BBC

World Cup 2022: Fouling Neymar 'has to stop', Brazil coach Tite says

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Brazil head coach Tite says the high number of fouls...
The Independent

USA vs Iran prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out?

USA play Iran in a Group B decider at the Qatar World Cup with both nations buoyed by their last games in the tournament. The United States defended admirably to hold England to a goalless draw to sit on two points from two matches. While Iran moved up to second in the group after a thrilling victory over Wales, with both goals in the 2-0 win coming in stoppage time.“Make no mistake about it, this is a knockout game for both teams, so it’s going to be a high-level intensity,” head coach Gregg Berhalter said. “I love what Iran’s...
The Associated Press

Messi, Argentina play Poland for survival at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi has already come to Argentina’s rescue at the World Cup. He might just have to do it all over again. Another emotionally charged evening awaits Messi and the soccer-mad south American nation that worships him when Argentina meets Poland on Wednesday for a match with so much on the line.
BBC

Newcastle City Council seizes 1,300 fake football kits

More than 1,300 fake football strips have been seized by trading standards officers on Tyneside. The kits, for "most nations" taking part in the World Cup, had a street value of about £35,000, Newcastle City Council said. Officers found the items during routine web searches for counterfeit goods. Checks...
BBC

Ruturaj Gaikwad: India batter hits seven sixes in one over

Ruturaj Gaikwad has become the first cricketer to hit seven sixes in one over in a limited-overs match. The India batter, 25, broke the record in a Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final, playing for Maharashtra against Uttar Pradesh in Ahmedabad on Monday. Left-arm spinner Shiva Singh was the bowler hit for...
Deadline

‘Love Island’ Heads To Israel; Viaplay Calls ‘Bullshit’; Eagle Eye ‘Professor T’ & ‘Suspect’ – Global Briefs

‘Love Island’ Heads To Israel Israel has become the latest destination to embrace Love Island, with ITV Studios-backed Armoza Formats set to produce a local version for new Keshet streamer Free TV. Filming will take place in May for a summer air date, as Israel becomes the 26th territory to commission a version following the announcement of Malta and Albania last week. Avi Armoza’s ITV Studios-backed The Four creator Armoza Formats is producing the local version. The company, which was acquired by ITV Studios in 2019, pivoted earlier this year to become ITV Studios’ production arm in Israel and has already...
CNN

Did US Soccer just score an own goal?

When US and Iranian players take the pitch for their critical World Cup clash on Tuesday, they'll be jogging onto a bed of hot geopolitical coals.
BBC

William Harvey Hospital withdraws gas and air for women in labour

A maternity department has suspended its provision of gas and air, the most common method of pain relief, to women in labour. William Harvey Hospital in Ashford withdrew the painkiller because of ventilation issues in its labour rooms. East Kent Hospitals Maternity said the current levels of gas in the...
The Independent

China Covid protests explained: Why are people demonstrating?

Rare mass protests have broken out across China over lockdowns imposed by the country’s strict zero-Covid policy.The demonstrations were prompted by a fire at an apartment block in Urumqi that killed at least 10 people, as several blame the city being under lockdown for hindering rescue efforts.Protesters have been detained by the authoritarian state, with at least three people arrested in Shanghai on 28 November.Additionally, Chinese police have been accused of “kicking and beating” BBC journalist Ed Lawrence.China has no plans to end its zero-Covid policy.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More ‘No excuse’ for police beating BBC journalist at China protests, says Grant ShappsBouquet-holding protester dragged away at anti-lockdown rally in ChinaSunak warns against ‘simplistic Cold War rhetoric’ on China at Lord Mayor’s Banquet
The Independent

Fraction of small boat migrants charged under Priti Patel’s law to criminalise Channel crossings

A fraction of the people arriving in the UK on small boats have been prosecuted under laws Priti Patel claimed would deter Channel crossings.Crossing the English Channel in a dinghy became illegal on 28 June, in a move the UN Refugee Agency said “criminalises seeking asylum”, but only 60 people – 0.2 per cent or one in 500 – arriving have been charged over their journey.The former home secretary told parliament the wide-ranging Nationality and Borders Act was necessary to “break the business model of the smuggling gangs” but a record of almost 30,000 people have crossed the Channel...
BBC

Climate change: Wasted methane gas 'a scandal'

The UK government is allowing the fossil fuel industry to waste large amounts of gas, according to a leading environmental think-tank. Green Alliance says oil and gas companies are wasting enough methane to power more than 700,000 UK homes. It says high energy prices mean more of the gas should...
The Independent

The Kashmir Files: Row after film festival judge calls Modi-backed movie ‘vulgar propaganda’

A contentious Indian film endorsed by the Hindu nationalist federal government has again stirred controversy after it was described as a “propaganda vulgar movie” by the Israeli jury head of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).The Himalayan region of Kashmir is at the heart of a decades-old dispute between India and Pakistan. Both countries claim the region as theirs, but control only parts of it.The Kashmir Files, which presents a fictionalised account of the exodus of Hindu pandits from the Muslim-majority region in the 90s, has been mired in controversy since its release in March this year.Israeli filmmaker...

