Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWest Bend, WI
This Epic Christmas Village in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitTravel MavenChilton, WI
Woman drives "57 Lady" Chevrolet for six decadesAmy ChristieWest Bend, WI
3 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Teenager in Wisconsin arrested for OWI after crash at an intersection
CALEDONIA, Wis. (WFRV) – A teenager in southern Wisconsin was arrested following a crash that resulted in one person getting injured. The Caledonia Police Department posted on its Facebook page about a recent crash that resulted in an OWI arrest. On November 26, a driver reportedly hit a vehicle at a T-intersection.
CBS 58
Sheboygan PD investigating fatal Sunday evening hit-and-run
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A pedestrian in Sheboygan was struck during a hit-and-run over the weekend, later succumbing to fatal injuries. Sheboygan Police report that a 69-year-old Sheboygan man was crossing the street at the intersection of N. 9th St. and New York Ave. a little after 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27 when a four-door sedan struck him.
Crews fight blaze at home in Oconomowoc
Oconomowoc police said in a statement they are helping the West Lakes Fire District with a residential structure fire.
WISN
Sheboygan man killed in crash after holiday parade
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Sheboygan police say a 69-year-old man was hit and killed while crossing the street Sunday night shortly after the holiday parade ended. It happened at the intersection of N. Ninth Street and New York Avenue around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Police say the driver left the...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Man dies from injuries suffered in crash in Dodge Co., Wi | By Dodge County Sheriff
November 27, 2022 – Dodge Co., WI – The driver of the pickup truck involved in the crash on State Highway 19 at State Highway 26 was identified as Joseph R. Berger (67-years-old, from Cambria, WI). Mr. Berger was transported by Flight for Life helicopter to Aurora Summit Hospital where he died on 11-26-22.
Woman killed in freeway off-ramp crash in Milwaukee
A 38-year-old woman died following a crash on the off-ramp of Highway 145 at 76th and Fond du Lac Avenue Sunday morning.
seehafernews.com
Fond du Lac Man Arrested Following Police Chase
A Fond du Lac man has been arrested following a police chase late last week. Officers were called to a parking lot in the 1100 of East Johnson Street at around 9:00 p.m. Friday on a report of an SUV slamming into a vehicle and fleeing the scene. The vehicle...
wearegreenbay.com
Woman trapped in vehicle after rollover crash in Wisconsin, power line on car
SAUKVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Emergency personnel rescued a woman who was trapped in a vehicle after it rolled over in eastern Wisconsin causing a power line pole to land on top of the car. In a Facebook post by the Grafton Fire Department, authorities responded to CTH W and...
WIS 30 back open near I-39/90 after crash
As of 12:15 p.m., all lanes are open near the scene of the crash. The Wisconsin State Patrol has not released any details regarding the incident. MADISON, Wis. — A crash is blocking eastbound traffic along WIS 30 near I-39/90 and I-94. The incident was reported just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The left lane is blocked just past North Thomson...
WBAY Green Bay
Kiel holds memorial for former Grand Chute officer killed in the line of duty in Texas
KIEL, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kiel community is keeping the memory of fallen officer, Steven Nothem, alive. Dozens attended a memorial service Saturday at Kiel High school, Nothem grew up in Kiel and graduated from the high school. He served two tours in Iraq as a Marine, then served four...
WBAY Green Bay
Person found dead in vehicle in Dodge County
TOWNSHIP OF CHESTER, Wis. (WBAY) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a person found dead in a vehicle Saturday morning around 9:53am. Officials say the vehicle was found on Shamrock Road near East Waupun Road in the Township of Chester, approximately 2 miles east of Waupun.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Caledonia drunk driving crash; 18-year-old arrested for OWI
CALEDONIA, Wis. - An 18-year-old man was arrested for operating while intoxicated (OWI) by Caledonia police early Sunday, Nov. 27 following a crash at Three Mile Road and Green Bay Road. Officials noted in a Facebook post that the 18-year-old was driving a Subaru – when he struck an Oldsmobile...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Oshkosh (WI) Proposes 32% Levy Increase for New Fire Truck
The town of Oshkosh (WI) is proposing a 32% levy increase for next year to cover the cost of a new fire truck, OshkoshExaminer.com reported. At a meeting Monday evening, the town will hold a public hearing on next year’s $1.2 million spending plan, up from $950,000 in the current year. If approved the levy would rise to $530,000 from $401,000, the report said.
seehafernews.com
Body Found Inside Dodge County Vehicle
There are questions to answer about a dead body found inside a vehicle in Dodge County. Deputies found the person’s body Saturday morning outside the tiny town of Chester. Investigators say it looks like the vehicle went off the road and hit a ditch and culvert. There is no...
Man located, missing person alert cancelled
MADISON, Wis. — A person earlier reported as missing and endangered Sunday morning by Madison Police was found hours later. The alert was released at 5 a.m. Sunday morning for 23-year-old Eric Scott. According to the alert, Scott was last seen just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday leaving a Madison hospital on the 700 block of South Park Street, which is...
wearegreenbay.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Office looking for man wanted in ‘numerous’ retail thefts
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Brown County are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who is wanted in connection to multiple retail theft incidents. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is reportedly trying to find 42-year-old Enrique Soto. He has active felony warrants for his arrest and is wanted in connection to multiple retail theft incidents.
voiceofalexandria.com
Man charged with neglect for leaving child outside mother's apartment building, Dodge County authorities say
JUNEAU – A 43-year-old Illinois man made his initial appearance in a Dodge County courtroom on Wednesday after being charged with neglect for leaving his 5-year-old child alone outside of the apartment building of the child’s mother last Monday. Anthony Skaug faces a felony count of child neglect...
SB I-41/US-45 at Watertown Plank Road reopens after shutdown
All lanes on southbound I-41/US-45 at Watertown Plank Road have reopened after a multiple-vehicle crash closed them down Monday morning, authorities say.
Fox11online.com
Death under investigation in Dodge County
DODGE COUNTY (WLUK) -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says it has started an investigation after finding a person dead in their vehicle Saturday morning. Authorities say they were notified at 9:53 a.m. for someone who was found dead in a vehicle on Shamrock Road near East Waupun Road in the township of Chester, near Waupun.
wearegreenbay.com
Central Wisconsin man injured after gun accidentally discharges in Fox River Mall parking lot
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers responded to the Fox River Mall parking lot on Black Friday, after reports of an accidental discharge of a firearm, sending one man to the hospital. According to the Grand Chute Police Department, the incident happened just after 9 a.m. on November 25. Officers...
Comments / 0