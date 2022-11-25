ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

mocomotive.com

Have you seen him? Search underground for missing 79-year-old man last seen in Montgomery on Thanksgiving Day, MCSO says

MONTGOMERY, TX – A search is underway for a 79-year-old man who was last seen in Montgomery on Thanksgiving Day, deputies with Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said Kenneth Beckham was last seen in the 6400 block of Rolling Oak Drive at around 12:30 pm Thursday. According to MCSO, Beckham drives a gray 2014 […]
MONTGOMERY, TX
KHOU

Houston man believed to be responsible for dozens of purse snatchings, police say

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — A 30-year-old man is believed to be responsible for more than a dozen purse snatchings in the Houston area, according to investigators. Jamell Anthony Hurst, of Houston, is in custody and being charged with aggravated robbery, according to the League City Police Department. He's being held in the Galveston County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Police investigating double shooting in northeast Houston, where 1 killed, another hospitalized

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly double shooting in northeast Houston, at two separate, but nearby scenes. Officers with the Houston PD said they were called to the 5300 block of E Houston Rd for a shooting around 2:20 a.m., where they found a suburban crashed into a ditch. Inside the passenger side, officials said, was an unidentified young man with gunshot wounds to the chest.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Woman, dog rescued after she drove car into ditch, was submerged in water

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A woman and her small dog were rescued from a submerged vehicle on Saturday evening. According to Harris County Constable Ted Heap, the woman came across high water driving through Bear Creek Park near northwest Houston. She tried to make a U-turn and accidentally drove off the road and slid into a ditch becoming partially submerged in water.
HOUSTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Prisoner dies in Liberty County Jail

On Nov. 26, 2022, at about 4:30 p.m., an inmate at the Liberty County Jail was found unresponsive in his single man cell. According to a statement from the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, which manages the jail, medics arrived soon thereafter and transported the inmate to Liberty-Dayton Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead by hospital staff.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

PRECINCT 5 DEPUTIES ARRREST FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM

On Sunday, Montgomery County Precinct 5 deputies arrested on charges of felon in possession of a firearm. Leroy Acosta, 57, of 1319 Goodson Road in Magnolia was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of a f…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/precinct-5-deputies-arrrest-felon-in-possession-of-a-firearm/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Houston, TX
Houston local news

