Body of missing Houston man last seen stumbling out of Heights bar found, medical examiner confirms
HOUSTON — A body found floating in the Houston Ship Channel Friday has been identified as Delano Burkes, the Houston man that has been missing for almost two weeks, according to medical examiners. A Houston Police Department dive team recovered the body after it was found by someone in...
mocomotive.com
Have you seen him? Search underground for missing 79-year-old man last seen in Montgomery on Thanksgiving Day, MCSO says
MONTGOMERY, TX – A search is underway for a 79-year-old man who was last seen in Montgomery on Thanksgiving Day, deputies with Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said Kenneth Beckham was last seen in the 6400 block of Rolling Oak Drive at around 12:30 pm Thursday. According to MCSO, Beckham drives a gray 2014 […]
Houston man believed to be responsible for dozens of purse snatchings, police say
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — A 30-year-old man is believed to be responsible for more than a dozen purse snatchings in the Houston area, according to investigators. Jamell Anthony Hurst, of Houston, is in custody and being charged with aggravated robbery, according to the League City Police Department. He's being held in the Galveston County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
Click2Houston.com
Man’s body found floating on water at Houston Ship Channel is believed to be missing 26-year-old Delano Burkes, Texas EquuSearch says
HOUSTON – A man’s body found floating on water at the Houston Ship Channel on Friday is believed to be that of missing 26-year-old Delano Burkes, Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller told KPRC 2 on Monday. Houston police said tugboat employees found the man floating in a body...
Man who was cleaning gun found dead in apartment bedroom in apparent accidental shooting, HPD says
A witness told police the man was cleaning his gun when she heard the gun go off. As of right now, the shooting is believed to have been accidental but detectives are awaiting autopsy results.
Gunmen on the run after shooting in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A gunman is on the run after a man was shot in the leg in southwest Houston, according to police. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday at an apartment complex on Club Creek near the Westwood Golf Club. Details are limited, but police said they...
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrest Houston Man In Town For Thanksgiving For Multiple Driving Violations
A Houston man in Bryan visiting his grandmother on Thanksgiving was booked into the Brazos County jail on multiple driving related charges. Bryan police arrest reports state that an officer reported a Mustang almost hit his patrol car while doing donuts near Westminister Presbyterian church. The car then ran a...
fox26houston.com
Police investigating double shooting in northeast Houston, where 1 killed, another hospitalized
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly double shooting in northeast Houston, at two separate, but nearby scenes. Officers with the Houston PD said they were called to the 5300 block of E Houston Rd for a shooting around 2:20 a.m., where they found a suburban crashed into a ditch. Inside the passenger side, officials said, was an unidentified young man with gunshot wounds to the chest.
Passenger shoots Uber driver after altercation in Fifth Ward, police say
HOUSTON — An Uber driver is recovering after being shot by a passenger, according to Houston police. The shooting happened Sunday night just before 11 p.m. on Quitman Street near the Eastex Freeway in Fifth Ward. We're told that the driver got into an altercation with a passenger after...
Investigation underway after 2 men found shot a mile apart in northeast Houston, police say
Houston police say one man is dead after he was found shot in a crashed SUV. The second victim was reportedly found a mile away in critical condition and was transported to the hospital.
Off-duty deputy opens fire on suspect allegedly breaking into his vehicle, HPD says
The deputy received a notification that his truck was being broken into before confronting the suspect, Houston police said.
fox26houston.com
Woman, dog rescued after she drove car into ditch, was submerged in water
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A woman and her small dog were rescued from a submerged vehicle on Saturday evening. According to Harris County Constable Ted Heap, the woman came across high water driving through Bear Creek Park near northwest Houston. She tried to make a U-turn and accidentally drove off the road and slid into a ditch becoming partially submerged in water.
bluebonnetnews.com
Prisoner dies in Liberty County Jail
On Nov. 26, 2022, at about 4:30 p.m., an inmate at the Liberty County Jail was found unresponsive in his single man cell. According to a statement from the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, which manages the jail, medics arrived soon thereafter and transported the inmate to Liberty-Dayton Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead by hospital staff.
2 dead, 2 injured after woman's ex-husband fires shots at home in Spring Branch on Thanksgiving: HPD
Granado is accused of fatally shooting his ex-wife and another man, while critically injuring a second man and a 15-year-old on Thanksgiving night, HPD said.
wtaw.com
Sixth Time A Houston Man Is Booked In The Brazos County Jail Is On Multiple Drug Charges
The sixth time a Houston man has been booked in the Brazos County jail in 13 years, it is on multiple drug charges. Arrest reports from the Brazos County sheriff’s office state that 33 year old Nicholas Govan was in possession of enough cocaine, Xanax, methamphetamine, amphetamine, and marijuana to be considered a dealer.
Investigation underway after body found in Port of Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Police are investigating after a body was found in the water at Port of Houston. The body was discovered Friday around 10:30 a.m. after Port of Houston Authority radio reported it floating near a boat at Dock 20. At this point, police haven't released any additional details,...
KHOU
HPD: Off-duty Harris County deputy shoots at suspect who broke into his car, tried to drive over him
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An off-duty Harris County sheriff's deputy shot at a suspect that Houston police said broke into his car in Memorial City Saturday night. It happened around 5:30 p.m. in an apartment's parking garage on Town & Country Way near the Katy Tollway. According to the...
wtaw.com
Driver Whose Car Struck A College Station Apartment Building Several Times Is Arrested For DWI With A Prior Conviction
College Station police responded Thanksgiving night to the report of a car hitting an apartment building multiple times. According to the CSPD arrest report, the driver’s breath alcohol level was around three times the legal limit at .256 and .238. 45 year old Salvador Lorenzo-Monterrozo of College Station was...
No one injured after officer shoots at armed homeowner while checking panic alarm, HPD says
The officer said he saw a man, who later identified himself as the homeowner, point a gun at him. Neighbors say it was a miracle nobody was hit.
mocomotive.com
PRECINCT 5 DEPUTIES ARRREST FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM
On Sunday, Montgomery County Precinct 5 deputies arrested on charges of felon in possession of a firearm. Leroy Acosta, 57, of 1319 Goodson Road in Magnolia was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of a f…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/precinct-5-deputies-arrrest-felon-in-possession-of-a-firearm/
KHOU
