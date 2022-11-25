Read full article on original website
PSUSD teacher killed alongside husband in I-10 crash with tanker truck
It's a devastating loss in one valley school district. Palm Springs Unified early childhood teacher Anabell Ortega and her husband Alec Yzaguirre were killed in an overnight crash on Interstate 10. Click here to donate to Ortega's GoFundMe. Monica Castillo was a lifelong friend of Ortega's, first growing up together then teaching together in PSUSD. The post PSUSD teacher killed alongside husband in I-10 crash with tanker truck appeared first on KESQ.
Man Sleeping in Parked Vehicle Seriously Injured by Speeding Car in Midway District
A man sleeping in the backseat of his parked vehicle suffered serious injuries when his car was rear-ended by a speeding 2006 Dodge Magnum in the Midway District, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 1:55 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Kurtz Street. The 36-year-old woman driving the...
The California Highway Patrol reported a two-vehicle collision on Friday. The accident occurred on State Route 78 just before 5 a.m. According to the officials, a vehicle was driving west on the state route when it entered the eastbound lanes and got into a head-on collision with another vehicle.
A 62-year-old La Mesa man was killed and a 22-year-old Ramona man suffered minor injuries Friday in a head-on collision on state Route 78 in Ramona, authorities said. The crash occurred just before 5 a.m., with the La Mesa man driving a Honda Civic east on SR-78, east of Ramona Trails Drive, and the Ramona man, in a Nissan Altima, heading west, said officer Jared Grieshaber, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol.
One person was killed Friday after two vehicles crashed near Ramona, according to the California Highway Patrol.
San Diego Channel
Motorcyclist killed in crash after running red light, Chula Vista police say
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The Chula Vista Police Department says a woman died after her motorcycle and an SUV got into a serious crash Saturday morning in the area of Heritage Road and Avenida Escaya. CVPD says it received multiple 911 calls from drivers reporting the serious crash...
2 reported overdoses prompt response from San Diego emergency crews
Emergency crews responded to two reported overdoses less than two hours apart in the city of San Diego early Monday morning.
The Oceanside Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Friday. The accident occurred on Oceanside Boulevard near State Tree Drive, just west of Interstate 5, at around 8:30 p.m.
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A woman is dead after reportedly running a red light in Chula Vista Saturday morning and colliding with an SUV, according to police. Chula Vista police responded to the intersection of Heritage Road and Avenida Escaya around 11:30 a.m. following reports of a traffic collision.
iheart.com
South Bay Residents Concerned after Teen Shot
SAN DIEGO - Residents in one South Bay community are concerned after a teenager was shot after leaving a party. That shooting on Palm Avenue in Otay Mesa West early Sunday morning sent a 16-year-old boy to the hospital with what's being considered non-life threatening injuries. Those shots rang out in front of the home of Juan Perez.
NBC San Diego
Man Survives Stabbing Attack Near Old Town Trolley Station
A young man was brought to a San Diego hospital Monday morning after he was stabbed in San Diego's Old Town neighborhood. The victim was injured in a fight between two men, authorities reported. The 30-year-old victim had just left Old Town Transit Center and was standing at the intersection of Pacific Highway and Taylor Street when the other man, whom he did not know, approached him shortly before 7:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.
Bicyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after car crash in La Quinta
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department responded to a major injury crash involving a car and a bicycle Saturday morning in La Quinta. The crash was reported just before 10:30 a.m. on Eisenhower Drive, south of Coachella Drive. The bicyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver stayed at the scene and is The post Bicyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after car crash in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
A 34-year-old woman died Saturday in Chula Vista when she apparently ran a red light and her motorcycle hit an SUV. The collision happened at 11:32 a.m. at Heritage Road and Avenida Escaya, said Sgt. Anthony Molina of the Chula Vista Police Department. Witnesses reported seeing the motorcycle enter the...
Two people were killed after being struck by a car on Thanksgiving night in Oceanside, police said Friday.
Two people were killed after being struck by a car on Thanksgiving night in Oceanside, police said Friday. The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday on Oceanside Boulevard near State Tree Drive, just west of Interstate 5, according to the Oceanside Police Department. Oceanside officers were on the boulevard and...
IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Seven people were rescued, and at least two people died Saturday morning after the panga boat they were on capsized off the coast of Imperial Beach, according to officials. "A scene like that is initially chaotic. Everyone is trying to make rescues. There were a...
Chimney Fire Causes Large Amount of Smoke in Escondido House
Firefighters quickly extinguished a blaze inside a house in Escondido Saturday that spread a large amount of smoke from the fireplace. The fire was reported at 5:39 a.m. in the 900 block of Viletta Drive. When the first fire engine arrived, smoke appeared to be coming from the rear corner of the structure, the Escondido Fire Department said.
A suspected smuggling boat capsized off Imperial Beach Saturday morning. ABC 10News speaks with an eyewitness.
2 Residents, 1 Firefighter Injured in Escondido House Fire
Two residents and a firefighter suffered injuries Sunday in a house fire that crews contained to a back bedroom. The structure fire was first reported at 10:23 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Fairdale Avenue, said Escondido Fire Department Battalion Chief Tyler Batson. “Units responding noticed smoke showing in...
Man Walking on Street in Teralta West Hospitalized After Being Shot in the Head
A 34-year-old man was hospitalized Friday after being shot in the head in the Teralta West neighborhood of San Diego. San Diego Police were called at 6:07 p.m. to the 4200 block of Van Dyke Avenue, where they learned that the victim was walking with the suspect when a witness heard a popping sound and saw the victim fall and the suspect walk quickly away.
