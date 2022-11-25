Prime waterfront property in Charleston to be sold — here’s what’s next

Read full article on original website
Try these 10 Fun Things to do in CharlestonRene CizioCharleston, SC
Just Bee Hosts Inaugural Lights and Love Autism WalkPJ@SCDDSNMount Pleasant, SC
Toddler left alone in South Carolina, while parents on trip to New York.Ridley's WreckageCharleston, SC
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
How 3 Charleston Plantations Teach History and Enrapture VisitorsRene CizioCharleston, SC
crbjbizwire.com
The Beach Company Breaks Ground on The Assembly in North Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Today, The Beach Company and ParkProperty Capital announced the groundbreaking of The Assembly, a new multifamily community in North Charleston, S.C. The Assembly multifamily development is part of the GARCO Park redevelopment located in the highly desired and walkable neighborhood of Park Circle. The Assembly will...
Charleston Regional Business Journal
Hot Properties, Nov. 28
Hot Properties highlights recently sold or leased commercial properties in the Charleston region. Send in your transactions using our online form. Blair Belk of Belk Lucy represented the landlord, Paul Butler, in the lease of 4,512 square feet of office space in Suite 200 A at 1439 Stuart Engals to Seca Corp. Chris Koepenick of Koepenick Commercial Properties LLC represented the tenant.
Try these 10 Fun Things to do in Charleston
There are so many things to do in Charleston, South Carolina; you can stay occupied for weeks if you’d like to. I recently spent several months in the southern United States and found Charleston filled with activity, history, unique architecture and alligators than I bargained for! But it is all splendid, and I’ll happily return again and again.
charlestondaily.net
Folly Beach, Park Circle, and Charleston Holiday Parade 2022 Details
Come join the City of Charleston for this fun, a high-energy parade which will commence on Broad Street at Rutledge, travel North on Meeting Street, and conclude on Calhoun Street at Meeting Street. Participants include musical ensembles, clubs, and organizations. Tree Lighting to Follow in Marion Square. Park Circle Skate...
counton2.com
Breeze offering $25 flights from Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Breeze Airways is offering $25 flights from Charleston as part of the airline’s one-day-only Cyber Monday sale. The promotion includes flights from Charleston to the following destinations:. Cincinnati, OH. Fort Meyers, FL. Islip/Long Island, NY. Louisville, KY. Orlando, FL. Richmond, VA. Syracuse, NY. Tampa,...
Life-size gingerbread house on display at Hotel Bennett in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Gingerbread is one of those signature scents of the Christmas season. Guests staying at Hotel Bennett, a luxury hotel located near Marion Square, will be welcomed with a life-sized gingerbread house and plenty of festive events throughout December. The gingerbread house, adorned with candy and sweet treats, will be on display […]
wasteadvantagemag.com
Charleston, SC Company Helping Local Restaurants Divert Food Waste from the Landfill
A Charleston-area business is helping local restaurants divert waste from South Carolina landfills. Founded in 2014 by Gary Bilbro, SMART Recycling collects food waste from its clients and delivers it to a composting facility in the three areas the company serves: Charleston, Columbia and Horry County. Charleston restaurants using the 8-year-old company — Husk, Obstinate Daughter and Melfi’s, among others — are making a difference.
Check your tickets: $100K Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A nice boost to the holiday shopping season – one Charleston lottery player won $100,000 while playing Palmetto Cash 5. The winning ticket was purchased at Blue Water #24 at 2493 Savannah Highway in Charleston. Check your ticket: South Carolina’s lottery officials said the winning ticket matched all five numbers that […]
Charleston City Paper
S.C. loaded with potholes, national study says
A new study reveals what South Carolina drivers have long known – Palmetto State potholes are among the worst in the country. The new study by QuoteWizard found that South Carolina ranks as having the 14th worst pothole issues in the United States. The company, an insurer, obtained this data by tracking and analyzing the search data of pothole-related complaints and repairs for each respective state for the last year.
Coastal Observer
Size of wetlands buffer left for debate as plan advances
A plan for protecting Georgetown County’s natural resources no longer calls for a minimum 50-foot buffer between wetlands and development. “We’ve had input from both sides,” said Matt Millwood, the senior planner who compiled six drafts of the plan this year. “We don’t want to put a number in that.”
counton2.com
Downed power lines cleared from West Ashley intersection
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) responded Monday to a West Ashley intersection after a car crash into a powerline, knocking it down across the roads. According to CPD, the pole came down at the intersection of Wappoo Road and Savannah Highway. All lanes were blocked...
Pot-bellied pig reported stolen in South Carolina over Thanksgiving weekend
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Animal Society is offering a reward after a pot-bellied pig in its care was reported stolen over the weekend. According to the Charleston Animal Society, “Piggie Stardust” was taken from the shelter’s barn over Thanksgiving. The pot-bellied pig, which was found as a stray at a Home Depot […]
abcnews4.com
Savannah Hwy back open after downed powerlines cleared from intersection: CPD
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (3:35 p.m.): Police say the downed powerlines have been cleared the and intersection is fully open to traffic. Charleston Police say all lanes at the intersection of Wappoo and Savannah Highway are closed due to power lines down and blocking the road. Drivers...
live5news.com
CHECK YOUR TICKETS: $100,000 lottery ticket sold in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Someone in Charleston will be getting an extra $100,000 from playing the lottery. Lottery officials say a winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold in Charleston that matched all five numbers drawn on Wednesday. The winning numbers in Wednesday’s drawing were:. 3-6-20-22-27, Power-up: 3. The...
Charleston Fire saves kitten from drainage pipe Wednesday morning
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Fire Department saved a kitten from drowning in a drainage pipe in Charleston on November 23. According to Charleston Fire Department, crews responded to reports of an animal in distress at 3:22 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23. CFD says firefighters found a kitten stuck in treading water inside a drainage […]
3 men rescued from capsized boat near Winyah Bay
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Three men were rescued Sunday after their 38-foot boat capsized near Winyah Bay. Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard said a crew based out of North Carolina relayed a message to Sector Charleston watchstanders shortly before 2:00 p.m. saying the boat was taking on water near the entrance to Winyah Bay. […]
charlestondaily.net
Tickets are on Sale Now for the 76th Annual Festival of Houses and Gardens (Charleston, SC) – March 15 – April 16, 2023
Tickets are now on sale for the Historic Charleston Foundation’s (HCF) month-long 76th Annual Festival of Houses and Gardens from March 15 – April 16, 2023. The festival comprises an array of educational tours and events that explore the area’s significant cultural and architectural landscapes and historic events in the Charleston region, from over 350 years ago to the present day.
911 calls, video released in incident where vehicle plunges into Ashley River
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Guests at an Airbnb called 911 after witnessing suspicious activity outside the home on Flynn Drive in North Charleston Friday morning. The guests tell police dispatch they noticed a vehicle outside the home. The callers describe the vehicle as a gray sedan. Soon after their call, police arrive. Callers say […]
Charleston City Paper
Friday headlines: Charleston among three counties in Biden’s disaster declaration
President Joe Biden has declared a major disaster exists in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties following Hurricane Ian in late September. The declaration opens up federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts. According to the White House, “Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost...
abcnews4.com
The Coburg Cow 'Noel' is back for the holidays
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The famous Coburg Cow, Noel, is back up for the holidays!. Noel is Bessie's sister. Bessie will return after the New Year.
