBCMontana

Yak ranch helps pave way for next generation of ranchers

KALISPELL, MONT. — From a cattle ranch in Mississippi to finding his forever home in the Flathead Valley, Jim Watson, the owner of Spring Brook Ranch, left his home to be closer to his wife’s family and help out around the ranch. “A horse trailer I bought as...
KALISPELL, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Hunter check station numbers in NC Mont. remain low despite favorable conditions

AUGUSTA – Heavy snowfall and cold temperatures have made for good hunting conditions in north-central Montana during the 2022 general rifle hunting season. But despite the favorable weather, the overall harvest as well as the number of hunters checked continues to remain well below average at FWP’s Region 4 check station in Augusta.
AUGUSTA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

‘Friends of the Montana Constitution’ announced

Friends of the Montana Constitution logo. Mae Nan Ellingson, the youngest Delegate to the 1972 Montana Constitutional Convention, announced in a news release Monday the formation of Friends of the Montana Constitution, a Montana nonprofit and nonpartisan educational corporation. The news release noted Friends, led by Ellingson, has three purposes...
XL Country 100.7

Does Montana Rank Near The Top When It Comes To Life Expectancy?

Life is funny, when you're young, you can't wait to be older. When you're older, you wish that you were young again. I heard someone say once, that the grass is always greener on the other side until you mow it. It makes a lot of sense when you think about it. However, not days we hear things like 60 is the new 50 and 30 is the new 20. Through medicine, exercise, and better nutrition, folks live longer now than ever.
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Montana

Steak dinnerPhoto byPhoto by Max Kleinen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Montana that are highly praised for their delicious food and amazing service. Are you curious to see if your favourite restaurants made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
