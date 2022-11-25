ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramona, CA

KESQ News Channel 3

PSUSD teacher killed alongside husband in I-10 crash with tanker truck

It's a devastating loss in one valley school district. Palm Springs Unified early childhood teacher Anabell Ortega and her husband Alec Yzaguirre were killed in an overnight crash on Interstate 10. Click here to donate to Ortega's GoFundMe. Monica Castillo was a lifelong friend of Ortega's, first growing up together then teaching together in PSUSD. The post PSUSD teacher killed alongside husband in I-10 crash with tanker truck appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Times of San Diego

1 Man Killed, 1 Injured in Head-On Collision on SR-78 in Ramona

A 62-year-old La Mesa man was killed and a 22-year-old Ramona man suffered minor injuries Friday in a head-on collision on state Route 78 in Ramona, authorities said. The crash occurred just before 5 a.m., with the La Mesa man driving a Honda Civic east on SR-78, east of Ramona Trails Drive, and the Ramona man, in a Nissan Altima, heading west, said officer Jared Grieshaber, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol.
RAMONA, CA
iheart.com

South Bay Residents Concerned after Teen Shot

SAN DIEGO - Residents in one South Bay community are concerned after a teenager was shot after leaving a party. That shooting on Palm Avenue in Otay Mesa West early Sunday morning sent a 16-year-old boy to the hospital with what's being considered non-life threatening injuries. Those shots rang out in front of the home of Juan Perez.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Survives Stabbing Attack Near Old Town Trolley Station

A young man was brought to a San Diego hospital Monday morning after he was stabbed in San Diego's Old Town neighborhood. The victim was injured in a fight between two men, authorities reported. The 30-year-old victim had just left Old Town Transit Center and was standing at the intersection of Pacific Highway and Taylor Street when the other man, whom he did not know, approached him shortly before 7:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Bicyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after car crash in La Quinta

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department responded to a major injury crash involving a car and a bicycle Saturday morning in La Quinta. The crash was reported just before 10:30 a.m. on Eisenhower Drive, south of Coachella Drive. The bicyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver stayed at the scene and is The post Bicyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after car crash in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
Times of San Diego

Chimney Fire Causes Large Amount of Smoke in Escondido House

Firefighters quickly extinguished a blaze inside a house in Escondido Saturday that spread a large amount of smoke from the fireplace. The fire was reported at 5:39 a.m. in the 900 block of Viletta Drive. When the first fire engine arrived, smoke appeared to be coming from the rear corner of the structure, the Escondido Fire Department said.
ESCONDIDO, CA

