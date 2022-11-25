Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
British Grazed Grasslands Have an Average of 50% More Plant Species and Better Soil Health
For the first time, research has demonstrated that British grazed grasslands with less intensive management have, on average, 50% more plant species and better soil health. The new research could support farmers in improving soil health, biodiversity, and carbon levels in rural areas of Britain. Less intensively managed grasslands have...
earth.com
Half of plants used in reforestation projects do not survive
As we face the consequences of climate change there is renewed impetus to restore forests so that they can once again provide ecosystem services, such as protecting species, sequestering carbon and securing livelihoods. But planting trees in areas that have been disturbed or denuded is costly, as is the maintenance of the new saplings after planting. This makes it especially important to understand the best conditions for successful reforestation.
earth.com
Small patches of land can help support pollinators
When it comes to protecting and restoring pollinator communities, small patches of land can make a big difference, according to an international study led by Dr. Philip Donkersley of Lancaster University. “Insect pollinators are declining globally as a result of the anthropogenic pressures that have destroyed native habitats and eroded...
Phys.org
World's heaviest flying bird may be self-medicating on plants used in traditional medicine
If you see a great bustard (Otis tarda) in the wild, you're unlikely to forget it. Massive, colorful, and impossible to mistake, they are the heaviest birds living today capable of flight, with the greatest size difference between the sexes. They are also "lek breeders," where males gather at chosen sites to put on an audiovisual show for the visiting females, who choose a mate based on his appearance and the quality of his showbirdship.
To save water, Arizona farmers are growing guayule for sustainable tires
Most farmers in Pinal County, Arizona knew the water cuts were coming eventually. The Colorado River, a major source of water for crops, had been running at lower and lower levels, thanks to a 27-year drought intensified by climate change. And the seven US states and Mexico, that rely on the river, are promised more water than is available, causing chronic overuse of the existing supply.
earth.com
Cannabis plants could help in the fight against climate change
A team of scientists from Hudson Carbon – a research center based in New York which studies carbon storage – cannabis plants could be the missing player in humanity’s fight against climate change, as hemp can absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere more than twice as effectively as trees. The experts found that, while trees can capture about six tons of CO2 per year, hemp can suck up to 16 tons. Moreover, CO2 also becomes permanently encased within hemp fibers, which can be used in a variety of products, ranging from textiles and car parts to medicine.
Researchers have discovered a way to produce cocaine from a tobacco plant
Researchers have discovered a way to get a harmless plant to churn out cocaine. Using genetic modification, they reprogrammed a relative of a tobacco plant to produce cocaine in its leaves. The breakthrough could lead to a way to produce chemically similar compounds for medicinal purposes. Cocaine is a naturally...
agupdate.com
Farmers prepare for electrical outages as winter hits
Agriculture has come a long way since the Rural Electrification Act led the way to powering up farms more than 80 years ago. Today virtually every farm in America is fully supplied with electricity. When the grid is down, however, work still must get done. Fortunately, many have a good...
Phys.org
For the first time, farmers in the Philippines cultivated Golden Rice on a larger scale and harvested almost 70 tons
For the first time, farmers in the Philippines have cultivated Golden Rice on a larger scale and harvested almost 70 tons of grains this October. This nearly never-ending story began at ETH Zurich. This autumn will probably go down in agrarian history. In October, farmers in the Philippine Province of...
Chinese scientists have managed to create a strong, flexible ceramic
Chinese researchers have created the first ceramic substance in the world that can flex like metal. This development, if true, could improve artificial joints and engine performance. Before this discovery, it was commonly believed that a ceramic's flexibility and strength were opposites and that either would worsen if the other...
natureworldnews.com
New Rare Native Bee Species Discovered in Perth Bushland
The mystery of Earth's species is important in the scientific field. It is not always that a new and rare species of bee could be discovered. Scientists have been working hard to unlock many unknown species on the planet. Recently, a new study reported finding a new native bee species...
agupdate.com
Bag storage a good ‘temporary’ solution
Storms are an annual threat for farmers and their crop. It is not uncommon to hear stories of grain bins being knocked over or destroyed throughout the growing season, leaving producers in a bind when harvest comes around. For those who don’t have the space in bins to store their...
yankodesign.com
Alien-like underwater agricultural farms bring self-sustaining greenhouses to coastal communities
Greenhouses are among the prettiest things you can see (well, if they’re done right). But there are places that having such places can be a challenge if water supply or weather is an issue. There are researchers trying to find solutions for these kinds of problems and so we’re seeing innovations when it comes to greenhouses and plant care. Those who live in coastal communities but are experiencing arid weather will definitely benefit from this latest agricultural farm innovation.
Phys.org
Honey bees prosper with quality, not quantity, of food in novel laboratory setup
Honey bee workers collect pollen and nectar from a variety of flowering plants to use as a food source. Honey bees typically forage from up to 1-2 miles away from the hive, though sometimes they travel even further, including up to 10 miles away. However, much of the modern landscape consists of agricultural fields, which limits the foraging options for honey bees in these areas.
earth.com
How will Earth's new lakes affect the carbon budget?
In a recent study, researchers have discovered that the number of lakes on Earth has substantially increased over the last few decades. Using high-resolution satellite imagery and artificial intelligence, the experts determined that between 1984 and 2019, the global lake surface area grew by over 46,000 km2. This is slightly larger than the surface area of Denmark.
earth.com
Assessments of large African carnivores urgently needed
During the past few decades, African carnivores have undergone significant range and population declines. Unfortunately, although conservation planning and the management of endangered species require comprehensive and accurate assessments of population status and trends, biodiversity monitoring is not evenly distributed or occurring where it is most needed. Now, a research...
earth.com
Past geologic events shaped Asian mammal evolution
Earth has seen many periods of climate change in its history, and they have affected animal and plant communities in both positive and negative ways. When a meteorite hit the Earth 66 million years ago, it caused a global tidal wave, acidified the oceans and led to a chain reaction of storms, earthquakes, cold, and darkness. All the non-avian dinosaurs perished as a result, along with more than 75 percent of all species on land and in the sea. However, this event also led to evolutionary opportunities, with many groups undergoing subsequent adaptive radiation and diverging into new forms and species.
vinlove.net
The specialty fruit grown in the mountains, the high price is still “burning out”
This time, people in Huong Khe, Ha Tinh are harvesting Khe May oranges. The specialty fruit in the mountainous region of Ha Tinh is priced at 90,000 VND($4)/kg, but the garden owner still does not have enough goods to supply the market. The specialty fruit grown in the high mountains...
earth.com
Scientists are manipulating mosquito mating behavior
Mosquitoes are not just a nuisance to people on warm summer evenings, but also spreaders of deadly diseases that kill thousands of people each year, including malaria, dengue fever, or Zika virus disease. Although it is thus vital to reduce mosquito populations around the world, commonly used insecticides have become less effective over time, since mosquitoes have developed resistance. Moreover, such chemicals also have a negative impact on the environment.
streetwisereports.com
Green Co.Taking Steps to Start Construction of Ecuador Plant
BacTech Environmental Corp. (BAC:CSE;BCCEF:OTCQB;OBT1:FRA) is looking to complete an important engineering report on its bioleaching plant in Tenguel, Ecuador, by the end of the year. The detailed engineering progress report was about 90% done as of Oct. 31, the company said. BacTech is building the plant to take advantage of...
