Fond Du Lac, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Teenager in Wisconsin arrested for OWI after crash at an intersection

CALEDONIA, Wis. (WFRV) – A teenager in southern Wisconsin was arrested following a crash that resulted in one person getting injured. The Caledonia Police Department posted on its Facebook page about a recent crash that resulted in an OWI arrest. On November 26, a driver reportedly hit a vehicle at a T-intersection.
CALEDONIA, WI
CBS 58

Sheboygan PD investigating fatal Sunday evening hit-and-run

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A pedestrian in Sheboygan was struck during a hit-and-run over the weekend, later succumbing to fatal injuries. Sheboygan Police report that a 69-year-old Sheboygan man was crossing the street at the intersection of N. 9th St. and New York Ave. a little after 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27 when a four-door sedan struck him.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WISN

Sheboygan man killed in crash after holiday parade

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Sheboygan police say a 69-year-old man was hit and killed while crossing the street Sunday night shortly after the holiday parade ended. It happened at the intersection of N. Ninth Street and New York Avenue around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Police say the driver left the...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Fond du Lac Man Arrested Following Police Chase

A Fond du Lac man has been arrested following a police chase late last week. Officers were called to a parking lot in the 1100 of East Johnson Street at around 9:00 p.m. Friday on a report of an SUV slamming into a vehicle and fleeing the scene. The vehicle...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

WIS 30 back open near I-39/90 after crash

As of 12:15 p.m., all lanes are open near the scene of the crash. The Wisconsin State Patrol has not released any details regarding the incident. MADISON, Wis. — A crash is blocking eastbound traffic along WIS 30 near I-39/90 and I-94. The incident was reported just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The left lane is blocked just past North Thomson...
MADISON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Person found dead in vehicle in Dodge County

TOWNSHIP OF CHESTER, Wis. (WBAY) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a person found dead in a vehicle Saturday morning around 9:53am. Officials say the vehicle was found on Shamrock Road near East Waupun Road in the Township of Chester, approximately 2 miles east of Waupun.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Caledonia drunk driving crash; 18-year-old arrested for OWI

CALEDONIA, Wis. - An 18-year-old man was arrested for operating while intoxicated (OWI) by Caledonia police early Sunday, Nov. 27 following a crash at Three Mile Road and Green Bay Road. Officials noted in a Facebook post that the 18-year-old was driving a Subaru – when he struck an Oldsmobile...
CALEDONIA, WI
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Oshkosh (WI) Proposes 32% Levy Increase for New Fire Truck

The town of Oshkosh (WI) is proposing a 32% levy increase for next year to cover the cost of a new fire truck, OshkoshExaminer.com reported. At a meeting Monday evening, the town will hold a public hearing on next year’s $1.2 million spending plan, up from $950,000 in the current year. If approved the levy would rise to $530,000 from $401,000, the report said.
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Body Found Inside Dodge County Vehicle

There are questions to answer about a dead body found inside a vehicle in Dodge County. Deputies found the person’s body Saturday morning outside the tiny town of Chester. Investigators say it looks like the vehicle went off the road and hit a ditch and culvert. There is no...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man located, missing person alert cancelled

MADISON, Wis. — A person earlier reported as missing and endangered Sunday morning by Madison Police was found hours later. The alert was released at 5 a.m. Sunday morning for 23-year-old Eric Scott. According to the alert, Scott was last seen just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday leaving a Madison hospital on the 700 block of South Park Street, which is...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Brown County Sheriff’s Office looking for man wanted in ‘numerous’ retail thefts

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Brown County are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who is wanted in connection to multiple retail theft incidents. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is reportedly trying to find 42-year-old Enrique Soto. He has active felony warrants for his arrest and is wanted in connection to multiple retail theft incidents.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Death under investigation in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY (WLUK) -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says it has started an investigation after finding a person dead in their vehicle Saturday morning. Authorities say they were notified at 9:53 a.m. for someone who was found dead in a vehicle on Shamrock Road near East Waupun Road in the township of Chester, near Waupun.
DODGE COUNTY, WI

