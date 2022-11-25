ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Prime waterfront property in Charleston to be sold — here’s what’s next

By Jenny Peterson Print Story
Charleston Regional Business Journal
 3 days ago
crbjbizwire.com

The Beach Company Breaks Ground on The Assembly in North Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Today, The Beach Company and ParkProperty Capital announced the groundbreaking of The Assembly, a new multifamily community in North Charleston, S.C. The Assembly multifamily development is part of the GARCO Park redevelopment located in the highly desired and walkable neighborhood of Park Circle. The Assembly will...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston Regional Business Journal

Hot Properties, Nov. 28

Hot Properties highlights recently sold or leased commercial properties in the Charleston region. Send in your transactions using our online form. Blair Belk of Belk Lucy represented the landlord, Paul Butler, in the lease of 4,512 square feet of office space in Suite 200 A at 1439 Stuart Engals to Seca Corp. Chris Koepenick of Koepenick Commercial Properties LLC represented the tenant.
CHARLESTON, SC
Rene Cizio

Try these 10 Fun Things to do in Charleston

There are so many things to do in Charleston, South Carolina; you can stay occupied for weeks if you’d like to. I recently spent several months in the southern United States and found Charleston filled with activity, history, unique architecture and alligators than I bargained for! But it is all splendid, and I’ll happily return again and again.
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Folly Beach, Park Circle, and Charleston Holiday Parade 2022 Details

Come join the City of Charleston for this fun, a high-energy parade which will commence on Broad Street at Rutledge, travel North on Meeting Street, and conclude on Calhoun Street at Meeting Street. Participants include musical ensembles, clubs, and organizations. Tree Lighting to Follow in Marion Square. Park Circle Skate...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Breeze offering $25 flights from Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Breeze Airways is offering $25 flights from Charleston as part of the airline’s one-day-only Cyber Monday sale. The promotion includes flights from Charleston to the following destinations:. Cincinnati, OH. Fort Meyers, FL. Islip/Long Island, NY. Louisville, KY. Orlando, FL. Richmond, VA. Syracuse, NY. Tampa,...
CHARLESTON, SC
wasteadvantagemag.com

Charleston, SC Company Helping Local Restaurants Divert Food Waste from the Landfill

A Charleston-area business is helping local restaurants divert waste from South Carolina landfills. Founded in 2014 by Gary Bilbro, SMART Recycling collects food waste from its clients and delivers it to a composting facility in the three areas the company serves: Charleston, Columbia and Horry County. Charleston restaurants using the 8-year-old company — Husk, Obstinate Daughter and Melfi’s, among others — are making a difference.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Check your tickets: $100K Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A nice boost to the holiday shopping season – one Charleston lottery player won $100,000 while playing Palmetto Cash 5. The winning ticket was purchased at Blue Water #24 at 2493 Savannah Highway in Charleston. Check your ticket: South Carolina’s lottery officials said the winning ticket matched all five numbers that […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

S.C. loaded with potholes, national study says

A new study reveals what South Carolina drivers have long known – Palmetto State potholes are among the worst in the country. The new study by QuoteWizard found that South Carolina ranks as having the 14th worst pothole issues in the United States. The company, an insurer, obtained this data by tracking and analyzing the search data of pothole-related complaints and repairs for each respective state for the last year.
CHARLESTON, SC
Coastal Observer

Size of wetlands buffer left for debate as plan advances

A plan for protecting Georgetown County’s natural resources no longer calls for a minimum 50-foot buffer between wetlands and development. “We’ve had input from both sides,” said Matt Millwood, the senior planner who compiled six drafts of the plan this year. “We don’t want to put a number in that.”
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Downed power lines cleared from West Ashley intersection

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) responded Monday to a West Ashley intersection after a car crash into a powerline, knocking it down across the roads. According to CPD, the pole came down at the intersection of Wappoo Road and Savannah Highway. All lanes were blocked...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

CHECK YOUR TICKETS: $100,000 lottery ticket sold in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Someone in Charleston will be getting an extra $100,000 from playing the lottery. Lottery officials say a winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold in Charleston that matched all five numbers drawn on Wednesday. The winning numbers in Wednesday’s drawing were:. 3-6-20-22-27, Power-up: 3. The...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

3 men rescued from capsized boat near Winyah Bay

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Three men were rescued Sunday after their 38-foot boat capsized near Winyah Bay. Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard said a crew based out of North Carolina relayed a message to Sector Charleston watchstanders shortly before 2:00 p.m. saying the boat was taking on water near the entrance to Winyah Bay. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Tickets are on Sale Now for the 76th Annual Festival of Houses and Gardens (Charleston, SC) – March 15 – April 16, 2023

Tickets are now on sale for the Historic Charleston Foundation’s (HCF) month-long 76th Annual Festival of Houses and Gardens from March 15 – April 16, 2023. The festival comprises an array of educational tours and events that explore the area’s significant cultural and architectural landscapes and historic events in the Charleston region, from over 350 years ago to the present day.
CHARLESTON, SC

