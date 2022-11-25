Life is funny, when you're young, you can't wait to be older. When you're older, you wish that you were young again. I heard someone say once, that the grass is always greener on the other side until you mow it. It makes a lot of sense when you think about it. However, not days we hear things like 60 is the new 50 and 30 is the new 20. Through medicine, exercise, and better nutrition, folks live longer now than ever.

MONTANA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO